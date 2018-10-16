Eric Trump Thanks the ‘Awesome Girls’ Who Decorated His Office for National Boss Day

Eric Trump is thrilled with the way his staff is treating him on National Boss’s Day. Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, put up a tweet with a picture of the cards he’s gotten in celebration of his work as a supervisor. He said the “awesome girls” who work on his floor had decorated his office to celebrate him, their boss. Here’s the picture:

This is what I get for #NationalBossDay from the awesome girls on my floor. A card would have been just fine. #TeamTrump 😋🥇🤛🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WOkKpFXB0G — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 16, 2018

The “girls” in Eric Trump’s office taped Happy Boss Day cards all over his window. The printed cards all had slightly snarky, but friendly messages. One card says, “Happy Boss’s Day to a boss I’d be friends with even if you weren’t paying me.” Another read, “This boss’s day, I would like to say thank you for the job that gives me health insurance that covers my anxiety medication that I need to take because of this job.” A third card said, “Happy Belated Boss’s Day to the person who worked us so hard it made us forget about it in the first place…”

National Boss Day is celebrated on October 16 in the United States. It was first celebrated in 1958 when Patricia Bays Haroski, an employee at State Farm in Deerfield, Illinois, registered the holiday with the Chamber of Commerce. Haroski was working for her father at the time, and she chose October 16 as boss’s day because that was her father’s birthday. Hallmark started selling Boss Day cards in 1979. The Hallmark Company describes the holiday in this way:

