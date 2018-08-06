Tyler Joseph Schlosser Spotted Having Sex With Pony in Oklahoma: Cops

An Oklahoma man was caught naked having sexual intercourse with a pony, police say. Tyler Joseph Schlosser was charged August 1 after the incident in Rogers County, police say.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told Tulsa World that Schlosser was in a pen with a miniature horse in an area west of Inola.

“A witness told investigators she saw a man ‘full nude standing in the field having sex with a pony,’ according to the affidavit.”

The 29-year-old utility worker told police that his medication caused him to engage in such activity. Further details about what medication Schlosser may have been referring to were not made available.

Sheriff Walton said that his department doesn’t frequently deal with bestiality cases.

“It stretches the imagination. I certainly have sympathy for the homeowners who had to witness it. That literally causes some emotional scars. People laugh about it and everything. I guess you got to to deal with it, but I do have sympathy for people who have to witness sick stuff like that,” he told Tulsa World.

Schlosser was arrested on indecent exposure and crimes against nature charges. He remained in Rogers County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. It is unknown when Schlosser is due in court.

Bestiality is illegal in Oklahoma, though it is legal in 10 U.S. states. They include Ohio, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

There have been a few bestiality cases in the U.S. this year. Last month, for example, police in Texas arrested Philip Samuel Mercon. The 27-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a neighbor’s dog.

“The dog, a medium-sized, mixed breed male dog, was given back to its owner in order to provide any care the dog required, Martin said. He said there are no current reports of any injury to the animal,” the Waco-Tribune Herald reported.