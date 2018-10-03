Emma Logan Costner: Teacher Accused of Sex With Female Student

Emma Costner, a former teacher at Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of having sex with a female student. Costner, 25, turned herself into the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department on October 3, reports WSOC-TV. The station’s Ken Lemon reports that Costner is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 17-year-old student, who is a student at Crest High School. Lemon tweeted that the victim’s parents found out about the alleged relationship and contacted authorities.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department website, Costner is being held in the county jail on a $10,000 secure bond. Costner is facing two counts of felony sex acts with a student. WBTV reports that the investigation into Costner began in late September and lasted for one week before charges were issued. WSOC’s Dave Faherty reports that Costner resigned the day after deputies began investigating. The case is being investigated by Detective Matthew Sadler of the department.

Online records show that Costner was formerly a teacher at North Gaston High School in Dallas, North Carolina.

Slate reported that female educators make up 4 percent of convicted rapists in teacher/student scandals in 2006. While in 2016, former Department of Education chief of staff, Terry Abbott, wrote in the Washington Post that teacher/student sex scandals were on the rise. For example, in Kentucky in 2011, the state saw the number of teacher/student sexual relationships nearly double.

In November 2016, Texas State Representative Tony Dale sought to pass legislation that would prevent, as Dale says, teachers merely resigning and moving. Dale said of his legislation, “HB 218 increases penalties and close loopholes that allow educators who engage in inappropriate relationships to resign and obtain employment in another district. This bill seeks to allow Texas the tools we need to get rid of teachers who prey on our children.”

