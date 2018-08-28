WATCH: Video Shows Woman in Handcuffs Ringing Doorbell in Montgomery County, Texas

A terrifying video shows a woman with handcuffs dangling from her wrist with one cuff on her arm ringing the doorbell at a home in Montgomery County, Texas, in the middle of the night, sparking fears about her safety. The video was released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on August 26 in an effort to identify the woman and make sure she is OK. The woman disappeared before the homeowner could answer the door, according to police.

The woman appears to be barefoot and wearing only a T-shirt. The handcuffs or another type of shackles appear to be hanging from her right wrist as she frantically runs up to the door and rings the bell before leaving. Another pair of handcuffs or shackle is possibly on her other wrist. The woman’s panicked and scared gaze meets the surveillance video camera’s lens before she leaves. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious incident that occurred in Montgomery, Texas,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “If you have any information regarding this or if you know the woman or if yoy are the woman in the pictures please contact us.”

The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the incident. You can watch the video here:

In a press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred August 24 about 3:20 a.m. in the Sunrise Ranch Subdivision of Montgomery. The homeowner was “awaken by their doorbell,” police said. “After reviewing their home video surveillance they observed the attached video and images. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and is currently investigating the suspicious incident.”

An area resident, who did not want to be identified, told KPRC-TV the woman also rang the doorball at her home. “We were dead asleep in our beds. My husband was woken up by doorbell ring. It rang probably 20 to 30 times. He walked outside no one was in sight. It’s like she disappeared in thin air,” she told the news station. The woman said she went to her neighborhood’s Facebook page and saw photos from the surveillance camera, which had been posted by the resident of the home across the street from her. “Sure enough, there is a picture posted from a neighbor across the street,” she told the news station. “It was kind of scary because this girl looked like she was just in a shirt. She looked like she had wrist restraints on her wrist and she was barefoot. You can see her with a worry on her face looking around.”

Another unnamed neighbor told ABC News the woman had rung the doorbell or knocked on doors of several other homes in the neighborhood, but she had disappeared from the doorstep every time when the door was opened. Another area resident, Branson Golson, told KTRK-TV, “I’ve got a 9-year-old daughter at home. It worries me what’s going on in the neighborhood.”

The sheriff’s office added, “Numerous citizens in the state and outside have sent missing persons flyers suggesting the woman in the video is a missing person from their area. Deputies and detectives are reviewing these flyers for any similarities, but as of now none are believed to be the woman in the video. There are no missing person’s reports from the area that match this individual. Deputies have canvassed the area, completed a door to door check and interviews of (residents) as well as businesses in the area. Deputies are also reviewing video surveillance from surrounding residences and businesses.”

Lieutenant Scott Spencer told Fox News they have received reports claiming she could be a missing woman from as far as Canada. Spencer said they were not able to confirm that the items seen in the video were restraints, telling Fox News, “there’s still a lot to be done.” He said the video was first posted to social media by the Sunrise Ranch homeowner and it spread quickly around the world, leading to tips and calls for information about the case. Spencer said the woman could be a victim or part of some sort of scheme.

Jennie Drude, the homeowner who initially shared the video, wrote on Facebook, “This girl rang the door bell of several neighbors in Sunrise Ranch, montgomery, tx on 8/24/18 around 3am. She looked to be coming from the back of the neighborhood wearing only a T-shirt, no shoes, and has what appears to be broken restraints on both wrists. The video also shows she was hiding from someone and being very quiet. When neighbors got to there doors, she was gone. This girl belongs to someone. She has people. Family. Someone must be missing her. Please call our local police with any tips!” Drude’s Facebook post has been viewed nearly 2 million times since she posted it on August 25.

When asked what people should do if a situation like this occurs, Spencer told KPRC-TV, “Answer the door but call from the other side of the door don’t actually open the door. Unfortunately, times have changed from yesterday so you have to be very careful we have had a lot of home invasions.” If someone is asking for help, call 911, Spencer said.

The sheriff’s office asked, “if you recognize the woman in this video or if you are the woman in this video please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #18A243347 or direct inquires to mcsomedia@mctx.org.”