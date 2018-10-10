Shooting Reported at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers, Florida

A “mass shooting” at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers, Florida, has been reported by several outlets, as of late Tuesday evening.
Here’s what we know so far: the shooting seems to have occurred late Tuesday night, with Twitter users reporting 20-30 shots fired.
For now, the entire shopping plaza is reportedly closed to all traffic. Multiple injuries have been reported as well as one fatality, but those reports have yet to be confirmed.
This post will be updated with information as it comes.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
It’s Fort Myers, Florida. Not Texas. At least fact check that.
How bout you get the state right, it’s Florida.