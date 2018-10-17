Sergeant Major John L. Canley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

President Trump has announced that he will award the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major John L. Canley. Canley, a retired marine, is being honored for his service during the Vietnam War. The Medal of Honor is awarded by the President to members of the Armed Forces who “distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty” during a military operation.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Canley Is Being Honored for His Heroic Acts During the Tet Offensive

This afternoon, POTUS will award the Medal of Honor to Vietnam veteran Sgt Maj John Canley. Read more about his valor here:https://t.co/QpsM4425XM pic.twitter.com/AxwtcelYRV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2018

In 1968, Canley was deployed in the Republic of Vietnam and was serving as Gunnery Sergeant with Alpha Company, First Battalion, First Marines. On January 31, the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army launched the Tet Offensive, which was a series of surprise attacks aimed at seizing cities and towns throughout South Vietnam. Canley’s company started heading down the highway toward the South Vietnam town of Hue City, where they were ordered to relieve some friendly forces who had been surrounded. But on the way to Hue City, Canley’s company came under attack again and again. Canley managed to hold off multiple attacks.

He was wounded during the attacks, but — more than once over the course of that week — he managed to rush across the battlefield and carry other wounded Marines to safety. After his commanding officer was severely wounded in the fighting, Canley took over the command of the company and led the way into Hue City. There, he led the company in attacks on enemy positions. On February 6, at a hospital compound, he twice scaled a wall — in full view of the enemy — to carry wounded Marines to safety. Canley is credited with saving the lives of many Marines who would otherwise have died in battle.

2. Canley, an Arkansas Native, Served 28 Years in the Marine Corps

MCA&F staff, including the director of our Foundation, ret Col Tim Mundy and Leatherneck editor, ret Col Mary Reinwald were privileged to meet SgtMaj John Canley when he visited The MARINE Shop for a uniform fitting. SgtMaj Canley will receive the Medal of Honor today. #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/at20PKeI1S — Marine Corps Assoc. (@MCA_Marines) October 17, 2018

Canley was born in Caledonia, Arkansas. He enlisted in Little Rock and served in the Marine Corps until 1980.

It’s unusual for someone to be awarded the Medal of Honor so many years after the heroic action which the medal honors. Normally, the medal is awarded within five years of the action. But in this case, Canley’s fellow Marines pushed hard for an exception to be made, arguing that Canley deserved the medal for his exceptional acts of valor. After an extensive review, the defense department agreed to honor Canley with the award.

Canley has also been awarded a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon. He has earned four Presidential Unit Citations, seven Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, two Marine Corps Expeditionary Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, among many other awards.

3. Canley Has Three Grown Children

Sergeant Major Canley has three adult children, Ricky, Patricia, and Yukari. All three of his children — along with Canley’s two granddaughters and several of his closest friends — are expected to be on hand as he receives the medal of honor at the White House.

4. Canley Is 80 but Still Fit Enough to Work Out with Marines

“I can’t think of any place I’d rather die than with my Marines on the battlefield.” — Sgt. Maj. John Canley, soon-to-be the 300th Marine awarded the Medal of Honor Watch him be awarded at the @WhiteHouse live here or on our Facebook tomorrow at 4:30 P.M. pic.twitter.com/tWmix7xdsJ — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 16, 2018

Canley still can hold his own, even when it comes to working out with young Marines just a quarter of his age. You can watch him doing just that, here. The 80 year old veteran says that his fitness comes from years of constant dedication — something he recommends for everyone.

“I think physical training is something you should put on the top of your list, whether you’re a Marine or a civilian,” said Canley. ” All I can say is keep it up, I think it’ll pay dividends.”

5. Canley Typically Downplays His Acts of Valor

@USMC John Canley receives the Medal of Honor tomorrow for his actions in Hue 1968; he told @CBSDavidMartin with his troops 100% supporting him "fear never existed. I didn't know what that was." pic.twitter.com/ZaX9Vte287 — Mary Walsh (@CBSWalsh) October 16, 2018

Back in December, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis approved plans to give the medal of honor to Canley. That led to a special [iece of legislation that had to go through the House and the Senate so that the normal 5-year time limit on the award could be waived. President Trump then signed the bill.

But Canley himself has downplayed his heroic acts. “It’s about taking care of subordinates,” Canley said in a Marine Corps video interview. “As a leader, as long as subordinate unit leaders take care of their people, you don’t really have to worry about the mission. I think if a Marine comes to you with a problem, you must do whatever within your power to alleviate that problem,” he said.