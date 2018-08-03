Jacqueline Dixon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacqueline Dixon is charged in the murder of her estranged husband in Alabama. Police say Dixon shot 44-year-old Carl Omar Dixon in the head in her driveway on July 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say Jacqueline Dixon had a protection order against her husband but that it was rarely enforced.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Prosecutors Say it Appears the Estranged Couple Was Arguing Over Alleged Infidelity and the Fight Escalated Into Deadly Violence

Jacqueline Dixon is claiming self-defense. She told responding officers that her estranged husband Carl came at her in an aggressive manner. Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier said 38-year-old Dixon used a small-caliber handgun. Dixon was taken into custody.

According to AL.com, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed that Jacqueline and Carl had a history of domestic problems. He told the media outlet that the deadly argument likely started over an allegation of cheating. Carl had reportedly found a used condom at Jacqueline’s house that did not belong to him, and was angry over it.

The shooting happened in the morning of July 31, outside Jacqueline Dixon’s home. Carl Dixon was shot in the head and declared dead by emergency responders.

2. Jacqueline Dixon Was Arrested But It’s Unclear Whether She Posted Bond

Jacqueline Dixon was taken into custody after the shooting. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest, which a judge granted.

Dixon has been charged with murder-domestic violence. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail. Bond was set at $100,000.

As of August 2, it’s unclear where exactly Dixon was being held. Heavy.com spoke with a representative from the Dallas County Jail, who could only say that Dixon was no longer there. The jail could not confirm whether bond was posted, or whether Dixon had been moved to another facility. There is also no record of Jacqueline Dixon in the Alabama Department of Corrections online system.

3. Jacqueline Dixon Had a Protection From Abuse Order Against Carl Dixon But It Was Reportedly Not Enforced

Jacqueline and Carl Dixon were known to law enforcement because of past allegations of domestic abuse. Jacqueline told investigators in 2016 that Carl had punched her in the face multiple times. She also said he was verbally abusive.

A judge granted Jacqueline Dixon a protection against abuse order in 2016. She was also granted custody of their two children. But this did not stop the couple from spending time together. AL.com reports that according to the Selma police chief, Jacqueline did not seek enforcement of the order. Carl Dixon reportedly kept coming back.

The protection order was still in place at the time of the shooting, according to court records.

4. The Case Will Go Before a Grand Jury, According to the Selma Police Chief

Jacqueline Dixon was charged with murder-domestic violence. An online search of Alabama law does not explain that specific charge, with the two terms linked. However, under Alabama law, domestic violence can be classified as a Class A felony, putting it on the same scale as murder.

First degree domestic violence in Alabama (under Section 13A-6-130) is defined as such:

A person commits the crime of domestic violence in the first degree if the person commits the crime of assault in the first degree pursuant to Section 13A-6-20 or aggravated stalking pursuant to Section 13A-6-91, and the victim is a current or former spouse, parent, child, any person with whom the defendant has a child in common, a present or former household member, or a person who has or had a dating or engagement relationship with the defendant.

Domestic violence in the first degree carries a wide range of prison sentences. If convicted, a defendant may be ordered to serve anywhere from 10-99 years behind bars.

It is unclear whether Jacqueline Dixon has an attorney at this time. As stated above, she claims that Carl Omar Dixon had abused her. The protection from abuse order could be used as evidence to support that claim. A Dallas County grand jury will review the case.

5. Jacqueline Dixon Obtained a Protection From Abuse Order in 2016

Under the Protection from Abuse Act, a person can ask the court for protection against a violent or threatening spouse or partner. According to Alabama Legal Help, an organization that provides legal assistance to low-income individuals, a temporary protection from abuse order is typically granted for an initial two-week period.

After that, the court schedules a hearing. The alleged abuser get notified of the order and has a chance to make his or her case in court. At that point, the judge can issue a more permanent protection order. As Alabama Legal Help explains, “If your husband violates the order, the police can arrest him.”

On social media, several posters have been sharing their support for Jacqueline Dixon. Some of those tweets include:

This is what #SurvivedAndPunished is about. Jacqueline Dixon is being punished for surviving domestic violence in a state that supposedly prioritizes “stand your ground” when someone is being threatened. The law works differently when you're Black, a woman, and a survivor. https://t.co/jwn2NJwH2Z — William C. (@williamcson) August 1, 2018

“This is what #SurvivedAndPunished is about. Jacqueline Dixon is being punished for surviving domestic violence in a state that supposedly prioritizes “stand your ground” when someone is being threatened.

The law works differently when you’re Black, a woman, and a survivor.”

Jacqueline Dixon shot, killed ABUSIVE husband in the driveway of HER home which he was COURT ORDERED to stay away from and she is in custody yet there are white men all over this country walking free after killing harmless POC on no grounds. Garbage. https://t.co/A6jorDn0s0 — Rey Aragon (@ShitReySays) August 2, 2018

“Jacqueline Dixon shot, killed ABUSIVE husband in the driveway of HER home which he was COURT ORDERED to stay away from and she is in custody yet there are white men all over this country walking free after killing harmless POC on no grounds. Garbage.”

Her name is Jacqueline Dixon. She was trying to protect herself from her abusive husband, and she’s being punished for it. Do not forget her name. Her story. Most of all, she shouldn’t even be in custody. Let her go. https://t.co/3x6JLCTgws — Jennifer ⚖️ (@asbury16) August 2, 2018

“Her name is Jacqueline Dixon. She was trying to protect herself from her abusive husband, and she’s being punished for it. Do not forget her name. Her story. Most of all, she shouldn’t even be in custody. Let her go.”