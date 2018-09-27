Brett Kavanaugh’s Emotional Hearing: The Best Twitter Reactions & Memes

Brett Kavanaugh opened his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee with an emotional speech that he wrote himself and shared with no one prior to the hearing.

In his opening statement, Kavanaugh condemned the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and repeatedly declared that his life and his family had been threatened and ruined.

Kavanaugh said, “Shortly after I was nominated, the Democratic Senate leader said he would, ‘oppose me with everything he’s got.’ A Democratic senator on this committee publicly referred to me as ‘evil.’ Evil—think about that word—and said that those who supported me were ‘complicit in evil.’ Another Democratic senator on this committee said, ‘Judge Kavanaugh is your worst nightmare.’ A former head of the National Democratic Committee said, ‘Judge Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come.'”

Here’s what Twitter has to say about it.

Twitter Memes & Reactions to Kavanaugh’s Hearing & Opening Remarks

Is it me or does Brett Kavanaugh seem a bit HYSTERICAL? Surely we can’t have this sort of emotional instability on the highest court in the land 🙃🙃🙃 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 27, 2018

Twitter users are tweeting at prolific rates since Kavanaugh took the stand on Thursday afternoon. Many of them were angry at Kavanaugh, and others were shocked at his anger in return.

The behavior on display with Brett Kavanaugh today is a small but crystal clear glimpse literally into why this hearing is taking place. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 27, 2018

I believe Brett Kavanaugh's rage and grief and sense of injury at being denied something he wants is 100% real. But I also believe he's lying. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is shouting at this point and crying as Senator Feinstein is calmly questioning him. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is scaring the hell out of me after drinking just a half a glass of water. I can't imagine how scary he would be if he had 6 or 7 beers in him.#KavanaughHearings — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh: “I AM NEVER ANGRY OR AGGRESSIVE EVER HOW DARE YOU!!!!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/uobrIUG7B1 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 27, 2018

#KavanaughHearings Dr Ford was calm and cool Brett Kavanaugh nervous, stuttering and indecisive, I wonder who’s lying, hmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/LsrYq4Ye6N — Lee.H (@Lee2170) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh has had a tone of fire and fury this afternoon. His speech has been incredibly political as he condemns “the left.” How can we expect him to bring the requisite fairness and independence needed to serve on the Supreme Court. #KavanaughHearings — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 27, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford should be on the Supreme Court and Brett Kavanaugh should be in therapy. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 27, 2018

Guys, this is Brett Kavanaugh SOBER. Think about that. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2018

Others reacted with their best attempts at humor, both on the darker side and on the lighter side, though many jokes seemed to miss the mark in terms of sensitivity towards sexual assault survivors and victims.

The whole nation now feels like Brett Kavanaugh's bartender at 2 am. — tad friend (@tadfriend) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh listing more white women than Lou Bega — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh would like to speak with a manager — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 27, 2018

it's like he's eulogizing the patriarchy — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) September 27, 2018