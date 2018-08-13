Jet Crashes Into House in Payson, Utah

At least one person has been killed after a jet slammed into a house in Payson, Utah. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. MDT, sparking a major fire.

Local news outlet the Gephardt Daily cited police officials as saying that the body of one person killed was found near the jet. But they reportedly did not specify whether it was the pilot. However, at least two other reporters on scene shared on social media that the deceased person was the pilot.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Pilot dead after plane crash near Payson Canyon. Investigators on scene. 📸: Brent Christensen pic.twitter.com/7ADfUqfEoq — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) August 13, 2018

It was not immediately clear if the family was home at the time. Payson is about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Breaking: Cessna jet plane crashes into Payson, Utah homehttps://t.co/NAKdMFLHmr — Gephardt Daily (@GephardtDaily) August 13, 2018

A neighbor, Slade Buhler, told local news outlet the Gephardt Daily that he saw the jet fly over the neighborhood before circling back. He said the jet did not have its lights on as it flew overhead. He said the lights suddenly did come on right before the crash. Buhler described hearing a loud explosion before seeing flames. The front of the house and the garage suffered extensive damage.



BREAKING: Viewer Brent Christensen took these photos of a plane that crashed into a home in Payson around 2:30 this morning. We have a crew on the way. pic.twitter.com/7loglrIrYi — Andrew Reeser (@andrewreeser) August 13, 2018

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

The Gephardt Daily also reports that the jet is a twin-engine Cessna 525 Citation. It belongs to a business in Springville, Utah.