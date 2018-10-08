LOOK: Alligator Found in Lake Michigan

An alligator was found in Lake Michigan, according to the City of Waukegan Facebook account.

Check it out below:

The alligator was specifically found near Waukegan, Illinois, after someone reported having seen it swimming around. It will now be transferred to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Here’s what you need to know.

Yes, Alligators Are Occasionally Found in Lake Michigan

Wait, what?! Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan https://t.co/GgYh1jmik2 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) October 8, 2018

Though it’s not common, it’s also not the first time that alligators have been found as far north as the Great Lakes. According to WGRZ, alligators tend to live in fresh water anywhere from North Carolina to Texas, and they can survive in water as cool as 40 degrees.

However, they tend to thrive in water temperatures of 82-92 degrees. WGRZ reports that Lake Michigan’s temperature near Waukegan at the time of the alligator discovery was around 60 degrees, which is plenty warm.