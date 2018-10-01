Brett Kavanaugh & UB40: New Report Details Bar Fight Over Band

A new report by The New York Times details an incident in the 1980s in which Brett Kavanaugh reportedly threw his beer in a man’s face.

The altercation allegedly occurred when Kavanaugh and his three friends were staring at a man they thought to be the lead singer of the band UB40, Ali Campbell. When the man told them to stop looking at him, Kavanaugh allegedly threw his beer in his face, and a bar fight ensued.

The victim, Dom Cozzolino, has not made a statement about the report, though he did go to the hospital and was bleeding from his left ear after the altercation.

UB40 Is an English Reggae & Pop Band That Was Formed in 1978

UB40 is a reggae and pop band that has had several hit singles in the US and UK, especially during the 1980s. It’s unclear whether Kavanaugh was a fan of the band during his time at Yale, or whether it was pure coincidence that they became involved in an altercation related to the band.

According to The New York Times, Kavanaugh may have initiated the altercation by throwing a beer at the victim. The victim then allegedly swung at Kavanaugh, and Kavanaugh’s friend, Chris Dudley, then smashed his beer against the head of the victim.

In a statement by Chad Ludlington, one of Kavanaugh’s friends from college, he explained that this event was one of the last times he associated with Kavanaugh. He said, “On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face.”

Twitter Has Exploded With Memes & Reactions in Response to Kavanaugh’s Random Association With UB40

In response to the seemingly random association between Kavanaugh and a reggae band, Twitter users immediately began to call out the connection with a number of reactions.

