PHOTOS: Swarm of Bees Shuts Down Manhattan Street

the brown on the top of that umbrella. is a swarm of bees pic.twitter.com/Kd2OXGbqRP — Astrid Rotenberry (@peachietree) August 28, 2018

A swarm of bees has shuts down a street in Midtown Manhattan. Blogger Victoria Kwan tweeted, “The building manager just announced over the PA that the NYPD is shutting down 43rd because of a “small swarm of bees” and everyone laughed, but I just checked Twitter for photos and this is no joke.” The reports of the swarm emerged just after 1 p.m. on August 28. A little over an hour later, the NYPD sent in a man in a beekeeper suit with a vacuum cleaner who began to remove the bees from the scene.

The Times Square bee patrol is here pic.twitter.com/FLL37BxcIp — Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) August 28, 2018

A swarm of bees has taken over a hot dog stand in Times Square and we have LIVE VIDEO! https://t.co/GkXzPQvCad — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 28, 2018

43&Broadway roped off because of a swarm of bees on a hotdog stand. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/5q2GS9wamE — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) August 28, 2018

Swarm of bees in Times Square has us on “lock down” #apoclaypse #workingattr pic.twitter.com/4cg6LRpxm0 — Elizabeth Yannone (@eliza7654) August 28, 2018

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the swarm. Photos posted to Twitter showed tourists gathering close-by to snap pictures of the swarm atop a hot dog stand. According to the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources department, “Swarming is the honey bee’s method of colony reproduction. The old queen and about half of the worker bees leave their former nest and seek a new home, usually in the spring but sometimes at other times of the year when local conditions permit. To start the process, certain worker bees, called “scouts,” begin to canvass the surrounding territory for a potential new nesting site even before the swarm leaves its original colony.”

In June 2018, a swarm of around 30,000 bees descended on a Manhattan building.