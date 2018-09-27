Brett Kavanaugh’s Emotional Hearing: The Best Twitter Reactions & Memes

Brett Kavanaugh opened his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee with an emotional speech that he wrote himself and shared with no one prior to the hearing.
In his opening statement, Kavanaugh condemned the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and repeatedly declared that his life and his family had been threatened and ruined.
Kavanaugh said, “Shortly after I was nominated, the Democratic Senate leader said he would, ‘oppose me with everything he’s got.’ A Democratic senator on this committee publicly referred to me as ‘evil.’ Evil—think about that word—and said that those who supported me were ‘complicit in evil.’ Another Democratic senator on this committee said, ‘Judge Kavanaugh is your worst nightmare.’ A former head of the National Democratic Committee said, ‘Judge Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come.'”
Here’s what Twitter has to say about it.
Twitter Memes & Reactions to Kavanaugh’s Hearing & Opening Remarks
Twitter users are tweeting at prolific rates since Kavanaugh took the stand on Thursday afternoon. Many of them were angry at Kavanaugh, and others were shocked at his anger in return.
Others reacted with their best attempts at humor, both on the darker side and on the lighter side, though many jokes seemed to miss the mark in terms of sensitivity towards sexual assault survivors and victims.
