How Much Time Will Michael Cohen Serve in Jail?

Michael Cohen, former attorney to Donald Trump, plans to plead guilty Tuesday in connection with the financial fraud investigation against him as part of a deal with prosecutors that includes jail time, according to Fox News.

Fox News reports that Cohen’s plea deal will include jail time of between three to five years, but does not involve a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors. The Associated Press reports that he will plead guilty to charges including campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion.

Cohen’s offices were raided by federal investigators in April who were looking into his financial dealings, specifically regarding the allegations against him that he paid women to stay silent about alleged affairs with President Trump. One scandal involved a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and a separate discussion to pay former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal reported in November 2016 that McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., the parent company to the National Enquirer, for the rights to the story, but it never ran. President Trump has denied both affairs.

You can check out the audio of the tape below:

The New York Times also reported that investigators are trying to determine if Cohen committed bank fraud on over $20 million worth of loans related to his taxi businesses, as well as possible campaign finance violations related to the payments to the women, Fox News reports. Investigators were reportedly looking to determine whether Cohen misrepresented the value of his assets when applying for the loans, the Times reported.

President Trump blasted Cohen in April after his office was raided, claiming that “attorney-client privilege was dead,” and expressing how disgusted he was that Cohen taped their conversations.

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of,” he tweeted. “Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal.”

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

As part of the plea deal with federal prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Cohen is “expected to plead guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud,” according to CNN. The deal would include jail time and a substantial monetary fine.

Jail time was hotly disputed in the negotiations between the two sides, according to one CNN. Cohen had been pressing for three years but prosecutors sought 50 months. By pleading guilty both Cohen and prosecutors would “avoid the spectacle and uncertainty of a trial,” CNN reports.