Oregon & Washington Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 23]

These are the latest updates about fires in Oregon and Washington as of August 23. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here. Another interactive map is here. Read on for the latest details about the fires’ locations, containment, evacuations, and more.

In Oregon, according to NIFC, there are 14 active fires today, totaling 343,315 acres. In Washington there are 10 fires today, totaling 103,182 acres. Read on for details about active fires in Oregon and Washington, according to NIFC.gov and other sources. You can also see an interactive map of southern Oregon specifically, detailing evacuation areas, here.

See an interactive fire map of the two states below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

Here are details on the individual fires for August 23.

187 Gilman Fire

This Oregon fire is in the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 954 acres and 70 percent contained, located 12 miles northeast of Monument.

Arctic Jim Fire

This North Cascades National Park fire in Washington is 340 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s two miles southwest of White Swan. It’s listed on NIFC’s webpage but additional details are not available. Capital Press reported the same information that was on NIFC’s page on August 21.

Bannock Lakes Fire

This Washington fire in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 476 acres and 0 percent contained as of August 23. It’s remained about the same size for several days. The fire is 17 miles west of Stehekin in Glaciar Peaks Wilderness. Inciweb is covering this fire alongside the Cougar Creek Fire and the Lost Fire. Inciweb’s latest update for the Bannock Lakes fire was August 23, posted on the Cougar Creek Fire webpage.

This tweet is older but gives you an idea of where the fire is:

Pacific Crest Trail now re-routed through my old home, Holden Village, due to Bannock Lakes Fire. Sad about fires increasing every year, but hope PCT hikers enjoy the amazing village ice cream & a mostly fossil-fuel-free village #ClimateChange #HoldenVillage #PCT @350 https://t.co/s91RLBwUB0 — Benjamin Stewart (@bstewLSTC) August 9, 2018

The fire was caused by lightning and is in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness. It’s burning among “large rocky outcroppings and isolated clusters of timber in steep, inaccessible terrain,” Inciweb reported. ” The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (PCT) is closed from Suiattle Pass to High Bridge. The PCT detour is from Suiattle Pass to Stehekin. More information and a map is available at http://www.pcta.org. Aerial observers continue to monitor the fire.”

Boyds Fire

This Washington fire in the Northeast Region is 3,488 acres and 54 percent contained as of August 22 at 11:34 p.m. It’s 3 miles west of Kettle Falls (at 48.602 latitude, -118.141 longitude). The cause of the fire is unknown.

On August 23, Inciweb noted the following about evacuation levels: “All areas from Boulder Creek Road south to Sherman Homes Road remain at a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation. This evacuation level designation does not mean that the fire is out and these areas are out of danger. The public should be prepared to leave these areas at a moment’s notice. Evacuation levels are reviewed daily. ”

Here’s a morning update on the fire from August 23:

A Red Cross Shelter was set up at the Kettle Falls High School.

Columbus Fire

This Oregon fire is overseen by the Umpqua National Forest. It’s one of four fires near Prospect, Shady Cove, and Tiller. (The four fires are Miles, Columbus, Snow Shoe, and Round Top.)

It’s 10,061 acres and 55 percent contained as of August 23. It’s located 15 miles east of Tiller and is being updated by Inciweb under the Miles Fire information page.

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Much of the Miles and Columbus Fires Perimeter has been containedespecially in areas near residences. Crews continue patrolling these areas. They have also been hauling hoses, pumps and other equipment off the fire lines. Only resources needed to continue this work and to secure open fire line on the Miles and Columbus Fires will remain here. Over the last few days, over 500 personnel have been released or reassigned to work on other fires.”

A community meeting will be Thursday, August 23 for the Miles and Columbus fires at Tiller RFPD fire station at 27598 Tiller-Trail Highway in Tiller, Oregon. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

Cougar Creek Fire

This Washington fire is now 40,105 acres and 40 percent contained as of August 23. It’s 8 miles northwest of Manson, 12 miles northwest of Ardenvior, 7 1/2 miles northeast of Plain, and 20 miles northwest of Entiat. It was caused by lightning.

Wednesday 8/22 #CougarCreekFire Washington. 39,193 acres per infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/30DJWQNYOj #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/1k90kxksRq — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 22, 2018

The following update was shared by Inciweb on August 23: “Yesterday, crews were able to begin low intensity burnout operations along the western edge of the fire, strengthening the primary containment line. Smoke lifted again which provided opportunities for aircraft to support firefighters on the ground using both water and retardant. Helicopters were able to drop over 280,000 gallons of water once the smoke lifted. When conditions allow, crews will continue the low intensity burnout operations along the western edge of the fire. Along the southern and eastern sides of the fire, crews continue to mop-up and monitor the fire-line. Crews will continue to assess structures in the communities of Chiwawa Pines, Shugart Flats and Plain while also continuing to use dozers and other heavy equipment to prepare the secondary containment line above the communities. Structures in the upper Entiat River Valley will also continue to be assessed and additional contingency lines are being identified as a precaution.”

Inciweb reported the following about evacuation levels on August 23:

“Chelan County implemented Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notifications on for the Chiwawa Loop Road from Plain out to the intersection with Chiwawa River Road, both sides of the roadway. This includes Chiwawa River Pine Community and Shugart Flats Community and all roads that intersect with the Chiwawa Loop Road in the affected area.

“Plain is remaining at a Level 1.

“A Level 2 evacuation status is in place from Stormy Creek MP 16.6 to the end of the Entiat River Rd.”

For specific questions and updates regarding evacuations please call the Chelan County Emergency Management at 509-667-6863 or visit their Facebook page. Red Cross can be contacted at 509-663-3907. A Red Cross Shelter at 14916 US 97A in Entiat is on standby.

Crescent Mountain Fire

This Washington fire is 32,855 acres and 34 percent contained as of August 23. It’s 18 miles west of Winthrop. It was caused by lightning. It consumed what was originally the Gilbert Fire as of August 9. The fire started on July 29 in the headwaters of the Twisp River, about 21 miles from Twisp, Washington in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Thursday 8/23 #CrescentMountainFire WA. 36,963 acres per infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/gRi33q2ARI #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/ROHFibQS4W — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 23, 2018

The fire is on Snowshoe Ridge, and it’s continuing to move south on the west side of the Twisp River, north of Eagle Creek. You can stay updated on the fire’s official Facebook page.

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Yesterday, the fire progressed southeast towards Duffy Lake, east onto Scaffold Ridge and southwest into North Cascades National Park on Splawn Ridge. Crews continued improving the Buttermilk and Newby Ridge contingency lines. Fire managers are working with the National Park Service to assess protection needs for infrastructure near Lake Chelan. Today will bring critical fire weather so crews are focused on structure protection and holding the fire on Scaffold Ridge, which was treated with fire retardant on Tuesday.”

According to the Inciweb, the following evacuations are in place as of August 23:

“A Level 3 evacuation is in effect for all persons living west of the Little Bridge Creek Intersection in the Twisp River Valley. A Level 3 evacuation means that person should evacuate NOW, do not wait.

“A LEVEL 2 (BE READY) has been issued for persons living WEST of Newby Creek Road to Little Bridge Creek Road in the Twisp River Valley.

“The Red Cross has a shelter available at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

“The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has issued several closure orders and a Stage II Fire Restriction. Trail closures are in effect for the North Cascades National Park near Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. See North Cascades National Park website for details. Maps and information on the closures can be found on InciWeb . Temporary flight restriction information is available at the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.”

The Red Cross will have an evacuation shelter at Methow Valley Community Center.

Here’s a daily briefing about the fire:

Visit the Okanogan County Emergency Management website at https://okanogandem.org/ for updated evacuation details. Click on the map icon and type in your address to see if you’re affected by current evacuations.

A community meeting for both the Crescent Mountain Fire and the McLeod fire will take place Thursday, August 23, at the Community Center in Stehekin, Washington at 6 p.m.

The fire information line is 480-744-9318.

Grizz Fire

This Washington fire is 5 acres as of August 21 and is in patrol status, Inciweb reported. Inciweb is updating details on the same page as the Horns Mountain Fire.

Hendrix Fire

This Oregon fire is 1,082 acres, 90 percent contained according to the fire’s official Facebook page as of August 19. (Inicweb and NIFC are no longer updating details about this fire.) It’s 3 to 9 miles southwest of Ashland. The fire was caused by lightning.

For the latest information, go to http://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/. Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alert at http://www.jacksoncounty.org/alert. More information about evacuation levels and preparedness can be found at http://www.rvem.org. You can also follow the Hendrix Fire Facebook page.

The fire’s Facebook page will no longer be providing updates after August 20 unless needed, due to successful containment efforts.

Holman Fire

This Washington fire is in the same region as the Crescent Mountain and McLeod fires. There are no current evacuations for Holman. It’s in the Pasayten Wilderness of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to Inciweb. A forest closure is in effect, including Pacific Crest Trail, closed from Hart’s Pass to the Canadian border. It currently poses no threat to infrastructure or private homes.

This fire is 100 acres and 0 percent contained. It began on August 17.

Horns Mountain Fire

This Washington fire in Colville National Forest is 3,568 acres, with 2,932 acres in Washington and 636 acres in Canada as of August 22. The fire is 30 percent contained.

It was caused by lightning and is 12 miles north of Northport, Washington at 48.98 latitude, -118.051 longitude, according to Inciweb. Inciweb noted on August 22: “Yesterday firefighters were able to scout and put out spot fires along the finger of fire that burned to the west on Sunday. Firefighters continued to clean up and prepare the forest roads used as containment lines to the south and east of the fire in preparation for burnouts when conditions are favorable. Crews will be staying in spike camps in either the Summit (Horns) Spike to the west of the fire or the Rosie Spike to the east. Having crews spike closer to the fire cuts down on long drives between the incident command post in Northport and fire operations. Aircraft will be able to fly again this morning, but may be grounded later in the day, as smoke is forecast to return to the area. Ground crews will continue to secure lines, remove snags, and put in hose lay along hand and dozer lines to prepare for firing operations. Heavy equipment will move out of potential burn areas.

Coordination with Canadian forces continues.”

For updates call 505-302-5008 and leave a message for a return call or call 218-244-2843.

The following closures are in place as of August 23, per Inciweb:

Portions of the Colville National Forest affected by fire suppression operations are closed for the safety of firefighters and the public. The closure is roughly from the Colville National Forest boundary with Canada to NFS 30, to NFS 15, to American Fork Big Sheep Creek Road, to Zodiak Creek, north to the international border, and west to the origin. See the Colville National Forest website at: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/colville/alerts-notices or Inciweb for a map of the closure area.

The following roads are closed: NFS189 Camp Creek, 190 Bowen Mountain, 210 Horns Mountain, 460 American Fork Creek, 461 American Fork Creek Ext., 290 Whitehorse East, 291 Whitehorse North, 340 Churchill Jeep Trail.

The primary route of the Pacific Northwest Trail between Northport and Orient, WA is closed near Elbow Lake.

Air quality and traffic in the area may be impacted by fire activity, check conditions at: https://www.pnt.org/pnta/know-before-you-go/plan-your-trip/trail-alerts/

Sheep Creek Road and Sheep Creek Campground are closed until further notice.

Fire restrictions are in effect and residents and visitors are encouraged to check local regulations before burning.

Jennie’s Peak Fire

This Oregon fire is being overseen by Central Oregon Rangeland Protection. It’s 39,000 acres and 65 percent contained, located 14 miles south of Fossil. The fire information phone number is 541-239-3619. It was started by lightning.

On August 22, “all level 3 evacuations were reduced to level 2 and level 2 evacuations were reduced to level 1. Evacuation levels will continue to be evaluated daily,” according to Inciweb.

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Last night the fire was active in the northeast flank, with a 70 acre spot fire. There is fireline around the spot, and crews will continue to work on improving the fireline today. Burnout will continue as firefighting efforts and weather allow, to steer the fire towards the old Porcupine Fire burn from both the east and west. The fire continues to hold along the John Day River, staying north and east of the river.”

Follow the following Facebook pages for updates:

Gilliam County Sheriff https://www.facebook.com/GilliamCountySheriff/

South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District https://www.facebook.com/South-Gilliam-County-Rural-Fire-Protection-District-783137915065669/?ref=br_rs

A community meeting is tonight at the Condon Fire Station at 220 N. Main Street at 5:30 p.m.

Kelly Mountain Fire

This fire isn’t on NIFC’s official list, but it is a fire in Washington that is under such good control that Northeast Washington Fire Information’s page and Inciweb provided a final update on the fire on August 22. It was caused by lightning, located at 48.815 latitude, -118.798 longitude. The fire started on August 11.

The fire was south of Kelly Mountain, about 12 miles north of Republic. It’s 44 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 22, according to Inciweb.

Kettle River Fire

This Washington fire isn’t on NIFC’s official list, but the Northeast Washington Fire Information page provided a final update for the fire on August 21, thanks to successful containment efforts. It was 49 acres and 90 percent contained. It was on the NW corner of Ferry County in the Graphite Mountain area, and about two miles south of the Midway border crossing, 10 miles northwest of Curlew, according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning on August 11. It’s at 48.97 latitude, -118.78 longitude.

Kinzua Complex Fire

This Oregon fire, overseen by the John Day Unit of the Department of Forestroy, is 619 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s located 12 miles east of Fossil.

Klondike Fire

This Oregon fire has been split into zones as of August 19 and is now being referred to as the Taylor Creek Fire and Klondike Fire East, and Klondike Fire West. The cause is lightning. Dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled both this fire’s and Taylor Creek’s growth. Inaccessible and steep terrain have made suppression a challenge. Both fires are burning in the scar of the 2002 Biscuit Fire, according to Inciweb, which has helped the fires spread west.

As of August 23, the Taylor Creek Fire is 52,777 acres and 95 percent contained. The Klondike Fire is 79,501 acres and 37 percent contained.

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Extremely dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled the continued growth of both fires. Steep, rugged, inaccessible terrain combined with limited resources due to intense wildfire activity across the western United States has made suppression efforts a challenge. In addition, smoky conditions have limited the use of aircraft to suppress and monitor both fires… Containment on the Klondike Fire East bumped up to 37% on Tuesday as firefighters continued strengthening control lines on the southeast corner of the fire southwest of Selma. Containment lines along Babyfoot Road are holding and firefighters remain engaged in identifying and removing hazard trees while also probing for hot spots from previous burn operations. Limited firing operations continue along the road to clean up patchy areas where there is unburned fuel in an effort to deepen the black buffer along the southern perimeter. West winds are assisting by pushing burnouts into the black.”

Regarding Klondike Fire West, Inciweb noted: “Yesterday a spot fire started north of Silver Creek in an area well beyond the current reach of firefighters. Consequently, the fire is expected to grow to the north for an extended period in a very remote area of the Rogue River/Siskiyou National Forest. This area was burned 16 years ago by the Biscuit Fire.”

Regarding evacuations, according to Inciweb on August 23:

Taylor Creek Fire and Klondike Fire East: “The evacuation level for Illinois River Rd. has been loweredfrom a Level 3 Go to a Level 2 Be Set for residences above milepost 2.5 up to and including McCaleb Ranch. Residences below milepost 2.5 to US Hwy 199 remain on a Level 1 Be Ready notice. The section of road from McCaleb Ranch through Oak Flat will remain on a Level 3 Go notice.

“There are several evacuation advisories in effect for Josephine County. Click here to view the evacuation map. You can see an interactive map of evacuation levels here. Just enter your address to see if you are under an evacuation advisory. Get emergency alerts at www.rvem.org

Lonerock Fire

This Oregon fire, managed by South Gilliam County Rural Fire, is 5,056 acres and 70 percent contained as of August 23. It’s 7 miles northwest of Condon. Details on this fire are being updated on the Jennie’s Peak Inciweb fire page.

On August 23, Inciweb noted: “Crews mainly worked the southeastern flank of the fire yesterday to continue to strengthen the remaining fireline. Most remaining smoke and torching was on the interior part of the fire, away from the fire edge.”

The fire information phone number for the fires is 541-239-3619.

On August 22, “all level 3 evacuations were reduced to level 2 and level 2 evacuations were reduced to level 1. Evacuation levels will continue to be evaluated daily,” according to Inciweb.

Follow the following Facebook pages for updates:

Gilliam County Sheriff https://www.facebook.com/GilliamCountySheriff/

South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District https://www.facebook.com/South-Gilliam-County-Rural-Fire-Protection-District-783137915065669/?ref=br_rs

A community meeting is tonight at the Condon Fire Station at 220 N. Main Street at 5:30 p.m.

Lost Fire

This Washington fire is 80 acres as of August 23. Not much more is known about it at this time, but it’s being updated on the Cougar Creek Inciweb fire page. Closures for this fire are the same as the Cougar Creek fire.

Maple Fire

This Washington Fire is in the Olympic National Forest. It’s 2,152 acres and 39 percent contained as of August 23, located 10 miles north of Hoordsport, 23 miles north of Shelton, and five miles west of Highway 101. It was caused by human activity and is located at 47.578 latitude, -123.13 longitude.

There are no evacuations currently in place for this fire. Because of increasing containment, Inciweb will no longer be providing daily updates for the fire.

The following closures are in place as of August 21:

“Due to the active fire in the area, recreationists hoping to hike the Lena Creek Trail over Labor Day weekend are being asked to plan a different destination. This popular trailhead lies within the established closure area based on proximity to the fire. The Hamma Hamma Road 25 that accesses this area is CLOSED. Other road closures include Forest Roads 2502, 2421, 2401 and 2441.

“CLOSED Olympic National Forest recreation sites include Living Legacy Interpretive Loop (#802), Upper/Lena Lake Trail (#810 and #811), Beaver Pond Loop (#815), Putvin Trail (#813), Mildred Lakes Trail (#822), Jefferson Ridge/Lakes Trail (#808), and Upper/Lower Elk Lake Trail (#805). Facility closures include Hamma Hamma Cabin & Campground; Lena Creek and Lena Lake Campgrounds…

“To discover new forest sites still open for recreation, visit the Olympic National Forest website or visit its Facebook site at Olympic National Forest Facebook.”

For updates, see the fire’s official Facebook page.

McLeod Fire

This Washington fire in Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 17,372 acres and 5 percent contained, according to Inciweb on August 22 at 7 p.m. It’s jumped 7,000 acres in size in just a few days. It’s 8 miles North of Mazama. It was first reported on August 11.

Thursday 8/23 #McLeodFire WA. 17,978 acres per infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/kMAoi3Li0d #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/bGssj7DZCJ — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 23, 2018

On August 23, Inciweb noted: “Yesterday, the fire spotted across the Sunset Creek so fire crews focused on containing those spots. Crews conducted tactical burning operations around Long Creek and on the west side of Eight Mile road. Today crews will patrol and monitor fire lines while suppressing any spot fires that have breached containment lines.”

Evacuations are in place for the nearby Crescent Mountain Fire (see the listing above for details), but not for the McLeod Fire.

A community meeting for both the Crescent Mountain Fire and the McLeod fire will take place Thursday, August 23, at the Community Center in Stehekin, Washington at 6 p.m.

The fire information line is 480-744-9318.

Meninick Pass Fire

This Washington fire, overseen by the Yakima Agency, is 5,537 acres and 90 percent contained. It’s five miles south of White Swan. The final update was issued on Inciweb on August 19.

Milepost 6 Fire

This Oregon fire, managed by the Ochoco National Forest, is 1,500 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s six miles south of Madras.

Miles Fire (Formerly Called Sugar Pine Fire)

This Oregon fire is 34,920 acres and 45 percent contained as of August 23, according to Inciweb. It’s being managed by the Umpqua National Forest and is five miles northeast of Trail. It was started by lightning on July 15, and later merged with the Sugar Pine fire.

It’s one of four fires near Prospect, Shady Cove, and Tiller. (The four fires are Miles, Columbus, Snow Shoe, and Round Top.)

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Much of the Miles and Columbus Fires Perimeter has been contained, especially in areas near residences. Crews continue patrolling these areas. They have also been hauling hoses, pumps and other equipment off the fire lines. Only resources needed to continue this work and to secure open fire line on the Miles and Columbus Fires will remain here. Over the last few days, over 500 personnel have been released or reassigned to work on other fires.”

A community meeting will be Thursday, August 23 for the Miles and Columbus fires at Tiller RFPD fire station at 27598 Tiller-Trail Highway in Tiller, Oregon. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

For evacuation information, visit https://bit.ly/2uUku2C.” (This is an interactive map that will tell you if your region is under evacuation orders.)

If you have specific questions about the fire, call 541-474-5305.

Miriam Fire

This Washington fire is 4,025 acres and 30 percent contained as of August 23. It’s 15 miles east of Packwood and 2 miles southeast of White Pass, in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest. It was caused by lightning.

Inciweb noted on August 23: ” Evacuation levels remain the same. The need for these levels are evaluated daily. Please see the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/yakimacountyoem for a full description.”

The fire continued to grow yesterday with moderate activity but remained within containment lines.

Closures, according to Inciweb on August 23, are:

“Area Closures are in effect on the Okanogan-Wenatchee and Gifford Pinchot National Forests for safety to the public and firefighters. Find maps and a list of affected sites at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6066/

“Fire managers are aware of the upcoming hunting seasons and closures will be assessed frequently.

“New fire restrictions have been implemented on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Please see https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/fire-restrictions for a full description.

“The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Elk Pass to White Pass. A detour is available. Please see the Pacific Crest Trail Association website at https://www.pcta.org/discover-the-trail/closures/ for current closure maps.

“Local businesses remain open. Please consider showing your support by shopping in the local communities.”

Stay updated here or here.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s grown to total 23,228 acres acres on August 23, and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

On August 23, Inciweb still reported the following regarding evacuation orders and fire closures:

“The community of Sunstar has been placed in a Level 1 evacuation Ready status. Del Norte County, CA, including the community of Sunstar, has adopted the Oregon three level evacuation process. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services.

“Effective 2:30 pm August 1, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the two residences near the terminus of the South Fork Road (National Forest System Road 17 N 32). The residents received a warning on July 31 and chose to evacuate.

“In the evening on August 12, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office upgraded one additional residence in the South Fork of Indian Creek from an evacuation warning to an evacuation order.

“Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has also issued an evacuation warning for all residences accessed by the South Fork Road (Road 17N32) and all residences accessed by the Grayback road north of the junction of the South Fork Road (Road 17 N 32) and the Grayback Road.

“On the evening of August 12, the evacuation warning area was expanded to include all residences on or accessed from the Indian Creek/Grayback Road from the intersection with Doolittle Creek, north to West Branch Campground.

“The warnings are being issued as a precautionary measure. Those that are in the warning area are reminded to remain vigilant in the possible event that the evacuation warning is upgraded to a evacuation order.

“Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests.

Rogue River-Siskiyou Klamath “Forest Road 48, known locally as the Grayback Road, between Happy Camp and Cave Junction, remains open.”

Ramsey Canyon Fire

This Oregon fire just started on August 22 near Sam’s Valley in Jackson County, according to Inciweb. “The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued both Level 3 “GO” and Level 2 “BE SET” Evacuations. A current map of evacuation levels is at https://tinyurl.com/SO-Evacs. Firefighters, helicopters and engines assigned to the Miles and Columbus Fires were sent to assist. Today, a Type 1 Incident Management Team from the Oregon Department of Forestry with a team from the Oregon State Fire Marshal will take command of this fire.”

On Wednesday night, Gov. Kate Brown declared the fire a “conflagaration,” KDRV reported. The fire as of the morning of August 23 is 800 acres and 15 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. About 211 structures are threatened, but none have been damaged so far.

The fire is currently being updated on Inciweb’s page for the Miles Fire and on Ramsey Canyon Fire’s official Facebook page.

Roundtop & Snow Shoe Fires

The Snowshoe and Round Top Oregon fires are in the Umpqua National Forest. The Snow Shoe fire is 3,816 acres and 100 percent contained. The Round Top fire is 154 acres and 100 percent contained, as of August 19. Neither Roundtop nor Snow Shoe are listed on NIFC anymore due to containment efforts.

They are one of four fires near Prospect, Shady Cove, and Tiller. (The four fires are Miles, Columbus, Snow Shoe, and Round Top.)

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Much of the Miles and Columbus Fires Perimeter has been contained, especially in areas near residences. Crews continue patrolling these areas. They have also been hauling hoses, pumps and other equipment off the fire lines. Only resources needed to continue this work and to secure open fire line on the Miles and Columbus Fires will remain here. Over the last few days, over 500 personnel have been released or reassigned to work on other fires.”

A community meeting will be Thursday, August 23 for the Miles and Columbus fires at Tiller RFPD fire station at 27598 Tiller-Trail Highway in Tiller, Oregon. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

Stubblefield Fire (Now Includes the Seale Fire)

This Oregon fire is being managed by the South Gilliam County Rural Fire department. It’s 57,703 acres and 70 percent contained. It’s seven miles northwest of Condon. Details on this fire are being updated on the Jennie’s Peak Inciweb fire page.

On August 23, Inciweb noted: “The fire was active yesterday on the far western flank, crossing Buckskin canyon and currently is holding at the ridge above Buckskin canyon where there is a containment line. The fire remains on the east side of the John Day River. All other established containment lines held, and crews continued to mop up any hot spots.”

The fire information phone number for the fires is 541-239-3619.

On August 22, “all level 3 evacuations were reduced to level 2 and level 2 evacuations were reduced to level 1. Evacuation levels will continue to be evaluated daily,” according to Inciweb.

Follow the following Facebook pages for updates:

Gilliam County Sheriff https://www.facebook.com/GilliamCountySheriff/

South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District https://www.facebook.com/South-Gilliam-County-Rural-Fire-Protection-District-783137915065669/?ref=br_rs

A community meeting is tonight at the Condon Fire Station at 220 N. Main Street at 5:30 p.m.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire which is now considered contained, this Oregon fire is being managed separately, according to Inciweb, alongside the Klondike Fire.

This Oregon fire has been split into zones as of August 19 and is now being referred to as the Taylor Creek Fire and Klondike Fire East, and Klondike Fire West. The cause is lightning. Dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled both this fire’s and Taylor Creek’s growth. Inaccessible and steep terrain have made suppression a challenge. Both fires are burning in the scar of the 2002 Biscuit Fire, according to Inciweb, which has helped the fires spread west.

As of August 23, the Taylor Creek Fire is 52,777 acres and 95 percent contained. The Klondike Fire is 79,501 acres and 37 percent contained.

Inciweb noted on August 23: “Extremely dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled the continued growth of both fires. Steep, rugged, inaccessible terrain combined with limited resources due to intense wildfire activity across the western United States has made suppression efforts a challenge. In addition, smoky conditions have limited the use of aircraft to suppress and monitor both fires…”

Regarding evacuations, according to Inciweb on August 23: