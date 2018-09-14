Debra Katz, #MeToo Attorney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Debra Katz is a D.C. based attorney who has been a prevalent figure of the #MeToo movement, and is making headlines as the alleged representation of the anonymous woman who filed a sexual misconduct claim against Brett Kavanaugh.

In a statement, Kavanaugh said of the accusation, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

1. Katz Is an Employment & Whistleblower Attorney Based in D.C.

FYI, the attorney representing the anonymous source (Debra Katz) is an extremely well respected DC employment lawyer (worker’s rights, ADA accommodations, whistleblowers, sexual harassment etc.). Extremely smart, skilled, and serious about protecting workers from abuses of power. — Empire Storm (@empirestatemind) September 13, 2018

According to the Katz, Marshall & Banks site, Katz is a lawyer who focuses specifically on employment discriminatino, civil rights, and whistleblower protection cases. She has been practicing for over 30 years, and is a founding partner of Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP.

Katz went to college at Union College and graduated summa cum laude before attending the University of Wisconsin Law School.

To The Washingtonian, Katz explained why she’s always been drawn to sexual harassment cases. She said, “It hurts people in such a deep way. It causes them to question their value, it erodes their self-esteem, and it’s one of the ultimate indignities that people experience in the workplace.”

2. Katz Has Frequently Been Named on Lists Citing the Top Lawyers in D.C.

The woman is being represented by Debra Katz, a lawyer who works with #MeToo survivors. https://t.co/v7aDWfSLdX — The Fight Magazine (@TheFightMag) September 13, 2018

Katz has been on Washingtonian Magazine‘s list of “Top Lawyers” from 2004 to 2017, and she was listed on the magazine’s top 30 “Stars of the Bar” in 2009 and 2011.

She was recognized as the “Civil Rights Lawyer of the Year” in Washington, D.C. by the Best Lawyers in America in 2018.

3. Katz Reportedly Represents the Anonymous Woman Who Has Filed a Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Brett Kavanaugh

Debra Katz, the lawyer said to be representing the woman in the Kavanaugh letter, was seen leaving Capitol Hill Wednesday evening. And yes, she's widely considered the leading #MeToo lawyer in Washington with a focus on protecting whistleblowers.https://t.co/uCANtURksk — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 13, 2018

Though she has yet to confirm this herself, Katz has been cited by multiple publications to be the lawyer representing the anonymous woman who has filed a sexual misconduct claim against Brett Kavanaugh.

The claim, which was initially revealed in a letter to the woman’s congresswoman, Anna Eshoo (D-CA), was eventually filed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein with the FBI. In a subsequent statement, an F.B.I spokesperson said, “Upon receipt of the information on the night of September 12, we included it as part of Judge Kavanaugh’s background file, as per the standard process.”

The claim has not been disclosed to the public, but The New Yorker reports from several sources that the woman is alleging that Kavanaugh (in his high school years) tried to force himself on her with another classmate, and even put a hand over her mouth so that she couldn’t yell. She claims to have escaped. There is little else known about the claim, or if this case will reach public court.

To BuzzFeed News, Katz said on Wednesday, “There’s nothing to say.”

4. Katz Has Been Described as ‘Washington’s Top Attorney For Women Who Want to Fight Back’

30 million women can’t sue their employer over harassment. It’s time to stop this practice that favors corporations and silences women. https://t.co/wIcl9qTJnp — Debra Katz (@DebraKatzKMB) May 18, 2018

The Washingtonian released a profile of Katz in June, describing her as D.C.’s leading #MeToo lawyer. Luke Mullins of The Washingtonian wrote, “In addition to her work in headline-grabbing cases, Katz specializes in a kind of sexual-harassment case that’s very different from those propelling #MeToo: ones that most of us will never even hear about because they’re settled privately. Often, Katz says, such quiet negotiations are what’s best for clients, who can then move on with their careers.”

Katz said of her work with the #MeToo movement, “Women are feeling emboldened to come forward because they have a sense that people will actually now believe them. [And women] who do come forward tend to find more people who are willing to support them.”

5. Katz’s Biggest #MeToo Involvements Include Those Related to Michael Steinhardt & Eric Schneiderman

Here's Sen. Feinstein's cryptic statement about the document she has, believed to be about an incident between an unnamed woman and Brett Kavanaugh in high school. The woman is reportedly being represented now by Debra Katz, a whistleblower attorney who works w/ Me Too survivors. pic.twitter.com/ucSgR12kRl — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 13, 2018

Among other cases, Katz was involved in the accusations against Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was accused of physical abuse by several women before he resigned last year, and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt, who was the subject of several accusations of inappropriate language in the context of Hillel International: the Foundation for Jewish Campus Life.

