Alec Baldwin Was Arrested in New York City: Report

Multiple sources say that the actor Alec Baldwin has been arrested after punching a man in downtown New York City.

NY1 is reporting that Baldwin punched the man — whose name has not been released — after a fight over a parking space on 10th street. Reports on social media say that the NYPD made the arrest on Friday afternoon. NY1 reports that Baldwin was arrested by officers from New York’s 6th precinct, which includes Greenwich Village.

Alec Baldwin will likely be charged with assault after a dispute over a parking spot outside his home in the East Village. NYPD said he punched someone who parked in a space he was holding. Alec Baldwin is now under arrest — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) November 2, 2018

Police sources told ABC News that Baldwin could be charged with assault after he allegedly punched a man in a fight over a parking space near the actor’s home. The New York Post reports that Baldwin had asked someone to hold a parking spot for him — but another man came and snatched the coveted parking spot just as Baldwin was arriving. The actor allegedly slugged the man who took his parking spot.

The Post reports that Baldwin has been charged with misdemeanor assault and is being held at the 6th Precinct.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes in.