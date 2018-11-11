Camp Fire Missing Persons: Names & Photos of the Missing in California

The Camp Fire that left Paradise, California destroyed and decimated many other areas in Butte County, California, has also left about 110 people missing. Twenty-three people were tragically found deceased in the fire, and authorities fear that number may grow. This has left the fire as one of the deadliest in California’s history. Here is a look at some of the people who have been reported missing. Loved ones are desperate to know where their friends and family are. If you have seen any of these people, please call your local authorities right away.

This is not an all-inclusive list. To see more people as they are reported missing, please see the list of resources at the end of this story.

One is Teressa Ammons, who had a stroke a few months ago and cannot drive or walk very well.

Pray for my grandmother for she lives in paradise, California in a trailer home. She had a stroke a few months back and can’t drive or walk very well. She is currently missing and not confirmed safe. Her name is Teressa Ammons. Thank you. #campfire #ParadiseFire pic.twitter.com/8BrYgZwt2h — Jake-Cheerios (@cheeriosdh) November 10, 2018

Joyce Roberts has been missing since Paradise was destroyed.

Please share!!!

We are searching for Joyce Roberts. She lives in Paradise, CA and has been missing since the fire destroyed her town. #Paradise #missing #CampFireJamesWoods #CampFire pic.twitter.com/xX63McYEYu — Ginger K (@gingerwashere) November 10, 2018

Heather Smith is looking for her missing mother, Kimberly Thompson. She was also looking for her brother Brandon Thompson, who was also missing, but he was eventually able to make it to Heather’s home, safe, she said on Facebook. Heather said her mother was last seen in Magalia on Skyway by the Red Lion Pizza. Her friend, Ducky, might be with her. He is also missing.

Jim and Kay Greene were last seen at 1 p.m. on November 8.

Here is more information about them:

#CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods #MissingPerson sharing for a friend that doesn’t have Twitter. Kay and Jim Greene missing in area of the Camp Fire. pic.twitter.com/NxcSmbvvvj — Jennifer Nitzkowski (@Jen_Nitz) November 11, 2018

Shirlee Teays is missing. She lives in El Dorado Mobile Estates at 9289 Skyway. Her son, Tad Teays, shared his phone number on Facebook for anyone who may see her: 530-353-1676.

Russ Stewart. Shirlynn Stewart shared on Facebook that he lives on Pentz and she believes he wouldn’t leave his dogs, so is likely with a group of Chihuahuas.

Mary Anderson is missing, last seen in Magalia.

#Missing: Mary Anderson. All of her info is on the photo that was forwarded to me a moment ago 👇 #CampFire #CampfireJamesWoods Contact 720 432 5824 pic.twitter.com/xYvzBI74YG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 10, 2018

Vern Reagan is in her 90s and missing. Brian Potter, her grandson, talks about her below:

Regan is still missing. Her grandson just sent me this photo of her to share pic.twitter.com/fBA7eMf3Y5 — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) November 11, 2018

Teal Gunter was last seen in Paradise driving a 1983 Nissan 280zx, dark grey ash, with a California License Plate 2AUC026. Tyler was also missing, but he has been located, Amy Gunter-Bates said on Facebook. Teal is her daughter and has not been heard from since the fire started in Paradise.

Joanne Caddy is missing.

Sarah Rathburn and her husband Harold are missing. They are developmentally disabled and may not know how to properly check in.

Looking for information on my sister Sarah Rathburn and her husband, Harold. Sarah and Harold are developmentally disabled and may not know they need to check in with someone to get on a list of where they evacuated too. #campfire #campfirejameswoods pic.twitter.com/Mx8M8DLJVZ — Deven Peterson (@valharick) November 10, 2018

Joshua M. Reeves is missing. Born in 1978, last heard from on Thursday at 9 a.m. He did not have a vehicle to leave PAradise and was at Clark Road at the storage unit next to the ballet studio, said his mother Steffi Maria Reeves.

Mike and Pauline Michelin, last seen evacuating from Feather River Canyon Retirement, driving a dark green Malibu. Contact 707-497-7787 if you see them.

Pete Bartle is missing.

Haven’t been able to contact my brither in Magalia, Pete Bartle #CampfireJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/5PxuvlAIG0 — calbart1 (@calbart1) November 9, 2018

Ronald Newman from Paradise is missing. He lives on Nielsen Road and doesn’t drive.

Haven't heard from cousin Ronald Newman in Paradise. Lives on Nielsen Rd. He doesn't drive, hope he went with a neighbor. Have called, checked FB and Twitter, called phone. No luck. Butte County Sheriff will go to his address when safe to do so. #CampFireJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/oDHS8QaPLI — Kevmo (@OldKevmo) November 10, 2018

Lou Herrera and Dorothy Herrera are missing. They are both in their 90s and may be with a chihuahua.

Both still missing. We were able to find a picture of Lou Herrera please let us know if you have info. #campfire #JamesWoodsCampFire #CaliforniaFire #Paradisefire pic.twitter.com/lLyA3arrc7 — Oso88 (@Oso0822) November 11, 2018

Terry Frost, age 72, is missing. He lived off Castle in Paradise.

Have you seen Terry Frost age 72? Lives off castle in Paradise CA. Hoping someone sees this and knows he is ok? Old friend of my Dads. Does not have a Cell Phone. #Paradise #CampFireJamesWoods #CampFire #ButteCountyFire #JamesWoodsCampFire #ParadiseFire #ParadiseLost pic.twitter.com/YFsjt35fvy — iamachine1976 (@andrewian1976) November 11, 2018

Have you seen Terry Frost age 72? Lives off castle in Paradise CA. Hoping someone sees this and knows he is ok? Old friend of my Dads. Does not have a Cell Phone. #Paradise #CampFireJamesWoods #CampFire #ButteCountyFire #JamesWoodsCampFire #ParadiseFire #ParadiseLost pic.twitter.com/f8zIbfQhxa — iamachine1976 (@andrewian1976) November 10, 2018

Clarence Goodwin, 83 with dementia, has been missing since trying to evacuate Magalia heading towards Redding.

‼️Please retweet ‼️ #CampFire Clarence Goodwin has been missing since trying to evacuate Magalia heading towards Redding. 83 years old w/dementia. Contact @RedCross if found pic.twitter.com/mE84VY3B62 — Charity Robbins (@cjrobbs) November 9, 2018

Julian Binstock and his dog Jack evacuated from Feather Canyon Retirement on November 8 and haven’t been heard from since. His granddaughter is looking for them.

UPDATE: STILL MISSING: We are still searching for my grandfather Julian Binstock & his dog Jack both evacuated from Feather Canyon Retirement Nov 8 to avoid #campfire We’ve been in contact with FC mgmt, Sheriffs dept, neighbors + strangers in the area & evac centers with no luck pic.twitter.com/TMNqSwFuXD — Olivia Lamb (@OliviaLambo_) November 11, 2018

Phyllis Salazar and Chris (Richard) Salazar are missing from Paradise. They live off Sawmill Road.

PLEASE RETWEET: Phyllis Salazar & Chris (Richard) Salazar are missing from #Paradise. They live off Sawmill Rd. Family cannot find them and are having no luck on the Red Cross Safe & Well site. @ABC10 #CampFire #Missing @ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/sEW7rCozQk — Madison Meyer (@madisonmeyer) November 9, 2018

Robert Charles Sutliff was last seen on 850 Bille Road in Paradise.

I'm trying to find my Step-Dad

Robert Charles Sutliff! Last known location 850 Bille rd, Paradise! We have been trying to reach him since yesterday morning….called all hospitals, checked safe&well too! #CampFireJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/zMFSM4S88t — Kiatta44 (@kiatta44) November 10, 2018

Dan Harmantas is missing from the Camp Fire. He lives in Magalia on Bentley Court.

If you have any information on where he might be please dm me!! Maybe wound up at a shelter, no idea haven’t heard anything since yesterday #Campfire #Magalia #Missing #Paradise #CaliforniaFires Dan Harmantas

6325 Bentley Ct.

Magalia, CA pic.twitter.com/yko3JazkzH — NOAH ZIMMERMAN (@noahzimmerman25) November 10, 2018

Joseph L. Klein, 96, was evacuated from Calabasas but is missing.

Hello! My family is trying to locate my 96 year old Uncle Joseph L. Klein, who has been evacuated from Calabasas. Does anyone have any info on a safe list or anything? Thank you so much.#SoCalFiresJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/Jj5nFdmdmI — Linda Gandel (@Vinyarder) November 10, 2018

Carol Arrington, 86, is missing in Paradise.

🔺MISSING 🔺 My 88 yr old Grandma Carol Arrington has been missing since the #campfire in #paradise CA. Please DM me if you have any information on her whereabouts. @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/somoTYIJgw — Benjamin Forehand (@BenForehand) November 10, 2018

Gordon Wiser is missing from Grandview Ave. in Magalia.

OK #Campfire & #CampFireJamesWoods after tweeting for everyone I need your help. Our good family friend Gordon Wiser is #missing from Grandview Ave in Magalia. Please help me & share. Not coming up on Red Cross site for his family. They have had no contact at all @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/mBzTTUWprT — NoMelodramama (@NoMelodramama) November 9, 2018

Andrew Downer is missing from the Paradise fire. He lives on Skyway, is 54, 6’6″, and a wheelchair amputee.

Roger Notmyer, 72, from Concow is missing. He’s a decorated USMC Vietnam veteran and is not on the Red Cross safe list.

Here's a picture of Roger Notmeyer, 72, of Concow. Decorated USMC Vietnam veteran. NOT on the Red Cross safe list. Butte County Sheriff has been contacted but they may not be able to reach the address due to #CampFire. Please RT #CampFireJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/735zf1adRa — Steph N. (@MsBusyBee) November 9, 2018

Jerry Rodrigues is missing. He was last heard from early Thursday morning and was supposed to leave the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park with his landlord. His daughter Neva is looking for him.

Nick Brown is missing. He was last seen in Magalia.

For more details about the missing and to see more names not listed here: you can also visit the Camp Fire Missing Facebook group for more details and updated information. They have a Missing and Found list here, with a list specifically of those missing here. If you have a missing loved one, use SafeAndWell for a welfare check and help. James Woods is also sharing information about the missing on Twitter.

If you know someone who is missing or have located a missing person, call one of the Missing Person Call Center numbers in Butte County: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, or 530-538-7671.

This is a developing story.