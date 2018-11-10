Were the Kardashian Homes Affected by the California Fires? Here’s What We Know

When news broke that Calabasas was evacuated as one of the cities in the path of California’s Woolsey fire, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans immediately worried that the celebrity family and their homes were in danger. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been updating their millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter throughout the day, as the fire has continued to grow and the situation has escalated.

While it is too soon to know just how much damage has and will be done by the fires, which are currently not contained, here is what we know right now about the Kardashian-Jenners and their million-dollar homes:

Kim Kardashian West

Last night, Kardashian West posted video to her Instagram story, as she watched the fires from the safety of a private plane. Shortly after, she updated fans with another post that she had landed at her Hidden Hills home with “1 hour to pack & evacuate.” Earlier today, Kim tweeted “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment.” She went on to pray that the winds would stay in their favor – the winds are largely attributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Earlier today, her husband, Kanye West, also used Twitter to reach out to concerned fans to thank them for their prayers and assure them that his family was together and safe.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

Khloe Kardashian

Earlier today it was assumed, based on Khloe’s tweets about the fires, that she was staying at her home with her brother Rob and baby daughter True. While she stayed active on the social media platform, seeking evacuation notifications and offering prayers, a few hours ago she revealed that she left her Calabasas home with “the clothes on [her] back.” That’s not to say she didn’t bring anything with her to safety – she says she “packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car.”

I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car 🤦🏼‍♀️ obviously she’s all that matters to me 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2018

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, also used her Instagram story to let followers know she was evacuating with her family. Along with a photo of her packed trunk, she wrote “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

Kylie Jenner

According to Kylie’s Instagram story, she is currently in Baltimore with her daughter Stormi, for her boyfriend Travis Scott’s AstroWorld tour. She did, however, comment about the fires back home, thanking the firemen fighting them before revealing “fire is so close to my home. hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, whose Calabasas home is the famous setting of many seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians content, has not commented on the fires threatening the town she’s lived in and raised her family for many years.

It is worth noting, however, that as of yesterday she was in New York City, watching her daughter Kendall walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Caitlyn Jenner

It was reported earlier today by TMZ that Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was among those destroyed by the Woolsey Fire. Since that report, Jenner and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, posted a video assuring fans that they and their dogs are “out of the fire zone” at a safe house. In the video, Jenner says “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air.” Hutchins contributes “We’re having a vodka. It’s been a hell of a morning. But we’re safe, that’s all that matters.”

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel sister was in New York City yesterday taping the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Though she hasn’t commented on the fires yet, she is presumably still in New York and out of harm’s way. Furthermore, she moved out of Calabasas when she was 19, and her Beverly Hills home is not at risk as of now.

Rob Kardashian

Rob has not commented on the fires, but Khloe confirmed in those earlier tweets that they were together.