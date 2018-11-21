Nicole Joan Stasio: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicola Joan Stasio, 32, is an American woman accused of killing her newborn baby in Bali, Indonesia. She allegedly tossed the infant out the window of a moving vehicle. The events unfolded late Tuesday, November 20.

Stasio then reportedly tried to killed herself too, by jumping out of the car. The driver and a tour guide, who were with her at the time, told police that Stasio had been quiet during the ride. They described feeling shocked when she suddenly leapt from the car.

She survived and was being treated at a local hospital. The two-month-old baby was found about a mile from where Stasio jumped. Villagers discovered the child severely injured. The baby was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later.

Stasio is a California native but has been living in Indonesia for about five months. The Associated Press, citing the local police chief investigating the case, reported that Stasio traveled to Bali with her parents in July. They left after 10 days, but Stasio remained and gave birth in September.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Report: Nicole Stasio Had Been Planning to Return to the United States; The Driver Was Taking Her to the Airport When She Changed Her Mind About Leaving

Nicole Joan Stasio had been living in Bali since July and gave birth in September. But she had been planning to return to the United States. The local police chief, Nyoman Wiarajaya, said during a news conference that the driver and the guide had shared details of what happened with police. The Associated Press was present at the briefing.

The driver and the tour guide had reportedly met Stasio and her parents when they first arrived in Bali, and had been escorting her around Indonesia in the subsequent months. The plan on November 20 was to drive Stasio to the airport. But after arriving at the airport, Stasio decided she did not want to return to the United States. They headed back to the town of Ubud, where she had been living.

The driver and tour guide told police that Stasio did not speak to them during the ride back into town. They said they were both stunned when Stasio unexpectedly threw herself from the vehicle while they were passing through an intersection in Denpasar. They did not know what had happened to the baby.

As referenced above, villagers discovered the infant about a mile away from the intersection in Denpasar. The baby was severely injured and pronounced dead a few hours later. According to the Associated Press, police have not yet been able to question Stasio at the hospital, citing that she is in a severely depressed state.

2. Nicole Joan Stasio Allegedly Did Not Answer Her Parents’ Questions About the Baby’s Father

Nicole Stasio has reportedly not shared the identity of the baby’s father. The Associated Press, citing South Denpasar police chief Nyoman Wiarajaya, reported that the driver and the tour guide were under the impression that Stasio’s pregnancy had caused some sort of controversy within the family.

They told police that during their time escorting the Stasio family around Bali, her parents asked about the unborn baby’s father. They said Stasio refused to answer any questions about him.

The driver and the tour guide said that the conversations between Stasio and her parents gave them the impression that Stasio was not married. They also told police that Stasio had apparently been persuaded by her family to give birth while overseas, “like wanting to avoid something.”

Stasio’s Instagram page contains a few photos of one particular man. But she has not posted to Instagram since 2016 and the posts do not clarify whether this person was a friend or a significant other.

3. Stasio Worked as a Health Coach & Yoga Instructor

Nicole Joan Stasio describes herself on Linkedin as an “Integrative Health Coach & Detox Specialist.” She founded an organization called Shine Your Essence in January of 2014.

Stasio wrote on Linkedin profile that she helps clients “hack happiness and achieve a state of peak performance” through yoga instruction and helping them improve their nutrition.

She explained that she became interested in holistic medicine after suffering a severe health complication. “After experiencing a complete nervous system shutdown ultimately leading to kidney failure and a near-death experience (NDE), my life shifted from a typical matrix, logic-based existence in San Francisco to one dedicated to healing and spiritual practice.”

4. Nicole Stasio Grew Up Near Yosemite National Park But Has Also Lived in Germany, Italy & Costa Rica

Nicole Joan Stasio appears to be comfortable with global travel. She was raised near Yosemite National Park in California on a family farm. She wrote on her company’s Facebook page that her childhood was spent “building treehouses, cliff-diving off waterfalls, riding my dirtbike, playing with animals, picking blackberries and other fruits, and gardening with my grandpa. I was always moving around, barefoot, covered in dirt, exploring, climbing, and running wild. This freedom and relationship to the earth made me fall in love with nature and appreciate the interconnectivity of all living beings.”

Stasio said memories of her childhood were part of what made her feel comfortable when she moved to Costa Rica in June of 2016. She worked as a content marketer for a yoga retreat there during the summer of 2016. She described that experience as her way of “living my dream…traveling around the world and sharing my healing skills.”

After graduating from high school, Stasio moved to Germany for one year. She worked as an English tutor for a family in Berlin. She wrote on Linkedin, “I definitely had to step out of my comfort zone after moving to a foreign country where I did not initially speak the language or understand the culture.”

In 2009, Stasio headed to Europe again, this time to Rome. She lived there for six months, teaching German and English to two children.

Stasio also shared photos from a trip to Thailand in March of 2018. Stasio’s background with travel may partially explain why she would have agreed to stay in Indonesia, presumably without any family members to help her, and give birth to her baby.

5. Stasio’s Background Includes Previous Work in Neuroscience

Nicole Joan Stasio earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California San Diego in 2008. According to her Linkedin profile, she was involved with neuroscience research.

During her undergraduate education, Stasio served as a research assistant at the Cognitive Neuroscience Lab on campus. She studied how a particular neuron in the brain could contribute to autism, addiction and other disorders. After graduating, Stasio worked with biologists on a project that studied how music impacts the brain.

In January of 2010, after returning from six months in Rome, Stasio went to work for NASA. She was based at the Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. During her more than two years with NASA, Stasio worked with a team that was designing a workstation for the FAA Next Generation Air Transportation System.

Since the news came out that Stasio allegedly killed her own baby by tossing the child out of a moving car, some people have expressed sympathy for her on Facebook. The tragedy has prompted speculation about whether Stasio was suffering from postpartum depression. Investigators in Indonesia have not commented on this yet, as they have not had a chance to interview Stasio at the hospital.

READ NEXT: Cliff Sims: Former Trump Aide Writing Book About Working in the White House