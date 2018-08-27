Jackson Odell Cause of Death: How Did the Actor Die?

Jackson Odell, the actor who appeared on sitcoms such as Modern Family and The Goldbergs, died on June 8. The cause of death was initially unclear, but the coroner’s report has now confirmed that Odell died of an accidental drug overdose.

Odell was staying at a clean living facility in Los Angeles leading up to his death. According to the coroner’s report, his death was ruled an accident resulting from “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity.” Ed Winter, the assistant chief of investigations at the coroner’s office, told USA TODAY that Odell also had a history of heroin addiction prior to his overdose, but that there was “no paraphernalia or legal drugs found on the scene.”

The actor’s family released a statement following his death that read:

The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately.

The 20-year-old actor had several notable credits to his name, including the aforementioned shows Modern Family and The Goldbergs, as well as iCarly, the fourth season of Arrested Development, and the Freeform drama The Fosters. He also had a supporting role in the 2011 film Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. His last appearance was in the 2018 drama Shooting In Vain.

In addition to his acting career, Odell was a musician who wrote the soundtrack for the 2018 film Forever My Girl. In an interview with Red Carpet Report, he discussed the joy he experienced working on the film and with its director, Bethany Ashton Wolf. “I’m friends with Bethany and her son,” he said. “And I would just be hanging out in her back yard, playing music. And she approached me one day and said ‘hey Jackson, I’ve got this screenplay to this film — it’s a country music film — and it’s got some music in it that I think you could be a good writer for.'”

In the interview, which turned out to be his last, Odell spoke on the importance of working with people who you connect with. “To be a part of a film that allows me to work on it with friends, who I consider family, I think is the coolest thing,” he explained. “This all started for me out of a personal relationship.”

Brett Boyett, a music producer who met Odell when he was 17, shared a tribute to his late friend on Facebook. “It wasn’t until he played the guitar and sand that I was completely blown away,” he wrote. “This kid could sing, write, and play the guitar like I could only have dreamed of at 17. I mean, he could do it all, and he was really, really good at all of it.”

Odell was laid to rest in a private service on Wednesday, June 13.