Ben Carson Ties Christine Ford to Fabian Society

Ben Carson tied Christine Ford’s sexual assault allegation to a British socialist group called the “Fabian Society” while speaking at the Values Voter Summit on Friday.

Via CNN, Carson said, “If you really understand the big picture of what’s going on, then what’s going on with Kavanaugh will make perfectly good sense to you,” Carson said at the Values Voter Summit in Washington. “There have been people in this country for a very long time, going all the way back to the Fabians, people who’ve wanted to fundamentally change this country.”

The Fabian Society is a British socialist group that was founded in 1884 and does not have an official chapter in the United States.