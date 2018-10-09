Pedro Hernandez: Teenager the Victim of 11 ‘False Arrests’, According to Report

Pedro Hernandez is a New York City-based teenager who has reportedly been arrested multiple times by the NYPD over the last three years. All of the charges (which include armed robbery, disorderly conduct, and attempted murder) have been dropped.

Hernandez has spent over a year at Rikers Island over the course of these arrests.

Now, activist Shaun King has released a report on Martinez. He wrote in a tweet, “For 3 straight years the NYPD and the Bronx DA’s Office has made the life of teenager Pedro Hernandez a living hell with 11 different false arrests.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The New York Police Department Has Arrested Hernandez 11 Times, & Dropped the Charges of Arrest Every Time

According to Shaun King, Hernandez has been arrested 11 times since 2015. All of these arrests have led to charge dismissals, though they have, on occasion, caused Martinez to remain imprisoned until those charge dismissals were brought about. In one instance, King reports that Martinez was imprisoned at Rikers Island for 13 months until his charges were dropped.

Hernandez’s charges included: reckless driving, possession of a firearm, attempted murder (two times), armed robbery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and more.