Don McGahn’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Donald McGahn Net Worth: $2.5 million

White House lawyer Donald McGahn has made headlines lately for his extensive cooperation in the Mueller investigation.

President Donald Trump claims McGahn is only doing his job in protecting the office of the president when he voluntarily agrees to testify before the special counsel.

McGahn has taken a significant pay cut since agreeing to provide that legal counsel to the president. Here’s the latest information on his net worth:

1. McGahn Was Trump’s Top Campaign Lawyer Before Becoming White House Counsel

White House counsel Don McGahn has cooperated extensively with #Mueller’s obstruction inquiry: https://t.co/PAdkTgysFb pic.twitter.com/nEsXUh5MJd — Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) August 18, 2018

McGahn specializes in campaign finance and election law. Trump called on him in early 2015 to help him campaign for the presidency. It’s unclear how much McGahn was compensated, but he worked hard to keep Trump on the ballot in states wanting to remove him.

He was part of the legal team that put an end to the NeverTrump movement during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Some states filed lawsuits alleging voter intimidation. McGahn won them all.

After Trump won the presidency, McGahn was offered a job as White House counsel for a salary of $179,700. He accepted. His duties include vetting potential nominees, keeping an eye on federal employees to make sure they’re following ethics law, giving input on policy, handling presidential pardons and statements, and any lawsuit that may arise against the President.

It’s rumored that McGahn was asked to help Trump campaign for another term. Nothing else is known.

2. McGahn Claims Patton Boggs Law Firm Still Owes Him up to $250,000 From When he Was Partner

McGahn received a B.A. in history and computer applications from the University of Notre Dame before obtaining his J.D. from Widener University School of Law in 1994. An LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center followed.

McGahn started his career as an attorney in 2002 at Patton Boggs law firm where he worked in campaign finance. He was nominated by George W. Bush to join the Federal Election Commission and was confirmed in June 2008. He resigned in September 2013.

McGahn started at Patton Boggs law firm in 2014 and soon made partner. It was only a few months later that Patton Boggs announced it would be merging with Squire Sanders international law firm. McGahn decided to look for a new opportunity. McGahn claims Patton Boggs still owes him $250,000 in capital.

3. McGahn Made $2.4 Million While Working For Jones Day International Law Firm

In 2014, the same year he left Patton Boggs, McGahn became an elections law partner at Jones Day. Jones Day international law firm had a revenue of $1.94 billion in 2015 and ranks 16th among the top 100 law firms in America.

In a public financial disclosure form published by the White House, McGahn claims to have made $2.4 million while with Jones Day. He left the firm in January 2017 to serve as legal counsel to the President.

4. McGahn Had a Side Hustle as a Guitarist of an 80s Cover Band Called ‘Scott’s New Band’

Believe it or not, McGahn has had time to play in an 80s cover band the past handful of years. “Scott’s New Band” or “SNB” remains popular in D.C. and surrounding areas where it used to be a go-to band to play for weddings, funerals and a list of various other celebrations.

In 2016, McGahn took home nearly $5,000 in earnings from traveling with the band. The group has since broken up.

5. McGahn’s Employment-Related Assets Lie Just Shy of $2 Million

Above the Law reported McGahn has employment-related assets worth somewhere between $715,000 and $1.8 million.

His public financial disclosure report seems to confirm that. McGahn’s employment-related assets include a Jones Day retirement plan, a Jones Day 2030 Fund, a 401k plan with the National Republican Congressional Committee, among other things.

Note, there are types of assets that don’t have to be reported.

According to the White House, McGahn’s salary as White House counsel is $179,700.