Camp Fire Missing Persons: Names & Photos of the Missing in California

The Camp Fire that left Paradise, California destroyed and decimated many other areas in Butte County, California, has also left about 110 people missing. Twenty-three people were tragically found deceased in the fire, and authorities fear that number may grow. This has left the fire as one of the deadliest in California’s history. Here is a look at some of the people who have been reported missing. Loved ones are desperate to know where their friends and family are. If you have seen any of these people, please call your local authorities right away.
This is not an all-inclusive list. To see more people as they are reported missing, please see the list of resources at the end of this story.
One is Teressa Ammons, who had a stroke a few months ago and cannot drive or walk very well.
Joyce Roberts has been missing since Paradise was destroyed.
Heather Smith is looking for her missing mother, Kimberly Thompson. She was also looking for her brother Brandon Thompson, who was also missing, but he was eventually able to make it to Heather’s home, safe, she said on Facebook. Heather said her mother was last seen in Magalia on Skyway by the Red Lion Pizza. Her friend, Ducky, might be with her. He is also missing.
Jim and Kay Greene were last seen at 1 p.m. on November 8.
Here is more information about them:
Shirlee Teays is missing. She lives in El Dorado Mobile Estates at 9289 Skyway. Her son, Tad Teays, shared his phone number on Facebook for anyone who may see her: 530-353-1676.
Russ Stewart. Shirlynn Stewart shared on Facebook that he lives on Pentz and she believes he wouldn’t leave his dogs, so is likely with a group of Chihuahuas.
Mary Anderson is missing, last seen in Magalia.
Vern Reagan is in her 90s and missing. Brian Potter, her grandson, talks about her below:
Teal Gunter was last seen in Paradise driving a 1983 Nissan 280zx, dark grey ash, with a California License Plate 2AUC026. Tyler was also missing, but he has been located, Amy Gunter-Bates said on Facebook. Teal is her daughter and has not been heard from since the fire started in Paradise.
Joanne Caddy is missing.
Sarah Rathburn and her husband Harold are missing. They are developmentally disabled and may not know how to properly check in.
Joshua M. Reeves is missing. Born in 1978, last heard from on Thursday at 9 a.m. He did not have a vehicle to leave PAradise and was at Clark Road at the storage unit next to the ballet studio, said his mother Steffi Maria Reeves.
Mike and Pauline Michelin, last seen evacuating from Feather River Canyon Retirement, driving a dark green Malibu. Contact 707-497-7787 if you see them.
Pete Bartle is missing.
Ronald Newman from Paradise is missing. He lives on Nielsen Road and doesn’t drive.
Lou Herrera and Dorothy Herrera are missing. They are both in their 90s and may be with a chihuahua.
Terry Frost, age 72, is missing. He lived off Castle in Paradise.
Clarence Goodwin, 83 with dementia, has been missing since trying to evacuate Magalia heading towards Redding.
Julian Binstock and his dog Jack evacuated from Feather Canyon Retirement on November 8 and haven’t been heard from since. His granddaughter is looking for them.
Phyllis Salazar and Chris (Richard) Salazar are missing from Paradise. They live off Sawmill Road.
Robert Charles Sutliff was last seen on 850 Bille Road in Paradise.
Dan Harmantas is missing from the Camp Fire. He lives in Magalia on Bentley Court.
Joseph L. Klein, 96, was evacuated from Calabasas but is missing.
Carol Arrington, 86, is missing in Paradise.
Gordon Wiser is missing from Grandview Ave. in Magalia.
Andrew Downer is missing from the Paradise fire. He lives on Skyway, is 54, 6’6″, and a wheelchair amputee.
Roger Notmyer, 72, from Concow is missing. He’s a decorated USMC Vietnam veteran and is not on the Red Cross safe list.
Jerry Rodrigues is missing. He was last heard from early Thursday morning and was supposed to leave the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park with his landlord. His daughter Neva is looking for him.
Nick Brown is missing. He was last seen in Magalia.
For more details about the missing and to see more names not listed here: you can also visit the Camp Fire Missing Facebook group for more details and updated information. They have a Missing and Found list here, with a list specifically of those missing here. If you have a missing loved one, use SafeAndWell for a welfare check and help. James Woods is also sharing information about the missing on Twitter.
If you know someone who is missing or have located a missing person, call one of the Missing Person Call Center numbers in Butte County: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, or 530-538-7671.
This is a developing story.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook