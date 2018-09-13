Krystil Kincaid: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Krystil Kincaid is the pregnant mother killed in a head-on collision that occurred Sunday, September 9, 2018. The crash happened in the town of Hemet, California, about 85 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

1. Police: Pro Boxer Marcos Forestal Was Driving the BMW That Slammed Head-on Into Kincaid’s Minivan & Sparked a Fire

Krystil Kincaid was driving her Chrysler minivan when a blue BMW slammed into her vehicle. The other driver was 28-year-old professional boxer Marcos Forestal. Police stated in a news release that they believe Forestal caused the collision. Officers also suspected Forestal was drunk at the time of the crash and had been driving at a “high rate of speed and veered into the northbound lane.”

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the minivan was on fire. Kincaid, who was 8-months pregnant, was trapped inside. Family members shared on a GoFundMe page that Kincaid’s legs had been pinned under the dashboard, and that rescuers had to use the jaws of life to get her out.

Kincaid was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center. Her unborn baby was killed. Police initially were under the impression that Kincaid would survive, according to the news release put out on Monday, September 10th. Kincaid was put on life support, but doctors did not detect any brain activity.

The GoFundMe account states that doctors declared Kincaid dead at 12:09 on September 10th, but that she remained on life support “so that family members can fly in and say their goodbyes.” The online campaign has generated more than $25,000 for Kincaid’s family.

2. Forestal Filmed the Aftermath of the Crash on Facebook Live

Hemet police said they found Forestal walking near the crashed vehicles when they arrived at the scene. They described him as displaying “symptoms of alcohol intoxication.” When officers approached him, Forestal was in the process of sharing video of the scene on social media.

He was streaming the aftermath on Facebook Live. The original video has since been deleted, but other users recorded it and shared it on Instagram. In the video, Forestal says “Look what happened to me, guys” and “Man, a car crossed in front of me” as he shows the damage to his vehicle. The flames from Kincaid’s van appear to be visible in the background, as well as flashing lights from police cruisers.

Forestal suffered only minor injuries. After being checked out at a local hospital, police arrested him and took him to Riverside County Jail.

3. Krystil Kincaid Was on the Phone With Her Husband Before the Collision & He Heard Her Scream

Krystil Kincaid was talking to her husband, Zach, at the time of the crash. Zach told KTLA-TV that he heard everything. “The scream I heard out of her mouth before she made contact… it’s haunting me. I heard the collision, I heard everything. I heard silence, I heard the civilians try to pull her out, I heard that there was a fire.”

Kincaid was 8 months pregnant with the couple’s fourth child together. They were expecting a baby girl. She and Zach also have an 11-year-old daughter and two boys ages 8 and 4. Kincaid also leaves behind a 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Zach shared his pain on Facebook. He wrote, “My life has been full of adversity, but today I experienced the hardest thing i have ever done. I told my 2 daughters and my 2 sons that a drunk driver killed their mom. The pain and anger I feel within my soul is immeasurable, my heart is broken. Until we meet again Raven…Krystil Kincaid.”

Zach also shared that even in death, his wife Krystil was helping others. She was an organ donor. He wrote, “These are my last moments I will ever see Krystil Kincaid, it’s killing me inside. The only good that is comming from this is there is a person getting new lungs, a person getting a liver, a person getting a kidney and heart, and another getting a kidney. Please watch over our children, I will always be reminded of our love when I look into their eyes. I’d do it all over again with all the good and the bad. Rest now, I’ll take it from here.”

4. Krystil Kincaid’s Facebook Page is an Indicator of How Much She Loved Being a Mother

Krystil Kincaid was 29 years old. On Facebook, she lists her hometown as San Diego. She and her family lived in Hemet, California, in the San Jacinto Valley. She worked as a manager at a grocery store called Winco Foods, a job she began in 2017.

Her Facebook page is a testament to how much she loved being a mother. Kincaid appears to have posted pictures of her children on a regular basis. She shared pictures of the family swimming together, on day trips, and school functions. The last photo she shared was of her kids on their first day of school.

Kincaid’s Facebook page also suggests she enjoyed cooking. She shared a recipe on June 26, 2018 with the caption “Looks good. Might have to make this for the kids.” The meal was “crispy parmesan garlic chicken with zucchini.” She also shared a video that showed how to make strawberry banana bread.

5. Marcos Forestal Pleaded Not Guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

Marcos Forestal is a 28-year-old professional boxer and is originally from Cuba. He was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter after Krystil Kincaid was pronounced dead.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a “not guilty” plea. Bail was set at $75,000. According to inmate records, he was being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center. Forestal is due back in court on November 1.

Under California law, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated is a felony offense. If convicted, Forestal could be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

