New Jersey Flooding Map: Watches & Warnings Near Me Today

Parts of New Jersey are experiencing significant flooding today because of heavy rainfall. Read on for details about what is happening, along with an interactive map that shows the latest watches and warnings in your area. News can change quickly, so continue watching your local news sources for the latest updates.

You may not know that Google has a Crisis Map that lists the latest weather hazards and emergencies in your area. You should be able to see the map embedded below. It lists the latest flood warnings and watches, along with a current radar in New Jersey and other nearby states. You may need to zoom in to see your area more closely.

USGS also has a map listing today’s flood conditions here across the United States, and a Streamflow map for New Jersey here which includes any rivers that are above flood stage.

Many areas in New Jersey have been hit hard today with flooding and heavy rain. Here’s a list of what is reported to be going on right now. If you have seen flooding that’s not listed, let us know in the comments below.

Bayonne was hit so hard today that officials advised residents to stay indoors, NJ.com reported. Many streets were underwater. These include 10th Street and Avenue A, Broadway and Avenue C, Route 440 near East 21st, and more. Two hours ago, the Bayonne Emergency Management Facebook page asked residents to stay home and not drive into flooded areas. This page will provide new updates as needed.

Beach Christian Academy students in Bayonne were evacuated because of the flooding, and the school will be closed on Wednesday as they fix damage from the flooding, ABC 7 reported.

Hoboken also experienced quite a bit of flooding, with some streets closed as a result.

A flash flood warning was issued in Hudson County until 3:30 p.m. Places at risk of flooding included Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, Kearny, North Bergen, and West New York. A flash flood warning was also issued in Bergen County.

How do you stay updated? Stay tuned to Weather.com or your local weather source for the latest updates, as weather situations can change rapidly. Another source is Live Hoboken Weather, a Twitter account. The National Weather Service New York NY account on Twitter also will keep you updated on the latest flood news in your area.