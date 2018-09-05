Jess Shepherd: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

10-year-old Jess Shepherd of Ruislip Gardens has been battling cancer most of her life. Her family started a social media campaign years ago to help cover medical costs but to also build the support they’d need to get though the coming years.

Tens of thousands of people have been following Jess’ journey and hundreds have donated.

Sadly, that campaign has come to an end.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jess’ Parents Now Say There is no More That Can be Done For Their Daughter; They’re Going to Use The Money They’ve Raised to “Make Some Magical Memories”

Jess’ parents wrote a heartbreaking message on their daughter’s crowdfunding page recently: “Sadly, since our last update, we have to tell you that there is no more that can be done for Jess. It is unlikely we will be able to get her to New York.”

“We would like to thank all of you who have continuously supported Jess. We hope you don’t mind, but we will be using Jess’s funds to help her make some magical memories with her brother and sister.”

Jess’ parents will be taking what’s left of the $12,000 they raised the past 9 months, to spend quality time as a family making lasting memories with Jess.

2. Jess Was First Diagnosed With Neuroblastoma at Age 4 But The Cancer When Into “Spontaneous Remission” For Two Years

Jess was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma (childhood cancer) after she fell in her home and her parents noticed her pupils change size. Test results revealed it was cancer, but that cancer went into remission randomly and Jess didn’t need treatment.

Life went on as normal for Jess and her family until Christmas 2013 when the neuroblastoma returned. Jess, then 6-years-old, began to tell her parents she was feeling ill. When she barely moved on Christmas, her parents knew something was up. “Things went downhill from there,” her mother wrote. “We were so worried and knew something was not right.”

3. Jess’s Parents Nicknamed Her Tumor “Boring Boris” to Help Her Cope And Created a Twitter Page For Her They Call “Help Jess Beat Boris”

Good Afternoon, everybody. Please can I ask you to give a moment of your time to support my lovely, brave #Twitter friend Jess (@RoarForJess) who has fought #neuroblastoma for the past 7 years? Let's make her last days #awesome! Thank You! 👍😁💗👏👏🎗️#RoarForJess 🦁💕🎗️ pic.twitter.com/anClpv9v7D — Trevor Holohan (@HolohanTrevor) September 3, 2018

Jess has been stuck in a brutal battle with cancer for the past five years. She’s had a series of unsuccessful treatments, but at other times, saw breakthrough. “At one point we thought she’d beaten Boris for good,” Jess’ parents wrote on one of her support pages, but she relapsed again in February 2015.

The doctor told her family a year after her tumor was found that “there was no evidence of disease with a good chance that ‘Boris’ was gone for good.” Just two months after getting that good news, Jess’ family was told the tumor had returned.

“We couldn’t comprehend it at first, knowing that yet more difficult treatment lay ahead for Jess,” her mother wrote. “As a family we are absolutely gutted. We will continue to fight alongside her to beat this awful disease.”

4. Jess’ Family Allowed Her to Receive “Experimental Treatment” After Her Third Relapse

This beautiful Princess is @RoarForJess 👑💖 She's 10 & has been fighting #neuroblastoma #cancer for 7 yrs, nothing more can be done so its now about creating happy memories. Jess would love a tweet from a famous celeb … can you help RT ?#RoarForJess pic.twitter.com/QIgPx72DMj — TheLadyLizShow (@TheLadyLizShow) July 21, 2018

After Jess’ third relapse, her family considered experimental treatment at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. They described the treatment as “the unknown realms of clinical trial treatments,” but nothing had helped Jess yet.

Her family hoped it would return her to remission and prevent the tumor from coming back. At this point, Jess was 8-years-old, and according to her mom, started asking those she loves why it had to be her. “Why me?” she would say.

That treatment ultimately failed Jess as well, causing her parents to write the update they never wanted to write, to inform their supporters that Jess’ battle is nearing an end.

5. Jess’ Parents Are Trying to Get Ariana Grande to Tweet Jess, As It’s One of Her Dreams to Receive a Message From The Pop Star

Messages from around the world are so amazing – we are loving showing them to Jess and seeing her already beautiful smile beam even more ♥️😘 Top of her wish list now is a message from @ArianaGrande & a member of the @RoyalFamily it would be incredible if we could get either pic.twitter.com/Rgwf4tteBd — Help Jess Beat Boris (@RoarForJess) July 16, 2018

Jess expressed that her biggest wish is to travel to New York with her family, but that might not be possible now because of her limited mobility. Instead, she is hoping her favorite pop star, Ariana Grande, will send her a message.

Hundreds of people have sent tweets and messages to Ariana on Jess’ behalf, asking the star to send the girl some love.

Ariana has not responded, but many other celebrities have:

Dearest Jess, Here is me trying to be my most lion-y for you. Not much of a roar. Bet you could do better! All my love to you, wonderful girl xxxx #RoarForJess pic.twitter.com/eqDRn2gXCv — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) August 29, 2018

You are a wonderful brave magical girl. Shine bright Jess! #RoarForJess https://t.co/vu3KFITjGW — kerry howard (@THEKERRYHOWARD) September 4, 2018

@RoarForJess Hi jess, I managed to get Chelsea player David Luiz to do you a little video, lots of love princess 💖 #RoarforJess pic.twitter.com/kks8e1Wvxh — lucee🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Lucyyx0x) September 4, 2018

Time for us to #roarforjess with a bit of #Disney Shame it's not The Lion King but hope you enjoy anyway pic.twitter.com/QWI0YpR9jX — Kings String Quartet (@KingsQuartet) September 1, 2018

Fight on, Jess.