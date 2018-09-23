Jacky Rosen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacky Rosen is a Democrat running for the US Senate in Nevada. She currently serves as the congress member for Nevada’s third district. She is running in a tightly contested race against the incumbent senator, Republican Dean Heller. The race has been called a “toss up” by leading polling firms. Rosen’s own campaign team says that the race is so close because Nevada is itself such a divided state. “I think this is a neck-and-neck toss-up race. Nevada’s a battleground state. It’s a purple state,” Stewart Boss told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Here’s what you need to know about Jacky Rosen:

1. She Put Herself Through College by Waiting Tables at Caesars Palace

Rosen is originally from Chigo. She says she came from a working class family and was the first person in her immediate family to graduate from college. There wasn’t a lot of money to help her pay tuition, so Rosen took out student loans and worked two jobs to pay her way through college.

She waited tables — including at the legendary Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She was also a member of Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

Rosen studied computer programming and went on to work as a software developer in Nevada.

2. She’s Been Ranked One of the Most Bipartisan Members of the House

Quorum Analytics ranked Rosen the fifth most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives. Quorum studied how many of each congress member’s had been co-sponsored by the opposite party.

In Rosen’s case, Quorum concluded that 41 percent of the bills she introduced had been co-sponsored by Republicans. You can see the full Quorum report here.

3. Trump Calls Her ‘Wacky Jacky’

During a recent campaign rally in Las Vegas, Trump called the Republican incumbent, Dean Heller, a “champion” of Republican causes. The president said that when he first met Heller, he didn’t like Heller, and Heller didn’t like him. But, Trump said, the two men warmed up to each other pretty quickly.

“There’s been no better friend — we started off slow — but I’ve had no better friend in Congress than Dean Heller,” Trump told a crowd of supporters.

At the same rally, Trump referred to Rosen as “wacky Jacky” and said she was a pro-immigrant threat to the second amendment.

Afterwards, Rosen issued a statement saying, “President Trump came back to Nevada to fundraise for my opponent and attack me with petty insults because he knows Dean Heller will be his rubber stamp in the Senate, and I won’t. Nevada’s hardworking families deserve an independent voice in the Senate who will fight for them and put our state first, not a spineless politician who breaks his promises under pressure from the White House and votes to take away health care from his constituents.”

4. She’s a Strong Ally of Israel Who Opposes the BDS Movement

Last year, Rosen penned an opinion piece for the Las Vegas Sun, titled “Standing Strong with Israel.” She spoke out against the so-called BDS (boycott, divestment, and sanctions) movement which attempts to draw attention to the country’s alleged mistreatment of Palestinians through boycotts and economic protest.

Rosen also slammed the United Nations for calling for more sanctions on Israel. She wrote, “it is an undeniable truth that Israel is the one true liberal democracy in the Middle East, and it deserves to be treated as such. Israel is a country with a thriving free press and a nation known across the world for its support of women’s and LGBT rights, not one that should face sanctions by a supposedly peace-loving world body.”

Rosen is a devout Jew who was once president of Nevada’s largest synagogue, Congregation Ner Tamid.

5. Rosen’s Husband Larry is a Radiologist

Rosen and her husband Larry live in Henderson, Nevada. They have one daughter, Miranda, who recently graduated from college. She is a product of Nevada’s public schools.

Larry was a partner at Radiology Partners, a Las Vegas-based physician group.

