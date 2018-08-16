Michael Joslin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Joslin is a California Highway Patrol Officer who was arrested on charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl for 14 months, according to The New York Post.

Joslin was arrested on Monday after the victim’s mother reportedly called their local pastor and revealed the history of abuse.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Joslin pleaded not guilty. Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office Released a Statement on Facebook, Detailing the Events

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office published a lengthy statement detailing the allegations around Joslin thus far, including the “troubling call” the department received by a paster of a local church.

The statement read in part, “Amador County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with an Amador County Sheriff’s Detective, responded and conducted initial interviews. Through these interviews we learned that the suspect had been molesting the child for approximately one year. The suspect left for his father’s home in Placer County prior to our arrival. Deputies obtained an Emergency Protective Order for the young victim and the other members of her immediate family.”

2. Joslin Allegedly ‘Resided With’ the Girl For Over a Year

Although it’s unclear what, exactly, this entails, DailyMail reports that Joslin had “resided with, and had recurring access to” the girl that he molested. However, they do not appear to be family members.

3. Joslin Is Being Held on Three Charges of Sexual Misconduct

Currently, Joslin is being held on the following charges of conduct, per the statement published by the sheriff’s office on Facebook: “charges of oral copulation with a minor under 14 by means of force or fear, penetration with a foreign object of a minor under 14 by means of force or fear, rape by means of force or fear, lewd acts with a child under 14 by means of force or fear, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.”

However, the investigation is still ongoing, and Joslin is still maintaining a “not guilty” defense.

4. Joslin Is No Longer Employed by the California Highway Patrol

Per a statement by CHP Amador Area Commander Lt Todd Brown, via DailyMail, Joslin is “no longer with” the CHP, and “the CHP continues to fully cooperate with the investigating agency and we are conducting our own investigation into the allegations.”

Brown added, “I also want to assure the public that we take any allegation of misconduct by our employees, whether on- or off-duty, very seriously.”

5. Joslin Has Been Barred From Speaking to the Victim

Per a court order via DailyMail, Joslin has been barred from speaking to the victim, and he has to hand over all of his firearms.