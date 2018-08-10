Oregon & Washington Fire Maps: Track the Fires Near Me Right Now [August 10]

Here are the latest details about fires in Oregon and Washington as of the August 10 to help you track the fires’ locations and updates. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view an interactive map from NIFC.gov here. Another interactive map is here. Read on for details about active fires in Oregon and Washington, according to NIFC.gov and other sources.

See an interactive fire map of the two states below:

And here’s an interactive map for the western half of the U.S.

Here are details on the individual fires.

Angel Springs

This Washington fire is in the Northeast Region. It’s 5,046 acres and 90 percent contained. It’s 8 miles northeast of Davenport.

Bannock Lakes Fire

This Washington fire in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 202 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 14 miles southwest of Stehekin.

Columbus Fire

This Oregon fire is overseen by the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 9,193 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s located 15 miles east of Tiller.

Cougar Creek Fire

This Washington fire is 12,314 acres and 5 percent contained. It’s 8 miles northwest of Manson and 20 miles northwest of Entiat. It was caused by lightning.

Effective August 9, new evacuation levels were issued, according to Inciweb:

Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of Entiat River Road (approximately mp 25) is now at a Level 3.

Mad River Road, including Ardenvoir, is now a Level 2.

Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon to Mad River Road intersection, on both sides of the road are now at a Level 1.

Both sides of Crum Canyon Road are now at a Level 1.

The fire is expected to remain active.

Crescent Mountain Fire

This Washington fire is 14,593 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 18 miles west of Winthrop. It consumed what was originally the Gilbert Fire as of August 9. The Level 2 evacuation was expanded, according to Inciweb, but there are currently no Level 3 evacuations in place. The fire is about 1.7 miles from the closest home. It started on July 29 in the headwaters of the Twisp River, about 21 miles from Twisp, Washington in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. You can stay updated on the fire’s Facebook page.

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. As of August 8, it’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Taylor Creek was once considered part of this fire but now is being managed separately. At noon on August 9, Southwest Oregon District will assume command of the fire.

Hendrix Fire

This Oregon fire is 1,082 acres, 72 percent contained, and 3 to 9 miles southwest of Ashland. The fire was caused by lightning.

According to Inciweb: “The evacuation level remains at Level 1 for the Jackson County Hendrix Fire evacuation area. Level 1 means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be vigilant and monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.”

For the latest information, go to http://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/. Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alert at http://www.jacksoncounty.org/alert. More information about evacuation levels and preparedness can be found at http://www.rvem.org. You can also follow the Hendrix Fire Facebook page.

Another community meeting is August 10 at 7 p.m. at the Hendrix Fire Command Post at the junction of Highway 238 and Hamilton Road.

Klondike Fire

This Oregon fire is now 36,907 acres, 15 percent contained and 9 miles northwest of Selma. The cause is lightning.

According to Inciweb regarding evacuations: “A Level 3 Go evacuation remains in effect for Oak Flat at the end of the Illinois River Road in Josephine County. Illinois River Road from mile post 2.5 to Oak Flat is at a Level 2 Get Ready. Visit Josephine County Emergency Management on Facebook for current information.

Due to the Klondike wildfire, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 BE READY notice for the residences west of Hwy 199 between the intersection of Hwy 199 and Lakeshore Drive north to Waters Creek Road.

This Level 1 notice also encompasses Hogue Drive, Norman Road, Illinois River Road, Squaw Mountain Road, Clear Creek Drive, Hidden Creek Road, Circle W Drive, Onion Mountain Road, Butcherknife Road, Slate Creek Road and all secondary roads connected with these road systems.”

Long Hollow Fire

This Oregon fire is 33,451 acres, 97 percent contained, and 5 miles south of Dufur. It was caused by human activity. Inciweb hasn’t updated this fire page since July 31, and it was transitioned to a local organization because of successful containment efforts.

Maple Fire

This Washington Fire is in the Olympic National Forest. It’s 842 acres and 12 percent contained, located 10 miles north of Hoordsport.

Miles Fire

This Oregon fire is 27,039 acres and 3 percent contained. It’s being managed by the Umpqua National Forest and is five miles northeast of Trail.

Miriam Fire

This Washington fire is 842 acres and 12 percent contained. It’s 15 miles east of Packwood, in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 11,600 acres and 50 percent contained as of August 9. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

The community of Sunstar is still on a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status as of August 8. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services. An evacuation order was issued on August 1 for two residences near the fire.

Round Top Fire

This Oregon fire is 154 acres, 80 percent contained, and 8 miles northwest of Prospect. It’s being managed by the Rouge River-Sikiyou National Forest.

Sheep Creek Fire

This Washington fire is 458 acres and 55 percent contained. It’s 4 miles northwest of Northport. The fire’s cause is under investigation. For updated details on evacuations, call 509-684-2555.

The fire is burning on private land. Sheep Creek campground is closed. Voluntary evacuation is in place for residents in the Sheep Creek area. Sheep Creek Road is closed.

Silver Lake Fire

This Washington fire in the northeast region is 340 acres and 65 percent contained. It’s 5 miles west of Cheney.

Snow Shoe Fire

This Oregon fire is in the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 3,816 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s 6 miles northwest of Trail.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire.