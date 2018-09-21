POLL: Who Won the First Ted Cruz vs. Beto O’Rourke Debate on September 21?

Now that the very first debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke has come to a close, let us know who you think won. Scroll down to the end of this story to take the poll. If you’d like to read recaps and quotes from the debate too, see Heavy’s story here.

At long last, the debates between Cruz and O’Rourke have finally started. Tonight’s debate was the first in a set of three. The debate was held at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU in Dallas, Texas. The moderated debate covered domestic policy. O’Rourke and Cruz were given 90 seconds to answer questions and 60 seconds for a response, plus 30 seconds for a rebuttal to the response. The panelists for this debate are Julie Fine, NBC 5 political reporter, and Gromer Jeffers, Dallas Morning News political writer. The debate was held in front of a live audience of 240 people.

Each campaign was given 105 tickets to distribute for this debate, and SMU handed out the remaining seats. Beto’s campaign had asked people interested in tickets to email debate1@betofortexas.com for theirs. It’s not clear if they’ll be taking ticket requests for the next two debates at the same email address or not.

Tonight’s debate covered a lot of hot-button topics, from the shooting of Botham Shem Jean and Cruz’s comment about not jumping to conclusions, to whether or not Beto O’Rourke left the scene of his DWI accident in the 1990s. They also discussed taxes, who best represents American values, trade, Cruz’s support of Trump after the heated divisiveness between them in 2016, and Obamacare. It was quite a night.

The second debate is scheduled for Sunday, September 30 at the University of Houston at 6 p.m. Central. It will last for one hour and the debate will be televised. The debate is being hosted by ABC 13 and Univision 45. You can submit questions for the candidates here. This next debate will be town-hall style and it will focus on domestic policy again. The debate will be before an audience of about 250 people and it will be streamed live at ABC13.com and televised on ABC 13 and Univision.

Finally, the third debate is scheduled for Tuesday, October 16 in San Antonio. This one will be broadcast live before a TV studio audience. The time has not yet been announced. This debate will feature the candidates’ standing at podiums again, in front of an audience of 120. The debate will be split between domestic and foreign policy.

Who do you think won tonight’s debate? Let us know in the poll below.

READ NEXT: Read recaps and quotable moments from tonight’s debate.