Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Live Stream: Watch Supreme Court Hearing Online

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice begins today, September 4. The first day of the hearing will likely be “lower key,” consisting mostly of opening statements from Kavanaugh and the Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. You can watch the hearing on PBS News Hour’s live stream above. PBS coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

Here’s a roundup of your livestreaming options for today. First, you can also watch a live stream from FOX 10 below:

You can also tune in to C-SPAN for live coverage starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern. You can watch on C-SPAN at this link.

CBS News will also be offering live stream coverage at this link.

How to Livestream the Supreme Court Hearing On Your TV

You have multiple options if you want to stream day one of the Supreme Court hearing on your TV with a cable or satellite subscription.

Stream on Roku

You can stream the hearing on Roku, if that’s your preference, via CBS News or whichever station is your preference.

Stream with Sling TV

Sling TV users can stream the hearing by going to this link and choosing the “Watch Now 7 Days Free” option. You’ll need to create a new account and provide your email address and credit card. Then you’ll want to use Sling to access either CBS News or C-SPAN 2, or whichever channel is your preference on Sling TV.

Stream with Fire TV

If Amazon’s Fire TV is your preference, you can stream via this link for CBS News, but other channel options are also available.

Stream with Apple TV

You can stream on Apple TV using the CBS News livestream here or whatever other channel is your preference.

Stream with Android TV

Stream CBS News on your Android TV using this link, or whichever channel is your preference.