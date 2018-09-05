Jess Shepherd: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

10-year-old Jess Shepherd of Ruislip Gardens has been battling cancer most of her life. Her family started a social media campaign years ago to help cover medical costs but to also build the support they’d need to get though the coming years.
Tens of thousands of people have been following Jess’ journey and hundreds have donated.
Sadly, that campaign has come to an end.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Jess’ Parents Now Say There is no More That Can be Done For Their Daughter; They’re Going to Use The Money They’ve Raised to “Make Some Magical Memories”
Jess’ parents wrote a heartbreaking message on their daughter’s crowdfunding page recently: “Sadly, since our last update, we have to tell you that there is no more that can be done for Jess. It is unlikely we will be able to get her to New York.”
“We would like to thank all of you who have continuously supported Jess. We hope you don’t mind, but we will be using Jess’s funds to help her make some magical memories with her brother and sister.”
Jess’ parents will be taking what’s left of the $12,000 they raised the past 9 months, to spend quality time as a family making lasting memories with Jess.
2. Jess Was First Diagnosed With Neuroblastoma at Age 4 But The Cancer When Into “Spontaneous Remission” For Two Years
Jess was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma (childhood cancer) after she fell in her home and her parents noticed her pupils change size. Test results revealed it was cancer, but that cancer went into remission randomly and Jess didn’t need treatment.
Life went on as normal for Jess and her family until Christmas 2013 when the neuroblastoma returned. Jess, then 6-years-old, began to tell her parents she was feeling ill. When she barely moved on Christmas, her parents knew something was up. “Things went downhill from there,” her mother wrote. “We were so worried and knew something was not right.”
3. Jess’s Parents Nicknamed Her Tumor “Boring Boris” to Help Her Cope And Created a Twitter Page For Her They Call “Help Jess Beat Boris”
Jess has been stuck in a brutal battle with cancer for the past five years. She’s had a series of unsuccessful treatments, but at other times, saw breakthrough. “At one point we thought she’d beaten Boris for good,” Jess’ parents wrote on one of her support pages, but she relapsed again in February 2015.
The doctor told her family a year after her tumor was found that “there was no evidence of disease with a good chance that ‘Boris’ was gone for good.” Just two months after getting that good news, Jess’ family was told the tumor had returned.
“We couldn’t comprehend it at first, knowing that yet more difficult treatment lay ahead for Jess,” her mother wrote. “As a family we are absolutely gutted. We will continue to fight alongside her to beat this awful disease.”
4. Jess’ Family Allowed Her to Receive “Experimental Treatment” After Her Third Relapse
After Jess’ third relapse, her family considered experimental treatment at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. They described the treatment as “the unknown realms of clinical trial treatments,” but nothing had helped Jess yet.
Her family hoped it would return her to remission and prevent the tumor from coming back. At this point, Jess was 8-years-old, and according to her mom, started asking those she loves why it had to be her. “Why me?” she would say.
That treatment ultimately failed Jess as well, causing her parents to write the update they never wanted to write, to inform their supporters that Jess’ battle is nearing an end.
5. Jess’ Parents Are Trying to Get Ariana Grande to Tweet Jess, As It’s One of Her Dreams to Receive a Message From The Pop Star
Jess expressed that her biggest wish is to travel to New York with her family, but that might not be possible now because of her limited mobility. Instead, she is hoping her favorite pop star, Ariana Grande, will send her a message.
Hundreds of people have sent tweets and messages to Ariana on Jess’ behalf, asking the star to send the girl some love.
Ariana has not responded, but many other celebrities have:
Fight on, Jess.