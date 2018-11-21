Laura Loomer’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended for ‘Hateful Conduct’

The conservative commentator and provocateur Laura Loomer has been suspended from Twitter after the site accused her of “hate speech.”

Loomer, who is still allowed to use Facebook, announced her suspension on Wednesday evening. Loomer put up a screenshot of the message she had received from Twitter, which said that she had been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules against “hateful conduct.” The message from Twitter said, “Your account, LauraLoomer, has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

Twitter Suspended Loomer Over a Tweet Criticizing Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

I talked to Laura Loomer about her Twitter ban. She wants Trump to step in, says "This is not going to be the end of Laura Loomer!" https://t.co/KVPjecfgEq — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 22, 2018

Laura Loomer seems to have a bee in her bonnet about Ilhan Omar, who recently became Minnesota’s first Somali American elected official. Tweeting about Omar is what got Loomer suspended from Twitter this time (the right-wing provocateur has been barred from the site before). Loomer tweeted, “isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate “women, LGBT, and minorities” is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro-Shariah Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Shariah homosexuals are oppressed and killed. Women are abused and forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti-Jewish.”

Back in October, Loomer’s Twitter account was suspended for allegedly breaking Twitter’s rules. Loomer, never one to hold back from bold words, said that the suspension was an example of “election meddling.” She wrote, “Conservatives like myself are being silenced and censored by Big tech. There is nowhere for Conservatives to go. We are being banned online in the middle of the midterm elections simply because we are conservative. Put simply, this is ELECTION MEDDLING.”

And in September, Loomer tried to tangle with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey when he testified at a Congressional hearing. Loomer disrupted the hearing when she stood up and loudly asked Dorsey why she had been “unverified” on Twitter. She listed other conservative figures who have had issues with the social media service and said, “you even censored Donald Trump when one of your employees deleted his account for a few minutes,” adding, “You are censoring conservatives,and I’m asking president Trump to please help us. Please help us President Trump….before it’s too late. Because Jack Dorsey is trying to influence the election.”

Loomer’s protest would probably have continued indefinitely, but then Representative Billy Long, of Missouri, got involved. Long prides himself on his skill as an auctioneer, and he started showing off that talent, rattling off a mock auction cry in the middle of the room. You can see video of the whole bizarre incident here.