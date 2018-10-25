Scott Lee Vetere: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Vetere has resigned from his job as an assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Michigan. The 39-year-old coach was arrested October 8, 2018, after he was caught engaging in sexual activity with an 18-year-old student in a car. He was charged with indecent or obscene conduct in public.

The student was reportedly on the gymnastics team, according to the Detroit Free Press. She was also charged with obscene conduct. Local news outlets in Michigan refrained from publishing the teen’s name because Vetere would have been in a position of power as her gymnastics coach. We are doing the same.

Vetere has been arraigned on the charges and was due back in court on November 14. Michigan Athletic Department officials suspended Vetere after they learned of his arrest. He resigned on October 15.

Vetere has a long history with the University of Michigan. He was on the 1999 national championship team as a student, and has also previously coached the men’s team.

1. Police: Scott Vetere & the Student Were Caught Having Sex in the Backseat of a Parked Car Near the University of Michigan Campus

Scott Vetere and a female student were caught engaged in sexual activity on October 8, 2018. Citing a police report, WDIV-TV reported that the two were discovered around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Hidden Valley Club Apartments. The complex is located near the University of Michigan campus. It is also located near the building where the gymnastics team practices.

According to police, officers approached the dark blue Nissan Altima and noticed the windows were foggy. They reportedly witnessed Vetere and the young woman having sex in the backseat. Both were naked. The officers instructed the two to put clothing on.

Both Vetere and the student are facing a charge of indecent or obscene conduct in public. It is a misdemeanor charge. Vetere was arraigned and is due back in court on November 14. If convicted, Vetere faces 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. The Detroit Free Press reports that the student was scheduled to be arraigned in court on November 5.

2. The University of Michigan Handbook States That the School ‘Strongly Discourages’ Romantic or Sexual Relationships Between Employees & Students

Michigan’s associate athletic director, Kurt Svoboda, told MLive.com that the university believes that the situation between Vetere and the student was an “isolated incident.” He stressed that the university does thorough background checks on all employees. Svoboda also stated that athletic department employees are not permitted to date students.

The University of Michigan Standard Practice Guide, which is available online, states that romantic relationships between employees and students is “discouraged.” Here is the exact language:

“When an employee’s professional responsibilities make it possible for him or her to influence the status or circumstances of a student and when a romantic and/or sexual relationship occurs or has occurred between the employee and the student, an inherent conflict of interest arises. When a conflict of this nature occurs, the employee must disclose the relationship so that a resolution to the conflict can be sought. Romantic and/or sexual relationships between an employee and a student have the potential to pose risks to the employee, the student, and third parties. As a matter of sound judgment and professional ethics, all employees have a responsibility to avoid any apparent or actual conflict between their professional responsibilities and personal relationships with students. This policy defines the norms the University expects employees to observe if they are having or have had a romantic and/or sexual relationship with a student. This policy does not apply to or supplant situations covered under the University’s sexual harassment policy, Standard Practice Guide 201.89-0, or the policy on the appointment of relatives or others with close personal or external business relationships, Standard Practice Guide 201.23. In such relationships, voluntary consent by the student may be suspect because of the potentially unequal nature of the relationship. A romantic and/or sexual relationship between an employee and a student can lead to a complaint of sexual harassment when the student feels that he or she has been subjected to harassment. In addition, other employees or students may express concerns about undue access or advantage, favoritism, restricted opportunities, or unfavorable treatment as a result of the relationship. These concerns are damaging whether the favoritism is real or perceived. Concerns arise in cases where the relationship between the employee and the student remains amicable, as well as in cases that lead to accusations of harassment. For all these reasons, the University strongly discourages romantic and/or sexual relationships between employees and students when an employee’s professional responsibilities make it possible for him or her to influence the status or circumstances of the student. Actions that may influence the student include but are not limited to initiating or participating in administrative decisions or actions.”

3. Scott Vetere Was On the Gymnastics Team at the University of Michigan From 1999-2003

Scott Vetere has a long history with the University of Michigan. According to a 2017 news release from the university, he graduated in 2003 from the College of Literature, Science and the Arts with an individual concentration degree. He was on the men’s gymnastics team as well.

Vetere was an NCAA All-American. He was on the 1999 team that won a national championship. In 2000, he was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Year and served as a captain of the team for three years. He also shared the title of U-M Male Athlete of the Year in 2000.

As a student, he participated in the World Championship Team Trials in 1999. Vetere also served as an alternate for the 2000 Olympic Trials.

4. Vetere Was an Assistant Coach on the Men’s Team For Five Seasons Before Leaving to Work as an Accountant; He Was Invited Back in 2017 to Coach the Women’s Team

The news release referenced above shared details about Scott Vetere’s time as an assistant coach for Michigan’s men’s gymnastics team. He worked for the university from 2005 through 2009.

In that 2017 release, the university shared its pride in what Vetere accomplished with the men’s team. It reads, “Vetere coached six NCAA champions, 55 All-Americans, 16 Big Ten champions, four U.S. National Team members, two Irish National Team members, two World Championship competitors and one Olympian.”

Vetere left the program in 2009 to go to work as a hiring recruiter for the accounting firm KPMG. But he returned for a part-time role in 2011. The university said Vetere worked during summer camps for the women’s gymnastics team for six years. He became an assistant coach for the women’s team in 2017.

5. Scott Vetere is Married With Three Daughters

Scott Vetere has a wife, Amanda. They have three daughters all under the age of 10. His Facebook profile picture used to be of him and his wife. But as we were writing this story, the profile picture changed to show a dog.

According to his page, Vetere is originally from Quakertown, Pennsylvania. A search of online records indicate Vetere has never been arrested before. An online search also reveals a Nissan Altima registered under Scott Vetere’s name; he was arrested after being caught with the student in a Nissan Altima.

