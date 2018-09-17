Christine Blasey Ford: Rate My Professor Reviews Are for a Different Ford

Christine Blasey Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University, where she teaches in consortium with Stanford University. Many have wondered if there are any sites rating her work as a professor, such as the popular Rate My Professor website. It appears that there are not any reviews posted online from students about Blasey, unless those reviews were removed. And a Rate My Professor page that is being circulated widely on social media actually belongs to a different Christine Ford, not Christine Blasey Ford.

Christine Ford (whose professional name in some publications is Christine Blasey) has stepped forward as the anonymous woman who wrote a letter alleging that Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in high school. She took a lie detector test, which she passed, and provided her therapists’ notes about the attack from 2012. She said she didn’t come forward at first because she feared retaliation. She told The Washington Post: “Now I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation.”

Now that she’s come forward, many people have been digging into her past, including searching for her Rate My Professor page. But it appears that the pages that belong to her don’t have any ratings or reviews on them. In fact, cached versions also don’t reveal anything, and the pages haven’t been saved on the Internet Archive.

Here are the two pages that belong to Ford. They don’t have any reviews. It’s not known if they never had reviews or if reviews were removed, but there are no reviews on her two pages.

Meanwhile, many people have mistaken a different Christine Ford’s Rate My Professor page for belonging to Christine Blasey Ford. This teacher, from California State University Fullerton, has an overall 3.2 rating and a mix of reviews from her students. But she’s listed as teaching Social Work, which Blasey does not. Blasey has also not taught at Fullerton.

In fact, a visit to Cal State Fullerton’s webpage reveals this other Christine Ford. She joined the faculty in 2007 and is a different Ford from the Christine Blasey Ford who has been in the news. This Ford has a master’s in social work and a B.S. in nursing from Cal State Long Beach, according to her bio, and is a licensed social worker. This is different from Blasey, who went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then received a master’s in psychology from Pepperdine, followed by a Ph.D. in educational psychology at the University of Southern California.

It’s the final page above, which belongs to a different Christine Ford, which you might see referenced in a number of tweets. For example, one of the tweets reads: “#ChristineFord has scrubbed her Stanford bio and her LinkedIn account. But she forgot about ‘Rate My Professor’ account, as well as her ads for making special pink pussy hats for the March for Science. She is certifiable crazy!'” The tweets then linked to the wrong Rate My Professor page, which belongs to the Ford in Fullerton. Here’s one example:

#ChristineFord has scrubbed her Stanford bio and her LinkedIn account. But, she forgot about "Rate My Professor" account, as well as her ads for making special pink pussy hats for the March for Science. She is certifiable crazy! #RoyMoore2.0 #Kavanaugh https://t.co/KBlxmjEhNL — Darreno. Týr. (@1housealong) September 17, 2018

This tweet links to the Fullerton page, not Blasey’s page.

In conclusion, no, the Rate My Professor page that you’ve seen on the Internet does not belong to Blasey, who has made sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.