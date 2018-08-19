Laura Lee & Jeffree Star: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As multi-millionaire beauty guru and internet phenom Jeffree Star approached 10 million subscribers on YouTube, longtime famous beauty influencer Laura Lee’s star is falling. Indeed, as this post was published, Lee had lost 30,000 subscribers in less than 12 hours.

The 29-year-old Alabamian lost more than 120,000 followers on YouTube in less than a week.

Why?

Lee, a celebrated make-up YouTuber with previously more than 5 million subscribers and millions more eyes on her channel, was recently embroiled in a racism scandal based on tweets unearthed from 2012. And though Jeffree Star had his own racism controversy, the brouhaha over Lee and other beauty-Tuber’s and their alleged racism has the video beauty community of billions dropping pallets and tea enough to fill a harbor. And Star’s comments on the matter may, in part, be the reason Lee’s follower count is dropping hourly. Which can not be a good thing financially for the cosmetics vlogger on the beauty scene since 2009.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In a 15-Minute Video, ‘Racism,’ Jeffree Star Comes Clean About Racist Comments he Made

Published on YouTube in June of 2017, Star’s video called simply, ‘Racism’ has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

“I owe it to all of you to be brutally honest about my past, and I’m here today to discuss old videos of me that have been resurfacing lately. I want to clear the air about drama, rumors and being accused of being “racist”… I love and respect all of you for allowing me to be honest and real with you guys. I may not always be understood, but you get ME. My message has always been about self expression and loving yourself. I’m learning that still but it’s been a long journey.

With having such a huge social media platform, I’ve decided to start being 100% OPEN and talk about some serious subjects and my mistakes.”

2. Mega YouTuber Shane Dawson Did a YouTube Series With Star to Further Explore the Controversial Massive Beauty Influencer’s Life & Talk About Racism Allegations

In the video now seen by 20 million, ‘The Secret Life of Jeffree Star,’ Dawson goes inside and among myriad other scandals, controversies and in getting to the bottom of Star’s enormous wealth, his net worth is $20 million, they talk about the racism accusations and Star’s response.

3. A 2012 Racist Tweet Exposed Laura Lee, a YouTube Beauty Influencer Who Celebrated 5 Million Followers Last Month. She Lost 100,000 Subscribers in a Week

Laura Lee has been on YouTube since 2009 but would start to be known as a beauty influencer in 2013 with Instagram makeup glam shots. Her tutorials, hacks and reviews took off on YouTube and soon she was an official beauty guru who did makeup collaborations with brands Too Faced, and Violet Voss, did a lipstick shade for MAC Cosmetics and repped the Benefit brow pencil. This time last year, she was on the Today show promoting her ‘Laura Lee Los Angeles’ make-up line and launched two pallets, one called “Nudie Patootie.”

From Alabama, Laura Ann Lee, 29, was a preschool teacher’s aid and worked for a dermatologist’s office before taking to social with her makeup chops. She moved to Los Angeles and within a few years, Lee would be known as a highly successful beauty influencer with a collective roughly 7 million followers across her platforms: Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Social Blade estimated her annual earnings as high as $840,000.

Then, On Aug. 13, a 2012 tweet from Lee surfaced. It’s blatant racist suggestion stunned fans and subscribers, detractors and aficionados.

“…tip for all black people, if you pull up your pants you can run from the police faster. Your (sic) welcome.”

Don’t fall for him… Me: A post shared by Laura Lee (@larlarlee) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

That day, Lee stopped posting on Instagram; he last image was of her in Ibiza, Spain.

By Aug. 19, Social Blade reported that Laura Lee’s earnings average was $68 a day down from her peak of $3,700 a day just two days before the racist tweet was revealed.

So it’s more than just losing fans and followers, it’s about losing money. Maybe lots of money.

4. Lee Tweeted an Apology Written on Notepad Blaming Her ‘Bama Upbringing. It Did Not Go Well, She Deleted Her Account & Then Came Back Promising a Video Explainer

A video from a vlogger is what people want to see. A candid, open apology and discussion on video, on YouTube, her platform. Fans and foes called out Laura Lee for instead, posting one of the usual makeup videos ignoring the scandal.

The comments were brutal like, “Ain’t no amount of makeup is going to cover up your two faces,” and hundreds more along those same lines.

Hey guys,

I wanted to let you all know It’s taking me some time process and reflect on this situation. Just know a video will come soon — Laura Lee (@Laura88Lee) August 18, 2018

5. Star Tweeted About Lee’s Racism Fall-From-Grace Calling it ‘Karma’ Because of Lee’s Previous Attacks on Star

When people stay silent, they're guilty. Let that show you who someone's true character really is. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 17, 2018

Imagine trying to bully me but you actually end your own career instead ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/JZCYBjbpI3 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 18, 2018

And Star took to Snapchat to further call out what he called Lee’s hypocrisy and the karma in effect now, he said.

One commenter on Lee’s notepad ‘apology’ post found it ironic, saying Lee had attacked Star last year when he posted his Racism video apology and ended up being embroiled in her own racism scandal.