Mac Miller Dead at 26

Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, per a report by TMZ. The 26-year-old rapper reportedly had trouble with substance abuse in the wake of his breakup from Ariana Grande, and was found on Friday.

Miller, who was born Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home at approximately noon, according to People.

1. Miller Tweeted About His Upcoming Tour the Night Before His Death

Go get tickets for tour. Thundercat

J.I.D. I’m bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza — Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018

Less than 24 hours ago, he had tweeted out a hype post about his upcoming tour, which was set to start on October 27.

Miller also tweeted, “I just wanna go on tour.”

2. The Details Around Miller’s Death Are Limited for Now

This is how cool @MacMiller was.

No ego. No funny style vibes. Just G. These text were related to his latest song “What’s The Use” & the making of it 2 the finish line 🏁. The last text was after his car accident. I’m serious. He was really a good dude. Peace 2 his fam & fans. pic.twitter.com/vD4pAgHPLO — Focused⚡️DāM-FunK (@DaMFunK) September 7, 2018

For now, not much is known of Miller’s death. It hasn’t been confirmed to be an overdose, nor has it been confirmed what type of substance Miller may have been using.

For now, here’s what is known, per TMZ: authorities were alerted of Miller’s “cardiac arrest” from an unidentified male friend who called 911 from Millers home in the San Fernando Valley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. Miller Was Arrested for a DUI in May

Mac Miller talking about fame and how it affected his drug use in this interview is haunting "I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. You don't go down history bc you overdose. You just die" pic.twitter.com/GylP8GRH2Y — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 7, 2018

Miller recently wrecked his G-Wagon and was subsequently arrested for a DUI after he fled the scene, eventually blowing two times the legal limit when police found him at his home.

After being arrested, Miller posted a $15,000 bail and was released early in the morning of May 17. His family has not yet commented on his death, nor have police confirmed that an overdose was the cause of his death.

Miller has previously talked about drug abuse, and even spoke about overdosing in an almost prophetic interview (as seen above), where he said, “I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. You don’t go down history bc you overdose. You just die.”

4. Miller’s Ex-Girlfriend, Ariana Grande, Has Repeatedly Been Connected to Miller’s Substance Abuse & Even Blamed for it

In the wake of commentary around their breakup, Grande released a tweet in May in response to a user who appeared to blame Grande for Miller’s DUI. The user tweeted, “Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.”

In response, Grande wrote, “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case … I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety … but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that.”

She was later lauded for her response.

5. Many Stars Have Tweeted Their Sorrow & Tributes to the Late Rapper

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Within an hour of the announcement of Miller’s death, stars have already lined up to pay tribute to the late rapper. Chance the Rapper tweeted, “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Chance added in a followup tweet, “Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em”

The singer James Arthur also tweeted, “It’s so tragic to hear about Mac Miller. The man made such genuinely brilliant music and was clearly a great soul gone way too soon!! Look after each other! RIP Mac @ MacMiller”

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

