Holy Fire Map: Location of Orange County Fire & Evacuation Details [August 9]

The Holy Fire in California just started Monday afternoon and exploded to 4,000 acres in size on August 7. Now, as of Thursday, August 9, growth has exploded once again and the fire is now 9,614 acres in size. Evacuations have been ordered for this fire and officials are working to keep it under control. Read on to see maps on the fire’s location and details about evacuations.

Where Is the Holy Fire? Maps to Help You Find the Fire’s Location on August 9

This interactive map of the Holy Fire, which you can view below or here, can help you stay updated on the fire’s location. This map also lists evacuation locations.

The fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. The fire started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres, The OCR reported, and by Wednesday it was at 4,129 acres with 5 percent containment. Now the containment level is the same, but the fire has more than doubled. It’s now 9,614 acres in size. Damage assessments confirm that 12 structures have been destroyed as of Wednesday morning in Orange and Riverside Counties, according to Wildfire Today.

It’s good to view several interactive maps, just in case one map isn’t kept updated. This map, for example, is from CAL FIRE. You may need to zoom in to see the Holy Fire:

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map. You can zoom in to the Holy Fire. Sometimes this map requires a login, however. If it doesn’t work, just move on to the next interactive map and this one might work later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Holy Fire details and click on the Holy Fire icon itself to see details about the fire.

You can also click on the interactive map in the tweet below to see helpful details:

#HolyFire 8/9 Thursday. Latest perimeter from infrared flight late yesterday with help from @pjdohertygis. Map also always shows latest satellite hotspots. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links in upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/zktdBk6oNQ #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/oHeiNAYRNF — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 9, 2018

The fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Next up is a 3D map showing the approximate location of the fire.

#HolyFire burns closer to subdivisions in Riverside, County California. The fire has grown to within two tenths of a mile of homes north of Lake Elsinore. 3-D map by Wildfire Today, looking west. White line on map was the fire 20 hours before.

https://t.co/K2yHvG8fNa pic.twitter.com/tMpPhK47NR — Wildfire Today 🔥 (@wildfiretoday) August 9, 2018

And another map:

The #HolyFire latest perimeter, Access Map Link: https://t.co/O5UxwDU4fQ *the map is not "live" / official, shows available information from aerial infrared mapping and hot spots from satellites (approximate), see https://t.co/tM9BViyZz9 for official incident details & evac info pic.twitter.com/ObSNahrZN4 — Paul Doherty (@pjdohertygis) August 9, 2018

And another map:

Link (updated in real-time, as soon as info is udpated): https://t.co/1v69arqbQk#HolyFire, over 4,000 acres and 5% contained (as of 0700 Pacific on 08 Aug 2018) 1️⃣ #Map with #perimeter and #MODIS hot spots.

2️⃣ Additional details. pic.twitter.com/GSDIpQiJbK — Krista West (@RSFireNerd) August 8, 2018

And a map using perimeter topography:

#HolyFire Here's a real accurate map using the incidents perimeter topography map from this morning. pic.twitter.com/Xkx46cqpT6 — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) August 9, 2018

Holy Fire Evacuation & Shelter Details

Officials said the fire was on the north and south sides of the canyon, pushing up to the north Main Divide Road, and moving toward Riverside County. A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area.

No major injuries have been reported from the fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in McVicker Canyon, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso, Rancho Capistrano, Blue Jay, Indian Canyon, Glen Eden, Sycamore Creek and Mayhew Canyon, ABC 7 reported. This affects 7,053 homes and 20,495 people according to Inciweb.

A care reception center is at Temescal Canyon High School at 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore, California.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for:

Highway 74 (Ortega Highway) west from Lookout Restaurant to Nichols Institute and all connecting roads in the communities of Rancho Capistrano, El Cariso Village and Blue Jay. Residents are advised to exit west to Orange County to avoid fire equipment coming up on the Elsinore side.

Highway 74 eastbound is also closed.

According to Cleveland National Forest, a new voluntary evacuation notice was issued for the Machado community.

Tilson Shumate and his wife told ABC 7 that they barely made it out alive. “Fire travels faster than you think. It’s an incredible sensation to be in this and to be faced with life and death. We think we’re ready to die, but are we? I don’t know, man. I don’t want to go like this, Lord, get us out of here.”

The fire is dangerously close to homes in the Lake Elsinore-Corona area. A public community meeting will be held today for that region:

The USFS and assisting agency cooperators will be holding a public meeting in Lake Elsinore this evening to discuss the #HolyFire pic.twitter.com/NmcfMHY8A5 — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 9, 2018

A Red Cross evacuation shelter is set up at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita. Call first before heading out there, however. The shelter might close if no one arrives, but it will reopen if needed.

Evacuation details are constantly changing, so call your local officials or police if you’re concerned about your area. A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area. The @ClevelandNF account on Twitter is also a good source to follow.

The fire is expected to continue to spread south, east, and north, but only limited spread west, Inciweb reported.