What Was in the Envelope Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Gave to Ford’s Lawyer?

The contents of the envelope that Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gave to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer Michael Bromwich has become a hot topic across social media. During a break in Dr. Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judicial Committee, the Palo Alto professor was approached by Rep. Lee, a Democrat from Texas’ 18th Congressional District. In a brief interaction, Rep. Lee hands an envelope to Dr. Ford’s lawyer. Counsel Michael Bromwich then puts the letter in his jacket pocket. Even though the interaction was only on TV for a second, it attracted the interest of conservatives on social media.

Rep. Lee’s office told KHOU in Houston what was in the office. A spokesperson said, “Simply, what was passed were unopened stationery notes to counsel for Dr. Ford from women who wanted to enter the hearing room but were not allowed to enter the hearing room.”

Despite this logical explanation, considering the various reports about the number of supporters who were present outside of the hearing but couldn’t fit inside, conservatives on Twitter think something more nefarious was going on.

Another group felt that Rep. Jackson was handing over some kind of payment for Dr. Ford’s testimony, on national television:

Rep. Lee had earlier posted on her official Facebook page that she would present at the hearing in support of Dr. Ford’s testimony. In light of Dr. Ford’s allegations, Rep. Lee had earlier released a statement calling on the U.S. Senate to halt Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. Rep. Lee said, “I call on his confirmation hearings to be halted, and his accuser be given a platform to have her story heard. The stakes of this nomination, and the times in which we live are too important to deny this brave person the platform her story requires. Just as well, Judge Kavanaugh must be allowed to give his response to these allegations.”

