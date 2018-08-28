Rain Dove: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rain Dove is a model and activist who is currently in a relationship with Rose McGowan, an actress and activist of the #MeToo Movement.

On Monday, August 27, McGowan released a statement revealing that Dove was the recipient of the text messages Argento sent which allegedly proved admission of her having had a sexual relationship with actor Jimmy Bennett, who was underage at the time.

Argento has not yet acknowledged or responded to McGowan’s statement.

Dove is a gender non-conforming model and activist. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Dove Was the Allegedly the Recipient of Asia Argento’s Texts About Jimmy Bennett

2. @rosemcgowan has released a lengthy statement in response to the allegations against Asia Argento. The last bit: "Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey could have been." pic.twitter.com/swAbuCFtX2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 27, 2018

In a public statement released on August 27 through her publicist, McGowan revealed that Dove was the recipient of the texts which allegedly reveal an admission by Argento that she did sleep with Jimmy Bennett.

McGowan further explained that Dove and Argento had met after the passing of Anthony Bourdain, when McGowan and Dove went to support her.

McGowan’s statement read,

I received a phone call and series of messages from the being I’ve been dating- Rain Dove. They said that they had been texting with Asia and that Asia had revealed that she had indeed slept with Jimmy Bennet. Rain also shared that Asia had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images. No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media. Not even a simple message “Don’t send me these images. They are inappropriate.” There were a few other details revealed as well that I am not at liberty to mention in this statement as investigators do their job.

2. Dove Describes Themselves as a ‘Gender Capitalist’ Who ‘Represents Human’ in Fashion, Film & Activism

On Dove’s Instagram account, they write of their own identity, “I am I. My flesh is not my definition. My flesh is not comparable to any other Beings. It’s hormonal makeup, tastebuds, eyesight, needs for orgasms, genitalia shape, hair follicle placements, dimensions, optimal nutritional requirements, perception, stretch marks- all of it. It’s all not You. It’s Me. To try to compare us homogeneously is clumsy. Lazy. And robbery. We are better than this. You are You. I am I. We are not just flesh. We are an experience. Stop trying to limit our experience by politicizing our flesh in a way that limits the possibilities of the experiences we can have.”

3. Dove Was Voted ‘Most Eligible Bachelorette’ in 2014 by SheWired

In 2014, Dove was voted the ‘Most Eligible Bachelorette’ in 2014 by online site SheWired, according to Newsweek. She was also invited to the White House by the Obama administration during Capital Pride, and was named one of Elle’s “12 Women Who Are Redefining Beauty” in 2015.

Dove gave advice to other young Queer people to Teen Vogue. “To any young people who are facing any kind of oppression,” Dove said, “you’re free the moment you graduate from high school. So study hard and stay on top of your textbooks because the minute you’re out of there, you’re free to make your own choices. It’s so worth hanging in there.”

4. Dove Grew up on a Farm in Vermont & Was a Firefighter Before Becoming a Model

In conversation with Teen Vogue, Dove said of their childhood,

“I grew up having to do manual labor because people always told me that I was an ugly girl. I’ve never had the permission to be myself except for when I’m doing manual labor. Because in manual labor it’s about can you pick this up, can you move this here, and I could. I’m definitely going to do continue to do Craigslist manual labor work. There’s something so empowering about knowing I can pick up an axe and split a piece of wood.”

Prior to becoming a model, Dove received a bachelor’s degree in genetic engineering from UC Berkeley. They were also a firefighter. It’s unclear how Dove became a model.

5. Dove Tweeted Something Cryptic on August 22 That Many Have Speculated Is About Argento

The truth helps me sleep well at night. That’s why it’s coming out no matter what. Friend, family, acquaintance it doesn’t matter when it comes to justice- you do not get special treatment. You get equal treatment. Hope you’re ready. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/xvn9aFWx7G — Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) August 22, 2018

On August 22, Dove tweeted, “The truth helps me sleep well at night. That’s why it’s coming out no matter what. Friend, family, acquaintance it doesn’t matter when it comes to justice- you do not get special treatment. You get equal treatment. Hope you’re ready. # MeToo”

Dove also seemed to tweet about their relationship with McGowan on August 6, writing, “I’m dating a human many hate me 4 dating. Yet those ppl never met them. Likely never will. They don’t see the activism behind the scenes, hard work, ppl this Being surrounds themself w/. They only believe wht they read in tabloids & it’s sad cuz I wish ppl wld think 4 themselves.”