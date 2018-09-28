Kevin Jackson Fired: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Jackson is the Fox News contributor who was fired on Thursday after putting out a series of bizarre, offensive tweets about Christine Ford and Kavanaugh’s other accusers. Thursday was Jackson’s day off, and he apparently used his spare time to live tweet his reactions to the Kavanaugh hearing. His tweets have been called graphic, insulting, and sexist. He said that Christine Ford should “stop opening her legs and open a book;” he also said that all liberal women are “skanks.” And, finally, Jackson said that Ford looked “hard ridden and put up wet, as we say in the country.”

After reviewing his tweets, Fox News announced Thursday evening that Jackson was no longer going to be working for them.

You can see some of Kevin Jackson’s tweets here:

Wow, #ChristineFord looks rode hard and put up wet, as we say in the country. Just peeked into this FARCE.#ConfirmKavanaughNow #TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Here’s what you need to know about Kevin Jackson and Fox:

1. He Says He’s Moving on to Bigger and Better Things

Thanks for the well-wishes my tweeps, but I'm not on suicide watch from getting fired from @FoxNews I'm about to go hit golf balls! Onward and upward, then start look for locations for https://t.co/jwD6Sxqdo8#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 28, 2018

On Thursday evening, a Fox News spokesperson announced that Jackson had been let go. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” the spokesperson said. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News.”

Since then, Jackson’s supporters have been sending him supportive messages over social media. But Jackson says he’s not bothered by being let go. “Thanks for the well-wishes my tweeps, but I’m not on suicide watch from getting fired from @FoxNews. I’m about to go hit golf balls!” the former Fox contributor tweeted on Friday morning.

He said he’s going to focus on finding locations for his movie, Bleeding Blue. Bleeding Blue is a documentary about heroic police officers; Jackson calls it “the movie Hollywood refuses to make.” He said, “the film investigates the ongoing narrative that our police are blood-thirsty villains patrolling our communities with the purpose of exacting an almost vigilante justice against minorities.”

2. Jackson Spent Friday Morning Squabbling With His Critics on Twitter

After being fired from Fox, Jackson boasted on Twitter that he was “not on suicide watch” and that instead of brooding about being fired, he was “about to go hit golf balls.”

But the disgraced commentator also spent plenty of time tweeting back at his many critics. In response to one social media user who said he was glad that Jackson had been hired, Jackson fired back, “thanks, Eunuch.” You can see that exchange here. Jackson called another social media user a “walking skank,” after that user had called him a “skank” too.

Jackson also took the time to retweet an article criticizing Hawaii’s senator Mazie Hirono, here.

3. Back in December, Jackson Said He Believed There Was an FBI Plot to Kill Trump

Jackson appeared on the Fox News show “Outnumbered” in December 2017, and floated a theory that members of the FBI may have plotted an assassination attempt against President Trump.

Jackson’s theory seemed to take the rest of the Fox commentators by surprise. The group of five was discussing Peter Strzok, who had been taken off of Mueller’s investigation. “Well, I think they’re going to say, is it — what was his intent, right?” Jackson said, referring to Strzok. “Because that’s exactly what FBI Director, former FBI director Comey said when he was letting Hillary Clinton off the hook. And his intent, regardless of whether it was an assassination attempt or whatever, it was definitely something.”

Harris Faulkner jumped in, saying, “Whoa. Whoa.” But Jackson, undeterred, said, ” “When you say, ‘we’ve got to make sure that this guy doesn’t get in at all cost,’ what does that mean? So I’m saying there’s a spectrum of what does it mean, but one thing that we know for sure, is that he was plotting in an election against a candidate, and there’s FBI fingerprints all over this.”

You can watch the clip here.

Afterwards, a Fox News spokesperson told Hollywood Reporter that Fox had “addressed” Jackson’s comments with him.

4. Jackson Has Been Calling Christine Ford a ‘Party Girl’

Jackson has repeatedly tweeted articles that he’s written calling Christine Ford a “party girl” and claiming that she was a heavy drinker in high school who loved to party. (Jackson tweeted the same article at least three times, each time adding a slightly different exclamation. “Dang, party girl!” he wrote once.) The article features a blurry picture of a naked, blond woman passed out on a picnic table with empty bottles all around her. The headline reads, “Is this Christine Blasey DRUNK at a Party?”

Jackson has also been tweeting a link to an article that says Ford stood by as Democrats “scrubbed” her high school yearbook to try and conceal the fact that she was — in Jackson’s words — “a relentless party-goer, and she left it all on the field.” You can read that article here.

5. Jackson is the Latest of Many Fox Commentators to be Fired for Offensive Statements

Fox News has fired contributor Kevin Jackson for his tweets about Brett Kavanaugh's accusers https://t.co/pFw1jiU11f pic.twitter.com/XSUizK6noG — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

Fox News has dealt with a number of high-profile firings over the past few years. The highest-profile is probably Bill O’Reilly, who was let go after he allegedly sent explicit photographs to his female colleagues. O’Reilly and Fox were reportedly settling harassment suits against the Fox News star for years before he was finally let go.

In September 2017, Eric Bolling, also of The Five, was fired after he allegedly sent photos of male genitalia to his Fox News colleagues.

Also in 2017, Bob Beckel, co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” was fired after he apparently made a “racially insensitive remark” about an African American employee. That employee, who asked to remain nameless, worked in computer technology for Fox. His lawyer said that the employee went into Beckel’s office to a computer, only to have Beckel storm out, “telling our client that he was leaving his office because he was black.”

READ NEXT: Richard Liu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know