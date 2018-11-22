What Grocery Stores Are Open in Tampa on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Day is on Thursday, November 22. Those who are preparing to have a meal at home may find themselves needing to run out to the grocery store for some last-minute items. Only a handful of grocery stores are open normal business hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Below is an alphabetical list of the major supermarkets in and around the city of Tampa with their hours for Thanksgiving Day. Please keep in mind that store hours may vary for each individual location. You may want to call the customer service line at your preferred supermarket to double check its holiday hours.

Aldi – Closed

All Aldi locations in Tampa, Florida, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The supermarket will reopen on Friday.

Target – Opening Late

Those hoping to buy groceries from their local Super Target will be out of luck until the store opens at 5 p.m. Target’s Black Friday deals will kick off at that time and the store will remain open until 1 a.m. The pharmacy, however, will be closed.

Trader Joe’s – Closed

All Trader Joe’s locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Trader Joe’s will be open on Friday, operating under its normal business hours.

Publix – Closed

Publix supermarkets are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 23, for your convenience,” reads a message on Publix’s website.

Winn-Dixie – Open

Most Winn-Dixie supermarket locations will be open until 4 p.m. Pharmacies located inside the stores will be closed.

Winn-Dixie is only closed on one holiday out of the year, and that’s Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market – Open

Whole Foods locations in and around Tampa will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check your nearest location here.