Shooting at Rockies Bar in College Station, Texas: SWAT Responding

A shooting was reported at Rockies, a bar in College Station, Texas. SWAT is responding and the College Station Police Department’s Hostage Negotiations Team is on the scene. Here is what we know so far.

The incident occurred at Rockies Grill and Saloon at 2501 Texas Avenue South. It appears that someone shot a gun in the establishment, but at this time no one is injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Monday morning, KWTX reported.

Police tweeted on social media: “A subject entered Rockies and fired a gun. We do not know how many rounds have been fired. No one is injured at this time. SWAT and our Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) are on scene working towards a peaceful resolution.”

Despite the Hostage Negotiations Team being on the scene, the College Station Police Department said on Twitter that there is no known hostage at this time. Police wrote on Twitter in response to someone who said it was a hostage situation: “At this time, there is no known hostage. HNT is on scene to negotiate toward a peaceful resolution. The name of our Hostage Negotions Team (HNT) can sometimes be confusing — the majority of the time they are negotiating and there is no hostage.”

At this time, there is no known hostage. HNT is on scene to negotiate toward a peaceful resolution. The name of our Hostage Negotions Team (HNT) can sometimes be confusing — the majority of the time they are negotiating and there is no hostage. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2018

In a livestreamed press conference, Lt. Craig Anderson said that the Hostage Negotiation Team was attempting to make contact with the person inside the bar. The police found out about the situation when a citizen called in after hearing the gunshots. At this time, police don’t know the person’s motive and said the man might no longer be armed.

Here is the video of the first press conference below. The audio is difficult to hear until the end.

People are being told that if they are near Rockies, they should not walk outside, but instead to shelter in place. Police are now helping people in the area to evacuate, but they are being asked not to evacuate themselves if they have a line-of-sight to Rockie, the police said on Twitter.

🚨Gunfire reported in the area of Rockies, 2501 Texas Avenue. Avoid the area at this time. Nearby businesses should shelter in place and await further instruction. pic.twitter.com/TOR4SkvMhg — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2018

Rockies Grill & Saloon is near Texas A&M University.

Here is a map of the area:

And another map, as provided by the College Station Police:

A bar located in a shopping center at 2501 Texas Avenue. Other businesses in the shopping center are 40 Tempura Sushi, Sour Apple Repair, and Planet Fitness. pic.twitter.com/Uu0tOlGzIN — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2018

Businesses immediately near the area include 40 Tempura Sushi, Sour Apple Repair, and Planet Fitness.

This is a developing story.