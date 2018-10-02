Tad Low, Kavanaugh’s Yale Classmate: “I Was Witness to a Shocking Ceremony”

Tad Low is a classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s from Yale. Low was an undergraduate while Kavanaugh was working towards his law degree. On Tuesday, a letter from Low to Sen. Chuck Grassley was revealed to the public, in which Low contends that he was an eyewitness to a “shocking ceremony” held by Kavanaugh’s fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon.

To The New York Daily News, Low said that he’s tried to speak with the FBI about this event, and that this process has been a “supremely frustrating” experience.

He said, “They at least acknowledged they had a record of my call and said it has been ‘submitted out’ accordingly. I don’t know, maybe they threw it in trash. They won’t even send me an email confirming I submitted my claim. They said if I’d like to add additional information, I could wait on hold for another 30 minutes.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Low Is the Founder of ‘Spin the Bottle’, a New York Television & Production Company

Low is the Emmy-winning founder of ‘Spin the Bottle’, an entertainment company that brings “unique ideas to life across worldwide platforms,” per the site. Low has helped to produce shows like “Pants Off Dance Off,” a show in which contestants dance and strip to popular songs in order to earn money.

Low, who is now 52 years old, lives in New York.

Low Is Married to Alisa Ruvinsky

This appears to be the same Tad Low who created and produced the show Pants-Off Dance-Off, which is exactly what it sounds like https://t.co/7ZohVM2tWL — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 2, 2018

According to The New York Times, Low married Alisa Ruvinsky, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase, in 2013. They don’t appear to have children.

Low and Ruvinsky were married at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau in June.

According to the wedding announcement, Ruvinsky went to McGill University as an undergraduate. She then received a joint law degree and M.B.A. from York University.

Low’s Full Letter Details an Event in Which a Prostitute Performed a ‘Public Sex Act’

This could be the big one! Yalie sends Sen. Coons a new Kavanaugh allegation. Coons forwards to Chairman Grassley… pic.twitter.com/5Lu7DLY4We — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 2, 2018

In the letter to Grassley (which you can read above in full), Low maintains that he was an eyewitness of an event put on by DKE, the fraternity that Kavanaugh was a part of during his years at Yale. The event, which he has claimed to know multiple other witnesses of, included a prostitute performing a “public sex act,” though Low does not get more specific than that.

Kavanaugh has not yet responded to this claim. What’s more, Low is quick to make clear that he does not know if Kavanaugh was specifically at this event, or if it was just put on by the fraternity that he’s associated with.

Low wrote, “I can’t say for certain that Judge Kavanaugh was present in the frat house during the event, but he was at Yale during the time period [1987-88 school year], attending Yale Law School, and I suspect he might have attended what would have been a big party in the frat’s newly purchased off-campus house.”