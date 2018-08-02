Kate Mazzochetti, QAnon Follower, Says She Foiled Trump Assassination

Kate Mazzochetti is the self-identified QAnon follower who says she foiled an assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. On the day of President Trump’s rally in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Mazzochetti wrote on Twitter, “Well @Potus – Our paths cross at the Rally today This ‘Mystery Woman’ would really like to hug OUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT I’m sure @SecretService would have stopped this guy too but I’m glad I got him off the streets before you arrived 😗.” Accompanying the tweet is a photo of a newspaper article detailing the arrest of Jeffrey Boyd of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Heavy.com has reached out to Mazzochetti for comment. President Trump is in Pennsylvania to campaign for Rep. Lou Barletta’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The QAnon conspiracy began on 4Chan in October 2017. It began with a mysterious poster named “Q.” That person claimed to be a government agent with ultra top-secret information. That person also said that he or she was on a mission to take down the so-called “deep state.”

WNEP reports that Boyd was arrested in the Briar Creek Township on August 1. The station says that authorities believe Boyd was planning to kill the president and members of the first family because he was “hearing voices.” WNEP reports that “a woman” went to the state police barracks in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania, to warn them about Boyd. The woman, who is not identified, says Boyd showed up at her door on July 30. The pair had been conversing on Twitter prior to this. She says she agreed to meet him for lunch the following day. The pair ate at Hog’s Hollow Saloon, close to Briar Creek. The owner said that Boyd’s behavior was “confused and manic.”

The woman says that Boyd told her over lunch that the CIA is doing tests on him which caused him to hear voices telling him to do harm. Boyd was arrested later that day in the parking lot of a grocery store. Authorities said they found a gun and ammunition in his car. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The woman who foiled the apparent attack told the Press Enterprise that she was shocked when “Jeff from Tulsa pulled into her driveway.” The woman insisted she had no relationship with Boyd. She said she was further shocked when Boyd showed her a spreadsheet of all of the information he had learned about her. The woman had been careful not reveal her real identity on Twitter.

On of her Twitter pages, Mazzochetti writes in the bio section, “Q Patriots are NOT Violent. We are VIGILANT!” According to that page, Mazzochetti operates two other pages, one named “UrWORSTknightMARE,” and another named, “Gypsy Queen.” On the latter profile, Mazzochetti writes in the bio section, “The truth will be revealed. I’m counting the ways. I made a lot of copies. #ShadowBanned #MAGA.”

Mazzochetti’s actions have been noticed by the QAnon forum. A post on the day of Trump’s rally in Wilkes Barre read, “Patriot who stopped a possible assassination attempt will be at the Trump Rally IN A Q SHIRT. Retweet! There’s a chance POTUS might point her out! Q in the SPOTLIGHT saving pres.”