911 Attack Timeline, Date & Year

September 11, 2001 is a date that stands out in our nation’s history, not as a day of defeat, but as a day where America showed that it is, indeed, united. The infamous September 11th terrorist attacks happened in 2001 and a year later, the day was declared Patriot’s Day, in honor of the thousands who lost their lives on that day. A full list of the victims’ names is written at the bottom of this article.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, there was a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks, made by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on the United States on that Tuesday morning. Four airplanes departing from the east coast of the United States, which were California-bound, were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. Their missions were to fly into specified landmarks of our nation.

American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Both towers collapsed. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia, while United Airlines Flight 93 had a different fate. It was supposed to crash in Washington, D.C., but ended up crashing in a field in Pennsylvania when its passengers tried to overtake its hijackers.

This day resulted in the loss of 2,996 lives (including the plane hijackers). Damages totaled more than $10 billion.

September 11th was declared Patriot’s Day a year after the attacks and it is a national day of mourning, though it is not a federal holiday. In turn, a moment of silence is observed for those who died and that begins at 8:46 a.m. ET in order to correspond with the attacks. And, there are several other moments of silence that mark the attack on the Pentagon that day, when each of the twin towers were hit, when each of the towers fell and when Flight 93 crashed. At 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001 is when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

In honor of the day, the American flag is flown at half-staff at the White House, as well as all U.S. government buildings across the world. Many citizens also hang flags outside of their homes, in order to pay tribute to our fallen fellow Americans.

When it comes to the timeline of events on September 11th, this is the order of attacks:

At 8:46:40, Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, between floors 93 and 99.

At 9:03:00, Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, between floors 77 and 85.

At 9:37:46, Flight 77 crashed into the western side of The Pentagon.

At 9:59:00, the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

At 10:03:11, Flight 93 was crashed by its hijackers, in Pennsylvania, because of fighting in the cockpit.

At 10:28:22, the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

At 10:50:19, five stories of part of the Pentagon collapsed.

At 5:20:33 p.m., 7 World Trade Center, which was a 47-story building, collapsed.

Below you can find the full list of victims from September 11th 2001. Never forget.

Gordon M. Aamoth, Jr.

Edelmiro Abad

Maria Rose Abad

Andrew Anthony Abate

Vincent Abate

Laurence Christopher Abel

William F. Abrahamson

Richard Anthony Aceto

Jesus Acevedo Rescand

Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann

Paul Acquaviva

Donald LaRoy Adams

Patrick Adams

Shannon Lewis Adams

Stephen George Adams

Ignatius Udo Adanga

Christy A. Addamo

Terence E. Adderley, Jr.

Sophia Buruwad Addo

Lee Allan Adler

Daniel Thomas Afflitto

Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah

Alok Agarwal

Mukul Kumar Agarwala

Joseph Agnello

David Scott Agnes

Brian G. Ahearn

Jeremiah Joseph Ahern

Joanne Marie Ahladiotis

Shabbir Ahmed

Terrance Andre Aiken

Godwin Ajala

Gertrude M. Alagero

Andrew Alameno

Margaret Ann Alario

Gary M. Albero

Jon Leslie Albert

Peter Alderman

Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge

David D. Alger

Sarah Ali-Escarcega

Ernest Alikakos

Edward L. Allegretto

Eric Allen

Joseph Ryan Allen

Richard Dennis Allen

Richard Lanard Allen

Christopher E. Allingham

Janet M. Alonso

Arturo Alva-Moreno

Anthony Alvarado

Antonio Javier Alvarez

Victoria Alvarez-Brito

Telmo E. Alvear

Cesar Amoranto Alviar

Tariq Amanullah

Angelo Amaranto

James M. Amato Joseph Amatuccio

Christopher Charles Amoroso

Kazuhiro Anai

Calixto Anaya, Jr.

Joseph Anchundia

Kermit Charles Anderson

Yvette Constance Anderson

John Andreacchio

Michael Rourke Andrews

Jean Ann Andrucki

Siew-Nya Ang

Joseph Angelini, Jr.

Joseph Angelini, Sr.

Laura Angilletta

Doreen J. Angrisani

Lorraine Antigua

Peter Paul Apollo

Faustino Apostol, Jr.

Frank Thomas Aquilino

Patrick Michael Aranyos

David Arce

Michael George Arczynski

Louis Arena

Adam P. Arias

Michael Armstrong

Jack Charles Aron

Joshua Aron

Richard Avery Aronow

Japhet Jesse Aryee

Patrick Asante

Carl Asaro

Michael Asciak

Michael Edward Asher

Janice Marie Ashley

Thomas J. Ashton

Manuel O. Asitimbay

Gregg Arthur Atlas

Gerald T. Atwood

James Audiffred

Louis Frank Aversano, Jr.

Ezra Aviles

Sandy Ayala

Arlene T. Babakitis

Eustace P. Bacchus

John J. Badagliacca

Jane Ellen Baeszler

Robert J. Baierwalter

Andrew J. Bailey

Brett T. Bailey

Tatyana Bakalinskaya

Michael S. Baksh

Sharon M. Balkcom

Michael Andrew Bane

Katherine Bantis

Gerard Baptiste

Walter Baran

Gerard A. Barbara

Paul Vincent Barbaro

James William Barbella

Ivan Kyrillos F. Barbosa

Victor Daniel Barbosa

Colleen Ann Barkow

David Michael Barkway

Matthew Barnes

Sheila Patricia Barnes

Evan J. Baron

Renee Barrett-Arjune

Nathaly Barrios La Cruz

Arthur Thaddeus Barry

Diane G. Barry

Maurice Vincent Barry

Scott D. Bart

Carlton W. Bartels

Guy Barzvi

Inna B. Basina

Alysia Basmajian

Kenneth William Basnicki

Steven Bates

Paul James Battaglia

Walter David Bauer, Jr.

Marlyn Capito Bautista

Jasper Baxter

Michele Beale

Paul Frederick Beatini

Jane S. Beatty

Lawrence Ira Beck

Manette Marie Beckles

Carl John Bedigian

Michael Earnest Beekman

Maria A. Behr

Yelena Belilovsky

Nina Patrice Bell

Debbie Bellows

Stephen Elliot Belson

Paul M. Benedetti

Denise Lenore Benedetto

Maria Bengochea

Bryan Craig Bennett

Eric L. Bennett

Oliver Duncan Bennett

Margaret L. Benson

Dominick J. Berardi

James Patrick Berger

Steven Howard Berger

John P. Bergin

Alvin Bergsohn

Daniel Bergstein

Michael J. Berkeley

Donna M. Bernaerts

David W. Bernard

William Bernstein

David M. Berray

David S. Berry

Joseph J. Berry

William Reed Bethke

Timothy Betterly

Edward Frank Beyea

Paul Beyer

Anil Tahilram Bharvaney

Bella J. Bhukhan

Shimmy D. Biegeleisen

Peter Alexander Bielfeld

William G. Biggart

Brian Bilcher

Carl Vincent Bini

Gary Eugene Bird

Joshua David Birnbaum

George John Bishop

Jeffrey Donald Bittner

Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr.

Christopher Joseph Blackwell

Susan Leigh Blair

Harry Blanding, Jr.

Janice Lee Blaney

Craig Michael Blass

Rita Blau

Richard Middleton Blood, Jr.

Michael Andrew Boccardi

John P. Bocchi

Michael Leopoldo Bocchino

Susan M. Bochino

Bruce D. Boehm

Mary Catherine Boffa

Nicholas Andrew Bogdan

Darren Christopher Bohan

Lawrence Francis Boisseau

Vincent M. Boland, Jr.

Alan Bondarenko

Andre Bonheur, Jr.

Colin Arthur Bonnett

Frank Bonomo

Yvonne Lucia Bonomo

Genieve Bonsignore, 3

Seaon Booker

Sherry Ann Bordeaux

Krystine Bordenabe

Martin Boryczewski

Richard Edward Bosco

John H. Boulton

Francisco Eligio Bourdier

Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr.

Kimberly S. Bowers

Veronique Nicole Bowers

Larry Bowman

Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr.

Kevin L. Bowser

Gary R. Box

Gennady Boyarsky

Pamela Boyce

Michael Boyle

Alfred Braca

Kevin Bracken

David Brian Brady

Alexander Braginsky

Nicholas W. Brandemarti

Michelle Renee Bratton

Patrice Braut

Lydia E. Bravo

Ronald Michael Breitweiser

Edward A. Brennan III

Francis Henry Brennan

Michael E. Brennan

Peter Brennan

Thomas M. Brennan

Daniel J. Brethel

Gary Lee Bright

Jonathan Briley

Mark A. Brisman

Paul Gary Bristow

Mark Francis Broderick

Herman Charles Broghammer

Keith A. Broomfield

Ethel Brown Janice

Juloise Brown

Lloyd Stanford Brown

Patrick J. Brown

Bettina Browne

Mark Bruce

Richard George Bruehert

Andrew Brunn

Vincent Brunton

Ronald Paul Bucca

Brandon J. Buchanan

Gregory Joseph Buck

Dennis Buckley

Nancy Clare Bueche

Patrick Joseph Buhse

John Edwards Bulaga, Jr.

Stephen Bunin

Matthew J. Burke

Thomas Daniel Burke

William Francis Burke, Jr.

Donald J. Burns

Kathleen Anne Burns

Keith James Burns

John Patrick Burnside

Irina Buslo

Milton G. Bustillo

Thomas M. Butler

Patrick Byrne

Timothy G. Byrne

Jesus Neptali Cabezas

Lillian Caceres

Brian Joseph Cachia

Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr.

Richard M. Caggiano

Cecile Marella Caguicla

Michael John Cahill

Scott Walter Cahill

Thomas Joseph Cahill

George Cain

Salvatore B. Calabro

Joseph Calandrillo

Philip V. Calcagno

Edward Calderon

Kenneth Marcus Caldwell

Dominick Enrico Calia

Felix Calixte

Frank Callahan

Liam Callahan

Luigi Calvi

Roko Camaj

Michael F. Cammarata

David Otey Campbell

Geoffrey Thomas Campbell

Jill Marie Campbell

Robert Arthur Campbell

Sandra Patricia Campbell

Sean Thomas Canavan

John A. Candela

Vincent Cangelosi

Stephen J. Cangialosi

Lisa Bella Cannava

Brian Cannizzaro

Michael Canty

Louis Anthony Caporicci

Jonathan Neff Cappello

James Christopher Cappers

Richard Michael Caproni

Jose Manuel Cardona

Dennis M. Carey

Steve Carey

Edward Carlino

Michael Scott Carlo

David G. Carlone

Rosemarie C. Carlson

Mark Stephen Carney

Joyce Ann Carpeneto

Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista

Jeremy M. Carrington

Michael Carroll

Peter Carroll

James Joseph Carson, Jr.

Marcia Cecil Carter

James Marcel Cartier

Vivian Casalduc

John Francis Casazza

Paul R. Cascio

Margarito Casillas

Thomas Anthony Casoria

William Otto Caspar

Alejandro Castano

Arcelia Castillo

Germaan Castillo Garcia

Leonard M. Castrianno

Jose Ramon Castro

Richard G. Catarelli

Christopher Sean Caton

Robert John Caufield

Mary Teresa Caulfield

Judson Cavalier

Michael Joseph Cawley

Jason David Cayne

Juan Armando Ceballos

Jason Michael Cefalu

Thomas Joseph Celic

Ana Mercedes Centeno

Joni Cesta

Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff

Swarna Chalasani

William Chalcoff

Eli Chalouh

Charles Lawrence Chan

Mandy Chang

Mark Lawrence Charette

Gregorio Manuel Chavez

Delrose E. Cheatham

Pedro Francisco Checo

Douglas MacMillan Cherry

Stephen Patrick Cherry

Vernon Paul Cherry

Nester Julio Chevalier

Swede Chevalier

Alexander H. Chiang

Dorothy J. Chiarchiaro

Luis Alfonso Chimbo

Robert Chin

Wing Wai Ching

Nicholas Paul Chiofalo

John Chipura

Peter A. Chirchirillo

Catherine Chirls

Kyung Hee Cho

Abul K. Chowdhury

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury

Kirsten L. Christophe

Pamela Chu

Steven Chucknick

Wai Chung

Christopher Ciafardini

Alex F. Ciccone

Frances Ann Cilente

Elaine Cillo

Edna Cintron

Nestor Andre Cintron III

Robert Dominick Cirri

Juan Pablo Cisneros-Alvarez

Benjamin Keefe Clark

Eugene Clark

Gregory Alan Clark

Mannie Leroy Clark

Thomas R. Clark

Christopher Robert Clarke

Donna Marie Clarke

Michael J. Clarke

Suria Rachel Emma Clarke

Kevin Francis Cleary

James D. Cleere

Geoffrey W. Cloud

Susan Marie Clyne

Steven Coakley

Jeffrey Alan Coale

Patricia A. Cody

Daniel Michael Coffey

Jason M. Coffey

Florence G. Cohen

Kevin Sanford Cohen

Anthony Joseph Coladonato

Mark Joseph Colaio

Stephen Colaio

Christopher M. Colasanti

Kevin Nathaniel Colbert

Michel P. Colbert

Keith E. Coleman

Scott Thomas Coleman

Tarel Coleman

Liam Joseph Colhoun

Robert D. Colin

Robert J. Coll

Jean Collin

John Michael Collins

Michael L. Collins

Thomas J. Collins

Joseph Collison

Patricia Malia Colodner

Linda M. Colon

Sol E. Colon

Ronald Edward Comer

Sandra Jolane Conaty Brace

Jaime Concepcion

Albert Conde

Denease Conley

Susan P. Conlon

Margaret Mary Conner

Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly

John E. Connolly, Jr.

James Lee Connor

Jonathan M. Connors

Kevin Patrick Connors

Kevin F. Conroy

Jose Manuel Contreras-Fernandez

Brenda E. Conway

Dennis Michael Cook

Helen D. Cook

John A. Cooper

Joseph John Coppo, Jr.

Gerard J. Coppola

Joseph Albert Corbett

Alejandro Cordero

Robert Cordice

Ruben D. Correa

Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez

James J. Corrigan

Carlos Cortes

Kevin Cosgrove

Dolores Marie Costa

Digna Alexandra Costanza

Charles Gregory Costello, Jr.

Michael S. Costello

Conrod K. Cottoy

Martin John Coughlan

John Gerard Coughlin

Timothy J. Coughlin

James E. Cove

Andre Cox

Frederick John Cox

James Raymond Coyle

Michele Coyle-Eulau

Anne Marie Cramer

Christopher S. Cramer

Denise Elizabeth Crant

James Leslie Crawford, Jr.

Robert James Crawford

Joanne Mary Cregan

Lucy Crifasi

John A. Crisci

Daniel Hal Crisman

Dennis Cross

Kevin Raymond Crotty

Thomas G. Crotty

John Crowe

Welles Remy Crowther

Robert L. Cruikshank

John Robert Cruz

Grace Yu Cua

Kenneth John Cubas

Francisco Cruz Cubero

Richard J. Cudina

Neil James Cudmore

Thomas Patrick Cullen lll

Joyce Cummings

Brian Thomas Cummins

Michael Cunningham

Robert Curatolo

Laurence Damian Curia

Paul Dario Curioli

Beverly Curry

Michael S. Curtin

Gavin Cushny

John D’Allara

Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo

Jack D’Ambrosi

Mary D’Antonio

Edward A. D’Atri

Michael D. D’Auria

Michael Jude D’Esposito

Manuel John Da Mota

Caleb Arron Dack

Carlos S. DaCosta

Joao Alberto DaFonseca Aguiar, Jr.

Thomas A. Damaskinos

Jeannine Marie Damiani-Jones

Patrick W. Danahy

Nana Danso

Vincent Danz

Dwight Donald Darcy

Elizabeth Ann Darling

Annette Andrea Dataram

Lawrence Davidson

Michael Allen Davidson

Scott Matthew Davidson

Titus Davidson

Niurka Davila

Clinton Davis

Wayne Terrial Davis

Anthony Richard Dawson

Calvin Dawson

Edward James Day

Jayceryll de Chavez

Jennifer De Jesus

Monique E. De Jesus

Nereida De Jesus

Emerita De La Pena

Azucena Maria de la Torre

David Paul De Rubbio

Jemal Legesse De Santis

Christian Louis De Simone

Melanie Louise De Vere

William Thomas Dean

Robert J. DeAngelis, Jr.

Thomas Patrick DeAngelis

Tara E. Debek

Anna Marjia DeBin

James V. Deblase

Paul DeCola

Simon Marash Dedvukaj

Jason Defazio

David A. DeFeo

Manuel Del Valle, Jr.

Donald Arthur Delapenha

Vito Joseph DeLeo

Danielle Anne Delie

Joseph A. Della Pietra

Andrea DellaBella

Palmina DelliGatti

Colleen Ann Deloughery

Francis Albert DeMartini

Anthony Demas

Martin N. DeMeo

Francis Deming

Carol K. Demitz

Kevin Dennis

Thomas F. Dennis

Jean DePalma

Jose Depena

Robert John Deraney

Michael DeRienzo

Edward DeSimone III

Andrew Desperito

Cindy Ann Deuel

Jerry DeVito

Robert P. Devitt, Jr.

Dennis Lawrence Devlin

Gerard Dewan

Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani

Patricia Florence Di Chiaro

Debra Ann Di Martino

Michael Louis Diagostino

Matthew Diaz

Nancy Diaz

Rafael Arturo Diaz

Michael A. Diaz-Piedra III

Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra

Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr.

Lawrence Patrick Dickinson

Michael D. Diehl

John Difato

Vincent Difazio

Carl Anthony DiFranco

Donald Difranco

Stephen Patrick Dimino

William John Dimmling

Marisa DiNardo Schorpp

Christopher M. Dincuff

Jeffrey Mark Dingle

Anthony Dionisio

George DiPasquale

Joseph Dipilato

Douglas Frank DiStefano

Ramzi A. Doany

John Joseph Doherty

Melissa C. Doi

Brendan Dolan

Neil Matthew Dollard

James Joseph Domanico

Benilda Pascua Domingo

Carlos Dominguez

Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez

Kevin W. Donnelly

Jacqueline Donovan

Stephen Scott Dorf

Thomas Dowd

Kevin Dowdell

Mary Yolanda Dowling

Raymond Mathew Downey

Frank Joseph Doyle

Joseph Michael Doyle

Stephen Patrick Driscoll

Mirna A. Duarte

Michelle Beale Duberry

Luke A. Dudek

Christopher Michael Duffy

Gerard Duffy

Michael Joseph Duffy

Thomas W. Duffy

Antoinette Duger

Sareve Dukat

Christopher Joseph Dunne

Richard Anthony Dunstan

Patrick Thomas Dwyer

Joseph Anthony Eacobacci

John Bruce Eagleson

Robert Douglas Eaton

Dean Phillip Eberling

Margaret Ruth Echtermann

Paul Robert Eckna

Constantine Economos

Dennis Michael Edwards

Michael Hardy Edwards

Christine Egan

Lisa Egan

Martin J. Egan, Jr.

Michael Egan

Samantha Martin Egan

Carole Eggert

Lisa Caren Ehrlich

John Ernst Eichler

Eric Adam Eisenberg

Daphne Ferlinda Elder

Michael J. Elferis

Mark Joseph Ellis

Valerie Silver Ellis

Albert Alfy William Elmarry

Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr.

Doris Suk-Yuen Eng

Christopher Epps

Ulf Ramm Ericson

Erwin L. Erker

William John Erwin

Jose Espinal

Fanny Espinoza

Bridget Ann Esposito

Francis Esposito

Michael Esposito

William Esposito

Ruben Esquilin, Jr.

Sadie Ette

Barbara G. Etzold

Eric Brian Evans

Robert Evans

Meredith Emily June Ewart

Catherine K. Fagan

Patricia Mary Fagan

Keith George Fairben

Sandra Fajardo-Smith

William F. Fallon

William Lawrence Fallon, Jr.

Anthony J. Fallone, Jr.

Dolores Brigitte Fanelli

John Joseph Fanning

Kathleen Anne Faragher

Thomas Farino

Nancy Carole Farley

Elizabeth Ann Farmer

Douglas Jon Farnum

John G. Farrell

John W. Farrell

Terrence Patrick Farrell

Joseph D. Farrelly

Thomas Patrick Farrelly

Syed Abdul Fatha

Christopher Edward Faughnan

Wendy R. Faulkner

Shannon Marie Fava

Bernard D. Favuzza

Robert Fazio, Jr.

Ronald Carl Fazio

William Feehan

Francis Jude Feely

Garth Erin Feeney

Sean B. Fegan

Lee S. Fehling

Peter Adam Feidelberg

Alan D. Feinberg

Rosa Maria Feliciano

Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr.

George Ferguson

Henry Fernandez

Judy Hazel Fernandez

Julio Fernandez

Elisa Giselle Ferraina

Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira

Robert John Ferris

David Francis Ferrugio

Louis V. Fersini

Michael David Ferugio

Bradley James Fetchet

Jennifer Louise Fialko

Kristen Nicole Fiedel

Samuel Fields

Michael Bradley Finnegan

Timothy J. Finnerty

Michael Curtis Fiore

Stephen S R Fiorelli, Sr.

Paul M. Fiori

John B. Fiorito

John R. Fischer

Andrew Fisher

Bennett Lawson Fisher

John Roger Fisher

Thomas J. Fisher

Lucy A. Fishman

Ryan D. Fitzgerald

Thomas James Fitzpatrick

Richard P. Fitzsimons

Salvatore Fiumefreddo

Christina Donovan Flannery

Eileen Flecha

Andre G. Fletcher

Carl M. Flickinger

John Joseph Florio

Joseph Walken Flounders

David Fodor

Michael N. Fodor

Stephen Mark Fogel

Thomas Foley

David J. Fontana

Chih Min Foo

Godwin Forde

Donald A. Foreman

Christopher Hugh Forsythe

Claudia Alicia Foster

Noel John Foster

Ana Fosteris

Robert Joseph Foti

Jeffrey Fox

Virginia Fox

Pauline Francis

Virgin Francis

Gary Jay Frank

Morton H. Frank

Peter Christopher Frank

Richard K. Fraser

Kevin J. Frawley

Clyde Frazier, Jr.

Lillian Inez Frederick

Andrew Fredricks

Tamitha Freeman

Brett Owen Freiman

Peter L. Freund

Arlene Eva Fried

Alan Wayne Friedlander

Andrew Keith Friedman

Gregg J. Froehner

Peter Christian Fry

Clement A. Fumando

Steven Elliot Furman

Paul Furmato

Fredric Neal Gabler

Richard Samuel Federick Gabrielle

James Andrew Gadiel

Pamela Lee Gaff

Ervin Vincent Gailliard

Deanna Lynn Galante

Grace Catherine Galante

Anthony Edward Gallagher

Daniel James Gallagher

John Patrick Gallagher

Lourdes Galletti

Cono E. Gallo

Vincenzo Gallucci

Thomas E. Galvin

Giovanna Galletta Gambale

Thomas Gambino, Jr.

Giann Franco Gamboa

Peter Ganci

Ladkat K. Ganesh

Claude Michael Gann

Osseni Garba

Charles William Garbarini

Ceasar Garcia

David Garcia

Juan Garcia

Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia

Christopher S. Gardner

Douglas Benjamin Gardner

Harvey J. Gardner III

Jeffrey Brian Gardner

Thomas Gardner

William Arthur Gardner

Francesco Garfi

Rocco Nino Gargano

James M. Gartenberg

Matthew David Garvey

Bruce Gary

Boyd Alan Gatton

Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr.

Terence D. Gazzani

Gary Geidel

Paul Hamilton Geier

Julie M. Geis

Peter G. Gelinas

Steven Paul Geller

Howard G. Gelling

Peter Victor Genco, Jr.

Steven Gregory Genovese

Alayne Gentul

Edward F. Geraghty

Suzanne Geraty

Ralph Gerhardt

Robert Gerlich

Denis P. Germain

Marina Romanovna Gertsberg

Susan M. Getzendanner

James G. Geyer

Joseph M. Giaccone

Vincent Francis Giammona

Debra Lynn Gibbon

James Andrew Giberson

Craig Neil Gibson

Ronnie E. Gies

Laura A. Giglio

Andrew Clive Gilbert

Timothy Paul Gilbert

Paul Stuart Gilbey

Paul John Gill

Mark Y. Gilles

Evan Gillette

Ronald Lawrence Gilligan

Rodney C. Gillis

Laura Gilly

John F. Ginley

Donna Marie Giordano

Jeffrey John Giordano

John Giordano

Steven A. Giorgetti

Martin Giovinazzo

Kum-Kum Girolamo

Salvatore Gitto

Cynthia Giugliano

Mon Gjonbalaj

Dianne Gladstone

Keith Glascoe

Thomas Irwin Glasser

Harry Glenn

Barry H. Glick

Steven Glick

John T. Gnazzo

William Robert Godshalk

Michael Gogliormella

Brian Fredric Goldberg

Jeffrey Grant Goldflam

Michelle Goldstein

Monica Goldstein

Steven Goldstein

Andrew H. Golkin

Dennis James Gomes

Enrique Antonio Gomez

Jose Bienvenido Gomez

Manuel Gomez, Jr.

Wilder Alfredo Gomez

Jenine Nicole Gonzalez

Mauricio Gonzalez

Rosa Gonzalez

Calvin J. Gooding

Harry Goody

Kiran Reddy Gopu

Catherine C. Gorayeb

Kerene Gordon

Sebastian Gorki

Kieran Joseph Gorman

Thomas Edward Gorman

Michael Edward Gould

Yuji Goya

Jon Richard Grabowski

Christopher Michael Grady

Edwin J. Graf III

David Martin Graifman

Gilbert Franco Granados

Elvira Granitto

Winston Arthur Grant

Christopher S. Gray

James Michael Gray

Tara McCloud Gray

Linda Catherine Grayling

John M. Grazioso

Timothy George Grazioso

Derrick Auther Green

Wade B. Green

Elaine Myra Greenberg

Gayle R. Greene

James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr.

Eileen Marsha Greenstein

Elizabeth Martin Gregg

Denise Gregory

Donald H. Gregory

Florence Moran Gregory

Pedro Grehan

John Michael Griffin

Tawanna Sherry Griffin

Joan Donna Griffith

Warren Grifka

Ramon Grijalvo

Joseph F. Grillo

David Joseph Grimner

Kenneth George Grouzalis

Joseph Grzelak

Matthew James Grzymalski

Robert Joseph Gschaar

Liming Gu

Jose Guadalupe

Cindy Yan Zhu Guan

Joel Guevara Gonzalez

Geoffrey E. Guja

Joseph Gullickson

Babita Girjamatie Guman

Douglas Brian Gurian

Janet Ruth Gustafson

Philip T. Guza

Barbara Guzzardo

Peter M. Gyulavary

Gary Robert Haag

Andrea Lyn Haberman

Barbara Mary Habib

Philip Haentzler

Nezam A. Hafiz

Karen Elizabeth Hagerty

Steven Michael Hagis

Mary Lou Hague

David Halderman

Maile Rachel Hale

Richard B. Hall

Vaswald George Hall

Robert J. Halligan

Vincent Gerard Halloran

James Douglas Halvorson

Mohammad Salman Hamdani

Felicia Hamilton

Robert Hamilton

Frederic K. Han

Christopher J. Hanley

Sean S. Hanley

Valerie Joan Hanna

Thomas Hannafin

Kevin James Hannaford

Michael Lawrence Hannan

Dana R Hannon

Vassilios G. Haramis

James A. Haran

Jeffrey Pike Hardy

Timothy John Hargrave

Daniel Edward Harlin

Frances Haros

Harvey Harrell

Stephen G. Harrell

Melissa Marie Harrington

Aisha Anne Harris

Stewart Dennis Harris

John Patrick Hart

John Clinton Hartz

Emeric Harvey

Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr.

Timothy Haskell

Joseph John Hasson III

Leonard W. Hatton

Terence S. Hatton

Michael Haub

Timothy Aaron Haviland

Donald G. Havlish, Jr.

Anthony Hawkins

Nobuhiro Hayatsu

Philip Hayes

William Ward Haynes

Scott Jordan Hazelcorn

Michael K. Healey

Roberta B. Heber

Charles Francis Xavier Heeran

John F. Heffernan

H. Joseph Heller, Jr.

Joann L. Heltibridle

Mark F. Hemschoot

Ronnie Lee Henderson

Brian Hennessey

Michelle Marie Henrique

Joseph Henry

William Henry

John Christopher Henwood

Robert Allan Hepburn

Mary Herencia

Lindsay C. Herkness III

Harvey Robert Hermer

Claribel Hernandez

Eduardo Hernandez

Nuberto Hernandez

Raul Hernandez

Gary Herold

Jeffrey A. Hersch

Thomas Hetzel

Brian Hickey

Ysidro Hidalgo

Timothy Higgins

Robert D. W. Higley II

Todd Russell Hill

Clara Victorine Hinds

Neal O. Hinds

Mark D. Hindy

Katsuyuki Hirai

Heather Malia Ho

Tara Yvette Hobbs

Thomas Anderson Hobbs

James J. Hobin

Robert Wayne Hobson

DaJuan Hodges

Ronald George Hoerner

Patrick A. Hoey

Marcia Hoffman

Stephen G. Hoffman

Frederick Joseph Hoffmann

Michele L. Hoffmann

Judith Florence Hofmiller

Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr.

Jonathan R. Hohmann

John Holland

Joseph F. Holland

Elizabeth Holmes

Thomas Holohan

Bradley Hoorn

James P. Hopper

Montgomery McCullough Hord

Michael Horn

Matthew Douglas Horning

Robert L. Horohoe, Jr.

Aaron Horwitz

Charles Houston

Uhuru G. Houston

George Howard

Michael C. Howell

Steven Leon Howell

Jennifer L. Howley

Milagros Hromada

Marian R. Hrycak

Stephen Huczko, Jr.

Kris Robert Hughes

Paul Rexford Hughes

Robert Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes

Timothy Robert Hughes

Susan Huie

Lamar Hulse

William Christopher Hunt

Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey

Joseph Hunter

Robert R. Hussa

Abid Hussain

Thomas Edward Hynes

Walter G. Hynes

Joseph Anthony Ianelli

Zuhtu Ibis

Jonathan Lee Ielpi

Michael Iken

Daniel Ilkanayev

Frederick Ill, Jr.

Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz

Anthony P. Infante, Jr.

Louis S. Inghilterra, Jr.

Christopher Noble Ingrassia

Paul Innella

Stephanie Veronica Irby

Douglas Irgang

Kristin A. Irvine Ryan

Todd Antione Isaac

Erik Isbrandtsen

Taizo Ishikawa

Aram Iskenderian, Jr.

John F. Iskyan

Kazushige Ito

Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov

Virginia May Jablonski

Brooke Alexandra Jackman

Aaron Jeremy Jacobs

Ariel Louis Jacobs

Jason Kyle Jacobs

Michael Grady Jacobs

Steven A. Jacobson

Ricknauth Jaggernauth

Jake Denis Jagoda

Yudh Vir Singh Jain

Maria Jakubiak

Ernest James

Gricelda E. James

Priscilla James

Mark Steven Jardim

Muhammadou Jawara

Francois Jean-Pierre

Maxima Jean-Pierre

Paul Edward Jeffers

Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez

Joseph Jenkins, Jr.

Alan Keith Jensen

Prem N. Jerath

Farah Jeudy

Hweidar Jian

Eliezer Jimenez, Jr.

Luis Jimenez, Jr.

Fernando Jimenez-Molina

Charles Gregory John

Nicholas John

LaShawna Johnson

Scott Michael Johnson

William R. Johnston

Allison Horstmann Jones

Arthur Joseph Jones

Brian Leander Jones

Christopher D. Jones

Donald T. Jones

Donald W. Jones

Linda Jones

Mary S. Jones

Andrew Jordan

Robert Thomas Jordan

Albert Gunnia Joseph

Guylene Joseph

Ingeborg Joseph

Karl Henry Joseph

Stephen Joseph

Jane Eileen Josiah

Anthony Jovic

Angel L. Juarbe, Jr.

Karen Sue Juday

Mychal F. Judge

Paul William Jurgens

Thomas Edward Jurgens

Kacinga Kabeya

Shashikiran Lakshmikantha Kadaba

Gavkharoy Kamardinova

Shari Kandell

Howard Lee Kane

Jennifer Lynn Kane

Vincent D. Kane

Joon Koo Kang

Sheldon Robert Kanter

Deborah H. Kaplan

Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr.

Charles Karczewski

William A. Karnes

Douglas Gene Karpiloff

Charles L. Kasper

Andrew K. Kates

John Katsimatides

Robert Michael Kaulfers

Don Jerome Kauth, Jr.

Hideya Kawauchi

Edward T. Keane

Richard M. Keane

Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin

Karol Ann Keasler

Paul Hanlon Keating

Leo Russell Keene III

Joseph John Keller

Peter R. Kellerman

Joseph P. Kellett

Frederick H. Kelley, Jr.

James Joseph Kelly

Joseph A. Kelly

Maurice P. Kelly

Richard John Kelly, Jr.

Thomas Michael Kelly

Thomas Richard Kelly

Thomas W. Kelly

Timothy Colin Kelly

William Hill Kelly, Jr.

Robert Clinton Kennedy

Thomas J. Kennedy

John R. Keohane

Ronald T. Kerwin

Howard L. Kestenbaum

Douglas D. Ketcham

Ruth Ellen Ketler

Boris Khalif

Sarah Khan

Taimour Firaz Khan

Rajesh Khandelwal

Oliva Khemrat

SeiLai Khoo

Michael Kiefer

Satoshi Kikuchihara

Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim

Lawrence D. Kim

Mary Jo Kimelman

Andrew M. King

Lucille Teresa King

Robert King, Jr.

Lisa King-Johnson

Takashi Kinoshita

Chris Michael Kirby

Howard Barry Kirschbaum

Glenn Davis Kirwin

Helen Crossin Kittle

Richard Joseph Klares

Peter Anton Klein

Alan David Kleinberg

Karen Joyce Klitzman

Ronald Philip Kloepfer

Evgueni Kniazev

Andrew Knox

Thomas Patrick Knox

Rebecca Lee Koborie

Deborah A. Kobus

Gary Edward Koecheler

Frank J. Koestner

Ryan Kohart

Vanessa Kolpak

Irina Kolpakova

Suzanne Kondratenko

Abdoulaye Kone

Bon-Seok Koo

Dorota Kopiczko

Scott Kopytko

Bojan Kostic

Danielle Kousoulis

John J. Kren

William E. Krukowski

Lyudmila Ksido

Shekhar Kumar

Kenneth Kumpel

Frederick Kuo, Jr.

Patricia Kuras

Nauka Kushitani

Thomas Kuveikis

Victor Kwarkye

Kui Fai Kwok

Angela Reed Kyte

Andrew La Corte

Amarnauth Lachhman

James Patrick Ladley

Joseph A. LaFalce

Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino

David Laforge

Michael Laforte

Alan Charles LaFrance

Juan Lafuente

Neil Kwong-Wah Lai

Vincent Anthony Laieta

William David Lake

Franco Lalama

Chow Kwan Lam

Stephen LaMantia

Amy Hope Lamonsoff

Nickola Lampley

Robert Lane

Brendan Mark Lang

Rosanne P. Lang

Vanessa Langer

Mary Louise Langley

Peter J. Langone

Thomas Michael Langone

Michele Bernadette Lanza

Ruth Sheila Lapin

Carol Ann LaPlante

Ingeborg Lariby

Robin Blair Larkey

Christopher Randall Larrabee

Hamidou S. Larry

Scott Larsen

John Adam Larson

Gary Edward Lasko

Nicholas Craig Lassman

Paul Laszczynski

Jeffrey G. LaTouche

Charles Laurencin

Stephen James Lauria

Maria LaVache

Denis Francis Lavelle

Jeannine Mary LaVerde

Anna A. Laverty

Steven Lawn

Robert Lawrence

Nathaniel Lawson

Eugen Gabriel Lazar

James Patrick Leahy

Joseph Gerard Leavey

Neil Joseph Leavy

Leon Lebor

Kenneth Charles Ledee

Alan J. Lederman

Elena F. Ledesma

Alexis Leduc

David S. Lee

Gary H. Lee

Hyun Joon Lee

Juanita Lee

Kathryn Blair Lee

Linda C. Lee

Lorraine Mary Lee

Myoung Woo Lee

Richard Y. Lee

Stuart Soo-Jin Lee

Yang Der Lee

Stephen Paul Lefkowitz

Adriana Legro

Edward Joseph Lehman

Eric Andrew Lehrfeld

David Leistman

David Prudencio Lemagne

Joseph Anthony Lenihan

John Joseph Lennon, Jr.

John Robinson Lenoir

Jorge Luis Leon

Matthew Gerard Leonard

Michael Lepore

Charles A. Lesperance

Jeff Leveen

John Dennis Levi

Alisha Caren Levin

Neil David Levin

Robert Levine

Robert Michael Levine

Shai Levinhar

Adam Jay Lewis

Margaret Susan Lewis

Ye Wei Liang

Orasri Liangthanasarn

Daniel F. Libretti

Ralph Licciardi

Edward Lichtschein

Steven Barry Lillianthal

Carlos R. Lillo

Craig Damian Lilore

Arnold A. Lim

Darya Lin

Wei Rong Lin

Nickie L. Lindo

Thomas V. Linehan, Jr.

Robert Thomas Linnane

Alan P. Linton, Jr.

Diane Theresa Lipari

Kenneth Lira

Francisco Alberto Liriano

Lorraine Lisi

Paul Lisson

Vincent M. Litto

Ming-Hao Liu

Nancy Liz

Harold Lizcano

Martin Lizzul

George A. Llanes

Elizabeth C. Logler

Catherine Lisa Loguidice

Jerome Robert Lohez

Michael William Lomax

Laura Maria Longing

Salvatore Lopes

Daniel Lopez

George Lopez

Luis Manuel Lopez

Manuel L. Lopez

Joseph Lostrangio

Chet Dek Louie

Stuart Seid Louis

Joseph Lovero

Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong

Michael W. Lowe

Garry W. Lozier

John Peter Lozowsky

Charles Peter Lucania

Edward Hobbs Luckett

Mark Gavin Ludvigsen

Lee Charles Ludwig

Sean Thomas Lugano

Daniel Lugo

Marie Lukas

William Lum, Jr.

Michael P. Lunden

Christopher Lunder

Anthony Luparello

Gary Frederick Lutnick

William Lutz

Linda Anne Luzzicone

Alexander Lygin

Farrell Peter Lynch

James Francis Lynch

Louise A. Lynch

Michael Cameron Lynch

Michael F. Lynch

Michael Francis Lynch

Richard D. Lynch, Jr.

Robert Henry Lynch, Jr.

Sean P. Lynch

Sean Patrick Lynch

Michael J. Lyons

Monica Anne Lyons

Patrick Lyons

Robert Francis Mace

Jan Maciejewski

Catherine Fairfax Macrae

Richard Blaine Madden

Simon Maddison Noell Maerz

Jennieann Maffeo

Joseph Maffeo

Jay Robert Magazine

Brian Magee

Charles Wilson Magee

Joseph V. Maggitti

Ronald Magnuson

Daniel L. Maher

Thomas Anthony Mahon

William J. Mahoney

Joseph Daniel Maio

Takashi Makimoto

Abdu Ali Malahi

Debora I. Maldonado

Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto

Alfred Russell Maler

Gregory James Malone

Edward Francis Maloney III

Joseph Maloney

Gene Edward Maloy

Christian Maltby

Francisco Miguel Mancini

Joseph Mangano

Sara Elizabeth Manley

Debra Mannetta

Marion Victoria Manning

Terence John Manning

James Maounis

Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr.

Peter Edward Mardikian

Edward Joseph Mardovich

Charles Joseph Margiotta

Kenneth Joseph Marino

Lester V. Marino

Vita Marino

Kevin Marlo

Jose Marrero

John Marshall

James Martello

Michael A. Marti

Peter C. Martin

William J. Martin, Jr.

Brian E. Martineau

Betsy Martinez

Edward Martinez

Jose Angel Martinez, Jr.

Robert Gabriel Martinez

Victor Martinez Pastrana

Lizie D. Martinez-Calderon

Paul Richard Martini

Joseph A. Mascali

Bernard Mascarenhas

Stephen Frank Masi

Nicholas George Massa

Patricia Ann Massari

Michael Massaroli

Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr.

Rudolph Mastrocinque

Joseph Mathai

Charles Mathers

William A. Mathesen

Marcello Matricciano

Margaret Elaine Mattic

Robert D. Mattson

Walter Matuza

Charles A. Mauro, Jr.

Charles J. Mauro

Dorothy Mauro

Nancy T. Mauro

Tyrone May

Keithroy Marcellus Maynard

Robert J. Mayo

Kathy Nancy Mazza

Edward Mazzella, Jr.

Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta

Kaaria Mbaya

James Joseph McAlary

Brian McAleese

Patricia Ann McAneney

Colin Robert McArthur

John Kevin McAvoy

Kenneth M. McBrayer

Brendan McCabe

Micheal McCabe

Thomas McCann

Justin McCarthy

Kevin M. McCarthy

Michael McCarthy

Robert McCarthy

Stanley McCaskill

Katie Marie McCloskey

Joan McConnell-Cullinan

Charles Austin McCrann

Tonyell F. McDay

Matthew T. McDermott

Joseph P. McDonald

Brian Grady McDonnell

Michael P. McDonnell

John McDowell, Jr.

Eamon J. McEneaney

John Thomas McErlean, Jr.

Daniel Francis McGinley

Mark Ryan McGinly

William E. McGinn

Thomas Henry MCGinnis

Michael Gregory McGinty

Ann McGovern

Scott Martin McGovern

William McGovern

Stacey Sennas McGowan

Francis Noel McGuinn

Patrick McGuire

Thomas M. McHale

Keith McHeffey

Ann M. McHugh

Denis J. McHugh III

Dennis McHugh

Michael E. McHugh

Robert G. McIlvaine

Donald James McIntyre

Stephanie Marie McKenna

Barry J. McKeon

Evelyn C. McKinnedy

Darryl Leron McKinney

George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr.

Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr.

Gavin McMahon

Robert D. McMahon

Edmund McNally

Daniel W. McNeal

Walter Arthur McNeil

Jisley McNish

Christine Sheila McNulty

Sean Peter McNulty

Robert McPadden

Terence A. McShane

Timothy Patrick McSweeney

Martin E. McWilliams

Rocco A. Medaglia

Abigail Cales Medina

Ana Iris Medina

Deborah Louise Medwig

Damian Meehan

William J. Meehan

Alok Mehta

Raymond Meisenheimer

Manuel Emilio Mejia

Eskedar Melaku

Antonio Melendez

Mary Melendez

Yelena Melnichenko

Stuart Todd Meltzer

Diarelia Jovanah Mena

Charles Mendez

Lizette Mendoza

Shevonne Olicia Mentis

Steven Mercado

Westly Mercer

Ralph Joseph Mercurio

Alan Harvey Merdinger

George L. Merino

Yamel Merino

George Merkouris

Deborah Merrick

Raymond Joseph Metz III

Jill Ann Metzler

David Robert Meyer

Nurul H. Miah

William Edward Micciulli

Martin Paul Michelstein

Peter Teague Milano

Gregory Milanowycz

Lukasz Tomasz Milewski

Sharon Christina Millan

Corey Peter Miller

Craig James Miller

Douglas Charles Miller

Henry Alfred Miller, Jr.

Joel Miller

Michael Matthew Miller

Philip D. Miller

Robert Alan Miller

Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr.

Benjamin Millman

Charles Morris Mills

Ronald Keith Milstein

Robert Minara

William George Minardi

Diakite Minata

Louis Joseph Minervino

Thomas Mingione

Wilbert Miraille

Dominick N. Mircovich

Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri

Joseph Mistrulli

Susan J. Miszkowicz

Paul Thomas Mitchell

Richard P. Miuccio

Frank V. Moccia, Sr.

Louis Joseph Modafferi

Boyie Mohammed

Dennis Mojica

Manuel Mojica

Kleber Molina

Manuel De Jesus Molina

Carl Molinaro

Justin Molisani

Brian Monaghan

Franklin Monahan

John Monahan

Kristen Montanaro

Craig Montano

Michael Montesi

Jeffrey Montgomery

Peter Montoulieu

Cheryl Ann Monyak

Thomas Moody

Sharon Moore

Krishna Moorthy

Abner Morales

Carlos Manuel Morales

Luis Morales

Paula E. Morales John Moran

John Chrisopher Moran

Kathleen Moran

Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse

George Morell

Steven P. Morello

Vincent S. Morello

Yvette Nicole Moreno

Dorothy Morgan

Richard Morgan

Nancy Morgenstern

Sanae Mori

Blanca Robertina Morocho

Leonel Geronimo Morocho

Dennis Gerard Moroney

Lynne Irene Morris

Seth Allan Morris

Stephen Philip Morris

Christopher Martel Morrison

Jorge Luis Morron Garcia

Ferdinand V. Morrone

William David Moskal

Marco Motroni

Cynthia Motus-Wilson

Iouri A. Mouchinski

Jude Joseph Moussa

Peter Moutos

Damion O’Neil Mowatt

Christopher Mozzillo

Stephen Vincent Mulderry

Richard Muldowney Jr

Michael D. Mullan

Dennis Michael Mulligan

Peter James Mulligan

Michael Joseph Mullin

James Donald Munhall

Nancy Muniz

Carlos Munoz

Frank Munoz

Theresa Munson

Robert M. Murach

Cesar Augusto Murillo

Marc A. Murolo

Brian Joseph Murphy

Charles Anthony Murphy

Christopher W. Murphy

Edward Charles Murphy

James F. Murphy Iv

James Thomas Murphy

Kevin James Murphy

Patrick Sean Murphy

Raymond E. Murphy

Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr.

John Joseph Murray

John Joseph Murray, Jr.

Susan D. Murray

Valerie Victoria Murray

Richard Todd Myhre

Robert B. Nagel

Takuya Nakamura

Alexander Napier

Frank Joseph Naples III

John Napolitano

Catherine Ann Nardella

Mario Nardone, Jr.

Manika K. Narula

Mehmood Naseem

Narender Nath

Karen Susan Navarro

Joseph Micheal Navas

Francis Joseph Nazario

Glenroy I. Neblett

Rayman Marcus Neblett

Jerome O. Nedd

Laurence Nedell

Luke G. Nee

Pete Negron

Ann N. Nelson

David William Nelson

James Nelson

Michele Ann Nelson

Peter Allen Nelson

Oscar Francis Nesbitt

Gerard Terence Nevins

Christopher Newton-Carter

Kapinga Ngalula

Nancy Yuen Ngo

Jody Nichilo

Martin S. Niederer

Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer

Frank John Niestadt, Jr.

Gloria Nieves

Juan Nieves, Jr.

Troy Edward Nilsen

Paul Nimbley

John B. Niven

Katherine Marie Noack

Curtis Terrance Noel

Daniel R. Nolan

Robert Noonan

Daniela R. Notaro

Brian Christopher Novotny

Soichi Numata

Brian Felix Nunez

Jose Nunez

Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum

Dennis O’Berg

James P. O’Brien, Jr.

Michael P. O’Brien

Scott J. O’Brien

Timothy Michael O’Brien

Daniel O’Callaghan

Dennis James O’Connor, Jr.

Diana J. O’Connor

Keith Kevin O’Connor

Richard J. O’Connor

Amy O’Doherty

Marni Pont O’Doherty

James Andrew O’Grady

Thomas O’Hagan

Patrick J. O’Keefe

William O’Keefe

Gerald O’leary

Matthew Timothy O’Mahony

Peter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Sean Gordon O’Neill

Kevin O’Rourke

Patrick J. O’Shea

Robert William O’Shea

Timothy F. O’Sullivan

James A. Oakley

Douglas E. Oelschlager

Takashi Ogawa

Albert Ogletree

Philip Paul Ognibene

Joseph J. Ogren

Samuel Oitice

Gerald Michael Olcott

Christine Anne Olender

Linda Mary Oliva

Edward Kraft Oliver

Leah E. Oliver

Eric T. Olsen

Jeffrey James Olsen

Maureen Lyons Olson

Steven John Olson

Toshihiro Onda

Seamus L. O’Neal

John P. Oneill

Frank Oni

Michael C. Opperman

Christopher Orgielewicz

Margaret Orloske

Virginia Anne Ormiston

Ronald Orsini

Peter Ortale

Juan Ortega-Campos

Alexander Ortiz

David Ortiz

Emilio Ortiz, Jr.

Pablo Ortiz

Paul Ortiz, Jr.

Sonia Ortiz

Masaru Ose

Elsy C. Osorio

James R. Ostrowski

Jason Douglas Oswald

Michael Otten

Isidro D. Ottenwalder

Michael Chung Ou

Todd Joseph Ouida

Jesus Ovalles

Peter J. Owens, Jr.

Adianes Oyola

Angel M. Pabon

Israel Pabon, Jr.

Roland Pacheco

Michael Benjamin Packer

Rene Padilla-Chavarria

Deepa Pakkala

Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo

Thomas Palazzo

Richard Palazzolo

Orio J. Palmer

Frank Anthony Palombo

Alan N. Palumbo

Christopher Matthew Panatier

Dominique Lisa Pandolfo

Paul J. Pansini

John M. Paolillo

Edward Joseph Papa

Salvatore T. Papasso

James Nicholas Pappageorge

Vinod Kumar Parakat

Vijayashanker Paramsothy

Nitin Parandkar

Hardai Parbhu

James Wendell Parham

Debra Marie Paris

George Paris

Gye Hyong Park

Philip Lacey Parker

Michael Alaine Parkes

Robert E. Parks, Jr.

Hashmukhrai C. Parmar

Robert Parro

Diane Marie Parsons

Leobardo Lopez Pascual

Michael Pascuma

Jerrold Paskins

Horace Robert Passananti

Suzanne H. Passaro

Avnish Ramanbhai Patel

Dipti Patel

Manish Patel

Steven Bennett Paterson

James Matthew Patrick

Manuel D. Patrocino

Bernard E. Patterson

Cira Marie Patti

Robert E. Pattison

James Robert Paul

Patrice Paz

Victor Paz-Gutierrez

Stacey Lynn Peak

Richard Allen Pearlman

Durrell V. Pearsall

Thomas Pedicini

Todd Douglas Pelino

Michel Adrian Pelletier

Anthony G. Peluso

Angel Ramon Pena

Richard Al Penny

Salvatore F. Pepe

Carl Peralta

Robert David Peraza

Jon A. Perconti

Alejo Perez

Angel Perez, Jr.

Angela Susan Perez

Anthony Perez

Ivan Perez

Nancy E. Perez

Joseph John Perroncino

Edward J. Perrotta

Emelda H. Perry

Glenn C. Perry

John William Perry

Franklin Allan Pershep

Danny Pesce

Michael John Pescherine

Davin Peterson

William Russell Peterson

Mark Petrocelli

Philip Scott Petti

Glen Kerrin Pettit

Dominick Pezzulo

Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti

Kevin Pfeifer

Tu-Anh Pham

Kenneth Phelan

Sneha Ann Philips

Gerard Phillips

Suzette Eugenia Piantieri

Ludwig John Picarro

Matthew M. Picerno

Joseph Oswald Pick

Christopher Pickford

Dennis J. Pierce

Bernard Pietronico

Nicholas P. Pietrunti

Theodoros Pigis

Susan Elizabeth Pinto

Joseph Piskadlo

Christopher Todd Pitman

Joshua Piver

Joseph Plumitallo

John Pocher

William Howard Pohlmann

Laurence Polatsch

Thomas H. Polhemus

Steve Pollicino

Susan M. Pollio

Joshua Iousa Poptean

Giovanna Porras

Anthony Portillo

James Edward Potorti

Daphne Pouletsos

Richard N. Poulos

Stephen Emanual Poulos

Brandon Jerome Powell

Shawn Edward Powell

Antonio Pratt

Gregory M. Preziose

Wanda Ivelisse Prince

Vincent Princiotta

Kevin Prior

Everett Martin Proctor III

Carrie Beth Progen

Sarah Prothero-Redheffer

David Lee Pruim

Richard Prunty

John Foster Puckett

Robert David Pugliese

Edward F. Pullis

Patricia Ann Puma

Hemanth Kumar Puttur

Edward R. Pykon

Christopher Quackenbush

Lars Peter Qualben

Lincoln Quappe

Beth Ann Quigley

Michael Quilty

James Francis Quinn

Ricardo J. Quinn

Carlos Quishpe-Cuaman

Carol Millicent Rabalais

Christopher Peter A. Racaniello

Leonard J. Ragaglia

Eugene Raggio

Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik

Michael Ragusa

Peter Frank Raimondi

Harry A. Raines

Ehtesham Raja

Valsa Raju

Edward Rall

Lukas Rambousek

Maria Ramirez

Harry Ramos

Vishnoo Ramsaroop

Lorenzo E. Ramzey

Alfred Todd Rancke

Adam David Rand

Jonathan C. Randall

Srinivasa Shreyas Ranganath

Anne T. Ransom

Faina Aronovna Rapoport

Robert A. Rasmussen

Amenia Rasool

Roger Mark Rasweiler

David Alan Rathkey

William Ralph Raub

Gerard P. Rauzi

Alexey Razuvaev

Gregory Reda

Michele Reed

Judith Ann Reese

Donald J. Regan

Robert M. Regan

Thomas Michael Regan

Christian Michael Otto Regenhard

Howard Reich

Gregg Reidy

James Brian Reilly

Kevin O. Reilly

Timothy E. Reilly

Joseph Reina, Jr.

Thomas Barnes Reinig

Frank Bennett Reisman

Joshua Scott Reiss

Karen Renda

John Armand Reo

Richard Cyril Rescorla

John Thomas Resta

Luis Clodoaldo Revilla

Eduvigis Reyes, Jr.

Bruce Albert Reynolds

John Frederick Rhodes

Francis Saverio Riccardelli

Rudolph N. Riccio

Ann Marie Riccoboni

David H. Rice

Eileen Mary Rice

Kenneth Frederick Rice III

Vernon Allan Richard

Claude Daniel Richards

Gregory David Richards

Michael Richards

Venesha Orintia Richards

James C. Riches

Alan Jay Richman

John M. Rigo

Theresa Risco

Rose Mary Riso

Moises N. Rivas

Joseph Rivelli

Carmen Alicia Rivera

Isaias Rivera

Juan William Rivera

Linda Ivelisse Rivera

David E. Rivers

Joseph R. Riverso

Paul V. Rizza

John Frank Rizzo

Stephen Louis Roach

Joseph Roberto

Leo Arthur Roberts

Michael Roberts

Michael Edward Roberts

Donald Walter Robertson, Jr.

Catherina Robinson

Jeffery Robinson

Michell Lee Jean Robotham

Donald A. Robson

Antonio A. Rocha

Raymond James Rocha

Laura Rockefeller

John Rodak

Antonio J. Rodrigues

Anthony Rodriguez

Carmen Milagros Rodriguez

Gregory Ernesto Rodriguez

Marsha A. Rodriguez

Mayra Valdes Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez

David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas

Matthew Rogan

Karlie Barbara Rogers

Scott Williams Rohner

Keith Roma

Joseph M. Romagnolo

Efrain Romero, Sr.

Elvin Romero

Juan Romero

Orozco James A. Romito

Sean Paul Rooney

Eric Thomas Ropiteau

Aida Rosario

Angela Rosario

Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford

Mark Rosen

Brooke David Rosenbaum

Linda Rosenbaum

Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum

Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg

Mark Louis Rosenberg

Andrew Ira Rosenblum

Joshua M. Rosenblum

Joshua Alan Rosenthal

Richard David Rosenthal

Daniel Rosetti

Norman S. Rossinow

Nicholas P. Rossomando

Michael Craig Rothberg

Donna Marie Rothenberg

Nicholas Rowe

Timothy Alan Roy, Sr.

Paul G. Ruback

Ronald J. Ruben

Joanne Rubino

David M. Ruddle

Bart Joseph Ruggiere

Susan A. Ruggiero

Adam Keith Ruhalter

Gilbert Ruiz

Obdulio Ruiz Diaz

Stephen P. Russell

Steven Harris Russin

Michael Thomas Russo, Sr.

Wayne Alan Russo

Edward Ryan

John Joseph Ryan, Jr.

Jonathan Stephan Ryan

Matthew Lancelot Ryan

Tatiana Ryjova

Christina Sunga Ryook

Thierry Saada

Jason Elazar Sabbag

Thomas E. Sabella

Scott Saber

Joseph Francis Sacerdote

Neeraha Sadaranghgani

Mohammad Ali Sadeque

Francis John Sadocha

Jude Safi

Brock Joel Safronoff

Edward Saiya

John Patrick Salamone

Hernando Salas

Juan G. Salas

Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo

John Salvatore Salerno, Jr.

Richard L. Salinardi, Jr.

Wayne John Saloman

Nolbert Salomon

Catherine Patricia Salter

Frank Salvaterra

Paul Richard Salvio

Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr.

Rena Sam-Dinnoo

Carlos Alberto Samaniego

James Kenneth Samuel, Jr.

Michael San Phillip

Sylvia San Pio

Hugo M. Sanay

Erick Sanchez

Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez

Eric M. Sand

Stacey Leigh Sanders

Herman S. Sandler

James Sands, Jr.

Ayleen J. Santiago

Kirsten Santiago

Maria Theresa Santillan

Susan Gayle Santo

Christopher Santora

John A. Santore

Mario L. Santoro

Rafael Humberto Santos

Rufino Conrado Flores Santos Iii

Jorge Octavio Santos Anaya

Kalyan Sarkar

Chapelle R. Sarker

Paul F. Sarle

Deepika Kumar Sattaluri

Gregory Thomas Saucedo

Susan M. Sauer

Anthony Savas

Vladimir Savinkin

Jackie Sayegh

John Michael Sbarbaro

Robert L. Scandole, Jr.

Michelle Scarpitta

Dennis Scauso

John Albert Schardt

John G. Scharf

Frederick Claude Scheffold, Jr.

Angela Susan Scheinberg

Scott Mitchell Schertzer

Sean Schielke

Steven Francis Schlag

Jon Schlissel

Karen Helene Schmidt

Ian Schneider

Thomas G. Schoales

Frank G. Schott, Jr.

Gerard Patrick Schrang

Jeffrey H. Schreier

John T. Schroeder

Susan Lee Schuler

Edward William Schunk

Mark E. Schurmeier

Clarin Shellie Schwartz

John Burkhart Schwartz

Mark Schwartz

Adriane Victoria Scibetta

Raphael Scorca

Randolph Scott

Sheila Scott

Christopher Jay Scudder

Arthur Warren Scullin

Michael Herman Seaman

Margaret M. Seeliger

Anthony Segarra

Carlos Segarra

Jason Sekzer

Matthew Carmen Sellitto

Howard Selwyn

Larry John Senko

Arturo Angelo Sereno

Frankie Serrano

Alena Sesinova

Adele Christine Sessa

Sita Nermalla Sewnarine

Karen Lynn Seymour

Davis Sezna

Thomas Joseph Sgroi

Jayesh S. Shah

Khalid M. Shahid

Mohammed Shajahan

Gary Shamay

Earl Richard Shanahan

Neil Shastri

Kathryn Anne Shatzoff

Barbara A. Shaw

Jeffrey James Shaw

Robert John Shay, Jr.

Daniel James Shea

Joseph Patrick Shea

Linda Sheehan

Hagay Shefi

John Anthony Sherry

Atsushi Shiratori

Thomas Joseph Shubert

Mark Shulman

See Wong Shum

Allan Abraham Shwartzstein

Johanna Sigmund

Dianne T. Signer

Gregory Sikorsky

Stephen Gerard Siller

David Silver

Craig A. Silverstein

Nasima Hameed Simjee

Bruce Edward Simmons

Arthur Simon

Kenneth Alan Simon

Michael J. Simon

Paul Joseph Simon

Marianne Teresa Simone

Barry Simowitz

Jeff Lyal Simpson

Khamladai Singh

Kulwant Singh

Roshan Ramesh Singh

Thomas E. Sinton III

Peter A. Siracuse

Muriel Fay Siskopoulos

Joseph Michael Sisolak

John P. Skala

Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr.

Toyena Skinner

Paul A. Skrzypek

Christopher Paul Slattery

Vincent Robert Slavin

Robert F. Sliwak

Paul K. Sloan

Stanley S. Smagala, Jr.

Wendy L. Small

Catherine Smith

Daniel Laurence Smith

George Eric Smith

James Gregory Smith

Jeffrey R. Smith

Joyce Patricia Smith

Karl T. Smith

Keisha Smith

Kevin Joseph Smith

Leon Smith, Jr.

Moira Ann Smith

Rosemary A. Smith

Bonnie Jeanne Smithwick

Rochelle Monique Snell

Leonard J. Snyder, Jr.

Astrid Elizabeth Sohan

Sushil S. Solanki

Ruben Solares

Naomi Leah Solomon

Daniel W. Song

Michael Charles Sorresse

Fabian Soto

Timothy Patrick Soulas

Gregory Spagnoletti

Donald F. Spampinato, Jr.

Thomas Sparacio

John Anthony Spataro

Robert W. Spear, Jr.

Maynard S. Spence, Jr.

George Edward Spencer III

Robert Andrew Spencer

Mary Rubina Sperando

Tina Spicer

Frank Spinelli

William E. Spitz

Joseph Spor, Jr.

Klaus Johannes Sprockamp

Saranya Srinuan

Fitzroy St. Rose

Michael F. Stabile

Lawrence T. Stack

Timothy M. Stackpole

Richard James Stadelberger

Eric Stahlman

Gregory Stajk

Alexandru Liviu Stan

Corina Stan

Mary Domenica Stanley

Anthony Starita

Jeffrey Stark

Derek James Statkevicus

Craig William Staub

William V. Steckman

Eric Thomas Steen

William R. Steiner

Alexander Steinman

Andrew Stergiopoulos

Andrew Stern

Martha Stevens

Michael James Stewart

Richard H. Stewart, Jr.

Sanford M. Stoller

Lonny Jay Stone

Jimmy Nevill Storey

Timothy Stout

Thomas Strada

James J. Straine, Jr.

Edward W. Straub

George J. Strauch, Jr.

Edward T. Strauss

Steven R. Strauss

Steven F. Strobert

Walwyn W. Stuart, Jr.

Benjamin Suarez

David Scott Suarez

Ramon Suarez

Yoichi Sugiyama

William Christopher Sugra

Daniel Suhr

David Marc Sullins

Christopher P. Sullivan

Patrick Sullivan

Thomas Sullivan

Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr.

James Joseph Suozzo

Colleen Supinski

Robert Sutcliffe

Seline Sutter

Claudia Suzette Sutton

John Francis Swaine

Kristine M. Swearson

Brian Edward Sweeney

Kenneth J. Swenson

Thomas Swift

Derek Ogilvie Sword

Kevin Thomas Szocik

Gina Sztejnberg

Norbert P. Szurkowski

Harry Taback

Joann Tabeek

Norma C. Taddei

Michael Taddonio

Keiichiro Takahashi

Keiji Takahashi

Phyllis Gail Talbot

Robert Talhami

Sean Patrick Tallon

Paul Talty

Maurita Tam

Rachel Tamares

Hector Tamayo

Michael Andrew Tamuccio

Kenichiro Tanaka

Rhondelle Cheri Tankard

Michael Anthony Tanner

Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr.

Kenneth Joseph Tarantino

Allan Tarasiewicz

Ronald Tartaro

Darryl Anthony Taylor

Donnie Brooks Taylor

Lorisa Ceylon Taylor

Michael Morgan Taylor

Paul A. Tegtmeier

Yeshauant Tembe

Anthony Tempesta

Dorothy Pearl Temple

Stanley Temple

David Tengelin

Brian John Terrenzi

Lisa M. Terry

Shell Tester

Goumatie T. Thackurdeen

Sumati Thakur

Harshad Sham Thatte

Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr.

Lesley Anne Thomas

Brian Thomas Thompson

Clive Thompson

Glenn Thompson

Nigel Bruce Thompson

Perry A. Thompson

Vanavah Alexei Thompson

William H. Thompson

Eric Raymond Thorpe

Nichola Angela Thorpe

Sal Edward Tieri, Jr.

John p Tierney

Mary Ellen Tiesi

William R. Tieste

Kenneth Francis Tietjen

Stephen Edward Tighe

Scott Charles Timmes

Michael E. Tinley

Jennifer M. Tino

Robert Frank Tipaldi

John James Tipping II

David Tirado

Hector Luis Tirado, Jr.

Michelle Lee Titolo

John J. Tobin

Richard Todisco

Vladimir Tomasevic

Stephen Kevin Tompsett

Thomas Tong

Doris Torres

Luis Eduardo Torres

Amy Elizabeth Toyen

Christopher Michael Traina

Daniel Patrick Trant

Abdoul Karim Traore

Glenn J. Travers

Walter Philip Travers

Felicia Y. Traylor-Bass

Lisa L. Trerotola

Karamo Trerra

Michael Angel Trinidad

Francis Joseph Trombino

Gregory James Trost

William P. Tselepis

Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy

Michael Tucker

Lance Richard Tumulty

Ching Ping Tung

Simon James Turner

Donald Joseph Tuzio

Robert T. Twomey

Jennifer Tzemis

John G. Ueltzhoeffer

Tyler V. Ugolyn

Michael A. Uliano

Jonathan J. Uman

Anil Shivhari Umarkar

Allen V. Upton

Diane Marie Urban

John Damien Vaccacio

Bradley Hodges Vadas

Renuta Vaidea

William Valcarcel

Felix Antonio Vale

Ivan Vale

Benito Valentin

Santos Valentin, Jr.

Carlton Francis Valvo II

Erica H. Van Acker

Kenneth W. Van Auken

Richard B. Van Hine

Daniel M. Van Laere

Edward Raymond Vanacore

Jon C. Vandevander

Barrett Vanvelzer, 4

Edward Vanvelzer

Paul Herman Vanvelzer

Frederick Thomas Varacchi

Gopalakrishnan Varadhan

David Vargas

Scott C. Vasel

Azael Ismael Vasquez

Arcangel Vazquez

Santos Vazquez

Peter Anthony Vega

Sankara S. Velamuri

Jorge Velazquez

Lawrence G. Veling

Anthony Mark Ventura

David Vera

Loretta Ann Vero

Christopher James Vialonga

Matthew Gilbert Vianna

Robert Anthony Vicario

Celeste Torres Victoria

Joanna Vidal

John T. Vigiano II

Joseph Vincent Vigiano

Frank J. Vignola, Jr.

Joseph Barry Vilardo

Sergio Villanueva

Chantal Vincelli

Melissa Vincent

Francine Ann Virgilio

Lawrence Virgilio

Joseph Gerard Visciano

Joshua S. Vitale

Maria Percoco Vola

Lynette D. Vosges

Garo H. Voskerijian

Alfred Vukosa

Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler

Gabriela Waisman

Courtney Wainsworth Walcott

Victor Wald

Benjamin James Walker

Glen Wall

Mitchel Scott Wallace

Peter Guyder Wallace

Robert Francis Wallace

Roy Michael Wallace

Jeanmarie Wallendorf

Matthew Blake Wallens

John Wallice, Jr.

Barbara P. Walsh

James Henry Walsh

Jeffrey P. Walz

Ching Wang

Weibin Wang

Michael Warchola

Stephen Gordon Ward

James Arthur Waring

Brian G. Warner

Derrick Washington

Charles Waters

James Thomas Waters, Jr.

Patrick J. Waters

Kenneth Thomas Watson

Michael Henry Waye

Todd Christopher Weaver

Walter Edward Weaver

Nathaniel Webb

Dinah Webster

Joanne Flora Weil

Michael T. Weinberg

Steven Weinberg

Scott Jeffrey Weingard

Steven George Weinstein

Simon Weiser

David M. Weiss

David Thomas Weiss

Vincent Michael Wells

Timothy Matthew Welty

Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers

Ssu-Hui Wen

Oleh D. Wengerchuk

Peter M. West

Whitfield West, Jr.

Meredith Lynn Whalen

Eugene Whelan

Adam S. White

Edward James White III

James Patrick White

John Sylvester White

Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr.

Leonard Anthony White

Malissa Y. White

Wayne White

Leanne Marie Whiteside

Mark P. Whitford

Michael T. Wholey

Mary Catherine Wieman

Jeffrey David Wiener

Wilham J. Wik

Alison Marie Wildman

Glenn E. Wilkenson

John C. Willett

Brian Patrick Williams

Crossley Richard Williams, Jr.

David J. Williams

Deborah Lynn Williams

Kevin Michael Williams

Louie Anthony Williams

Louis Calvin Williams III

John P. Williamson

Donna Ann Wilson

William Wilson

David Harold Winton

Glenn J. Winuk

Thomas Francis Wise

Alan L. Wisniewski

Frank Thomas Wisniewski

David Wiswall

Sigrid Wiswe

Michael Wittenstein

Christopher W. Wodenshek

Martin P. Wohlforth

Katherine Susan Wolf

Jennifer Yen Wong

Siu Cheung Wong

Yin Ping Wong

Yuk Ping Wong

Brent James Woodall

James John Woods

Patrick J. Woods

Richard Herron Woodwell

David Terence Wooley

John Bentley Works

Martin Michael Wortley

Rodney James Wotton

William Wren

John Wayne Wright

Neil Robin Wright

Sandra Lee Wright

Jupiter Yambem

Suresh Yanamadala

Matthew David Yarnell

Myrna Yaskulka

Shakila Yasmin

Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee

William Yemele

Edward P. York

Kevin Patrick York

Raymond R. York

Suzanne Youmans

Barrington Young

Jacqueline Young

Elkin Yuen

Joseph C. Zaccoli

Adel Agayby Zakhary

Arkady Zaltsman

Edwin J. Zambrana, Jr.

Robert Alan Zampieri

Mark Zangrilli

Ira Zaslow

Kenneth Albert Zelman

Abraham J. Zelmanowitz

Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl

Zhe Zeng

Marc Scott Zeplin

Jie Yao Justin Zhao

Ivelin Ziminski

Michael Joseph Zinzi

Charles A. Zion

Julie Lynne Zipper

Salvatore Zisa

Prokopios Paul Zois

Joseph J. Zuccala

Andrew S. Zucker

Igor Zukelman

Anna Allison

David Lawrence Angell

Lynn Edwards Angell

Seima Aoyama

Barbara Jean Arestegui

Myra Joy Aronson

Christine Barbuto

Carolyn Beug

Kelly Ann Booms

Carol Marie Bouchard

Robin Lynne Kaplan

Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey

Jeffrey Dwayne Collman

Jeffrey W. Coombs

Tara Kathleen Creamer

Thelma Cuccinello

Patrick Currivan

Brian Paul Dale

David Dimeglio

Donald Americo Ditullio

Alberto Dominguez

Paige Marie Farley-Hackel

Alexander Milan Filipov

Carol Ann Flyzik

Paul J. Friedman

Karleton D.B. Fyfe

Peter Alan Gay

Linda M. George

Edmund Glazer

Lisa Reinhart Gordenstein

Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green

Peter Paul Hashem

Robert Jay Hayes

Edward R. Hennessy, Jr.

John A. Hofer

Cora Hidalgo Holland

John Nicholas Humber, Jr.

Waleed Joseph Iskandar

John Charles Jenkins

Charles Edward Jones

Barbara A. Keating

David P. Kovalcin

Judith Camilla Larocque

Natalie Janis Lasden

Daniel John Lee

Daniel M. Lewin

Sara Elizabeth Low

Susan A. Mackay

Karen Ann Martin

Thomas F. McGuinness, Jr.

Christopher D. Mello

Jeffrey Peter Mladenik

Carlos Alberto Montoya

Antonio Jesus Montoya Valdes

Laura Lee Morabito

Mildred Naiman

Laurie Ann Neira

Renee Lucille Newell

Kathleen Ann Nicosia

Jacqueline June Norton

Robert Grant Norton

John Ogonowski

Betty Ann Ong

Jane M. Orth

Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli

Berinthia B. Perkins

Sonia M. Puopolo

David E. Retik

Jean Destrehan Roger

Philip Martin Rosenzweig

Richard Barry Ross

Jessica Leigh Sachs

Rahma Salie

Heather Lee Smith

Dianne Bullis Snyder

Douglas Joel Stone

Xavier Suarez

Madeline Amy Sweeney

Michael Theodoridis

James Anthony Trentini

Mary Barbara Trentini

Pendyala Vamsikrishna

Mary Alice Wahlstrom

Kenneth Waldie

John Joseph Wenckus

Candace Lee Williams

Christopher Rudolph Zarba, Jr.

Alona Abraham

Garnet Edward Bailey

Mark Lawrence Bavis

Graham Andrew Berkeley

Touri Bolourchi

Klaus Bothe

Daniel Raymond Brandhorst

David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst

John Brett Cahill

Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen

John J. Corcoran III

Dorothy Alma de Araujo

Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera

Robert John Fangman

Lisa Anne Frost

Ronald Gamboa

Lynn Catherine Goodchild

Peter M. Goodrich

Douglas Alan Gowell

Francis Edward Grogan

Carl Max Hammond, Jr.

Christine Lee Hanson

Peter Burton Hanson

Susan Kim Hanson

Gerald Francis Hardacre

Eric Hartono

James Edward Hayden

Herbert Wilson Homer

Michael Robert Horrocks

Robert Adrien Jalbert

Amy N. Jarret

Ralph Kershaw

Heinrich Kimmig

Amy R. King

Brian Kinney

Kathryn L. LaBorie

Robert G. Leblanc

Maclovio Lopez, Jr.

Marianne Macfarlane

Alfred Gilles Marchand

Louis Mariani

Juliana McCourt

Ruth Magdaline McCourt

Wolfgang Peter Menzel

Shawn M. Nassaney

Marie Pappalardo

Patrick J. Quigley IV

Frederick Charles Rimmele III

James Roux

Jesus Sanchez

Victor J. Saracini

Mary Kathleen Shearer

Robert M. Shearer

Jane Louise Simpkin

Brian David Sweeney

Michael C. Tarrou

Alicia N. Titus

Timothy Ray Ward

William Michael Weems

SPC Craig S. Amundson, USA

YN3 Melissa Rose Barnes, USN

MSG Max J. Beilke, Retired

IT2 Kris Romeo Bishundat, USN

Carrie R. Blagburn

COL Canfield D. Boone, ARNG

Donna M. Bowen

Allen P. Boyle

ET3 Christopher L. Burford, USN

ET3 Daniel M. Caballero, USN

SFC Jose O. Calderon-Olmedo, USA

Angelene C. Carter

Sharon A. Carver

SFC John J. Chada, USA, Retired

Rosa Maria Chapa

Julian T. Cooper

LCDR Eric A. Cranford, USN

Ada M. Davis

CAPT Gerald F. DeConto, USN

LTC Jerry D. Dickerson, USA

IT1 Johnnie Doctor, Jr., USN

CAPT Robert E. Dolan, Jr., USN

CDR William H. Donovan, USN

CDR Patrick Dunn, USN

AG1 Edward T. Earhart, USN

LCDR Robert R. Elseth, USNR

SK3 Jamie L. Fallon, USN

Amelia V. Fields

Gerald P. Fisher

AG2 Matthew M. Flocco, USN

Sandra N. Foster

CAPT Lawrence D. Getzfred, USN

Cortez Ghee

Brenda C. Gibson

COL Ronald F. Golinski, USA, Retired

Diane Hale-McKinzy

Carolyn B. Halmon

Sheila M.S. Hein

ET1 Ronald J. Hemenway, USN

MAJ Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr., USA

SSG Jimmie I. Holley, USA, Retired

Angela M. Houtz

Brady Kay Howell

Peggie M. Hurt

LTC Stephen N. Hyland, Jr., USA

Lt Col Robert J. Hymel, USAF, Retired

SGM Lacey B. Ivory, USA

LTC Dennis M. Johnson, USA

Judith L. Jones

Brenda Kegler

LT Michael S. Lamana, USN

David W. Laychak

Samantha L. Lightbourn-Allen

MAJ Stephen V. Long, USA

James T. Lynch, Jr.

Terence M. Lynch

OS2 Nehamon Lyons IV, USN

Shelley A. Marshall

Teresa M. Martin

Ada L. Mason-Acker

LTC Dean E. Mattson, USA

LTG Timothy J. Maude, USA

Robert J. Maxwell

Molly L. McKenzie

Patricia E. Mickley

MAJ Ronald D. Milam, USA

Gerard P. Moran, Jr.

Odessa V. Morris

ET1 Brian A. Moss, USN

Teddington H. Moy

LCDR Patrick J. Murphy, USNR

Khang Ngoc Nguyen

DM2 Michael A. Noeth, USN

Ruben S. Ornedo

Diana B. Padro

LT Jonas M. Panik, USNR

MAJ Clifford L. Patterson, Jr., USA

LT Darin H. Pontell, USNR

Scott Powell

CAPT Jack D. Punches, USN, Retired

AW1 Joseph J. Pycior, Jr., USN

Deborah A. Ramsaur

Rhonda Sue Rasmussen

IT1 Marsha D. Ratchford, USN

Martha M. Reszke

Cecelia E. (Lawson) Richard

Edward V. Rowenhorst

Judy Rowlett

SGM Robert E. Russell, USA, Retired

CW4 William R. Ruth, ARNG

Charles E. Sabin, Sr.

Marjorie C. Salamone

COL David M. Scales, USA

CDR Robert A. Schlegel, USN

Janice M. Scott

LTC Michael L. Selves, USA, Retired

Marian H. Serva

CDR Dan F. Shanower, USN

Antionette M. Sherman

Diane M. Simmons

Cheryle D. Sincock

ITC Gregg H. Smallwood, USN

LTC Gary F. Smith, USA, Retired

Patricia J. Statz

Edna L. Stephens

SGM Larry L. Strickland, USA

LTC Kip P. Taylor, USA

Sandra C. Taylor

LTC Karl W. Teepe, USA, Retired

SGT Tamara C. Thurman, USA

LCDR Otis V. Tolbert, USN

SSG Willie Q. Troy, USA, Retired

LCDR Ronald J. Vauk, USNR

LTC Karen J. Wagner, USA

Meta L. (Fuller) Waller

SPC Chin Sun Pak Wells, USA

SSG Maudlyn A. White, USA

Sandra L. White

Ernest M. Willcher

LCDR David L. Williams, USN

MAJ Dwayne Williams, USA

RMC Marvin Roger Woods, USN, Retired

IT2 Kevin W. Yokum, USN

ITC Donald M. Young, USN

Edmond G. Young, Jr.

Lisa L. Young

Paul W. Ambrose

Yeneneh Betru

Mary Jane Booth

Bernard C. Brown, II

CAPT Charles F. Burlingame III, USNR, Retired

Suzanne M. Calley

William E. Caswell

David M. Charlebois

Sarah M. Clark

Asia S. Cottom

James D. Debeuneure

Rodney Dickens

Eddie A. Dillard

LCDR Charles A. Droz III, USN, Retired

Barbara G. Edwards

Charles S. Falkenberg

Dana Falkenberg

Zoe Falkenberg

J. Joseph Ferguson

Darlene E. Flagg

RADM Wilson F. Flagg, USNR, Retired

1stLt Richard P. Gabriel, USMC, Retired

Ian J. Gray

Stanley R. Hall

Michele M. Heidenberger

Bryan C. Jack

Steven D. Jacoby

Ann C. Judge

Chandler R. Keller

Yvonne E. Kennedy

Norma Cruz Khan

Karen Ann Kincaid

Dong Chul Lee

Jennifer Lewis

Kenneth E. Lewis

Renee A. May

Dora Marie Menchaca

Christopher C. Newton

Barbara K. Olson

Ruben S. Ornedo

Robert Penninger

Robert R. Ploger III

Zandra F. Ploger

Lisa J. Raines

Todd H. Reuben

John P. Sammartino

George W. Simmons

Donald D. Simmons

Mari-Rae Sopper

Robert Speisman

Norma Lang Steuerle

Hilda E. Taylor

Leonard E. Taylor

Sandra D. Teague

Leslie A. Whittington

CAPT John D. Yamnicky, Sr., USN, Retired

Vicki Yancey

Shuyin Yang

Yuguag Zheng

Christian Adams

Lorraine G. Bay

Todd Beamer

Alan Beaven

Mark K. Bingham

Deora Frances Bodley

Sandra W. Bradshaw

Marion Britton

Thomas E. Burnett Jr.

William Cashman

Georgine Rose Corrigan

Patricia Cushing

Jason Dahl

Joseph Deluca

Patrick Driscoll

Edward Porter Felt

Jane C. Folger

Colleen Fraser

Andrew Garcia

Jeremy Glick

Lauren Grandcolas

Wanda A. Green

Donald F. Greene

Linda Gronlund

Richard Guadagno

Leroy Homer, Jr.

Toshiya Kuge

CeeCee Lyles

Hilda Marcin

Waleska Martinez

Nicole Miller

Louis J. Nacke, II

Donald Arthur Peterson

Jean Hoadley Peterson

Mark Rothenberg

Christine Snyder

John Talignani

Honor Elizabeth Wainio

Deborah Ann Jacobs Welsh

Kristin Gould White