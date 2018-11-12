Nikki Delamotte: Cleveland Journalist Reportedly Killed

Nikke Delamotte was a young Cleveland-based journalist who was reportedly found dead on Monday, November 12. According to Cleveland.com, where Delamotte was a culture reporter, two bodies were discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday inside a trailer at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in Perrysburg Township.

30-year-old Delamotte had made plans to visit a family member in that location. That’s also where she was reported missing earlier in the day.

Perrysburg Township is located in Wood County, Ohio. It’s about 12 miles south of Toledo in the northwestern part of the state.

1. Two Bodies Were Discovered in the Location Where Nikki Delamotte Had Been Reported Missing

Authorities are investigating after a woman and a man were found dead Monday at a Wood County trailer park where https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro culture reporter Nikki Delamotte was reported missing. https://t.co/usheaFVAF6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 12, 2018

Township police have not yet publicly confirmed the identities of the two victims or the cause of death. All they have said is that the victims were a man and woman, and that the two were related. But friends of Delamotte’s began posting on social media about her alleged death late Monday afternoon.

Citing police, WTVG-TV reported that the victims had been identified as a 30-year-old woman and 67-year-old man. Officers said the two were niece and uncle and that the bodies were found in the living room. The TV station also quoted a friend of the victim. The friend stated that Delamotte’s relationship with her uncle had been strained, and that she had been trying to reconnect.

2. Nikki Delamotte’s Car Was Found at the Trailer Park With Her Phone & Wallet Inside

Delamotte had made plans to visit a family member at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park on Sunday. But friends did not hear from her after that, and reached out to Delamotte’s mother, Joanne Ullman. Ullman called police early on November 12th to report her daughter missing.

Cleveland.com reported that Ullman met police at the trailer park. She confirmed that Delamotte’s car was there, and that her cellphone and wallet were still inside the vehicle.

Ullman told the website that when officers checked the trailer where Delamotte had planned to visit a family member, they told Ullman not to enter the mobile home.

3. Nikki Delamotte’s Mother: ‘No One Should Have Ever Hurt Her’

Nikki Delamotte’s mother, Joanne Ullman, spoke to the Toledo Blade after police discovered the two bodies in the trailer. She told the newspaper, “She’s beautiful and no one should have ever hurt her. And that’s all I’m going to say.” Ullman did not confirm that it was her daughter in the mobile home.

Friends and readers of her Cleveland.com articles have been pouring in on social media. One of the well-wishers was the wife of Senator Sherrod Brown, Connie Schultz, who herself has a long history as a reporter in the Cleveland area. She wrote, “The sound of grieving voices grows louder and louder here in Cleveland. There was no one like Nikki Delamotte — as a journalist who loved the people of this city, and as a spirit who walked among us.”

‎Cassandra Renee Wilson wrote, “My little Nikki Delamotte. Your laugh and smile is what I will miss most. This is the true definition of life not being fair. The world is definitely a darker place. Prayers go to your family.”

Melody Caraballo‎ said that she bonded with Delamotte over their shared love of writing. “Nikki, you are kind and compassionate, a spirited supporter of local music and all things Cleveland. Thank you for the thoughtful notes we’ve swapped throughout the years as fellow writers. Your energy will be deeply missed. Your life will be a lasting legacy. Your murderer will be brought to justice. 💔”

‎Mary Quade wrote, “Nikki, your passing is such a loss–for Cleveland, for journalism, for young writers, for all the people whose lives you’ve been a witness to and all the people who were lucky to hear your voice. Thank you so much for what you gave the world. You were amazing.”

Robert Hinds wrote, “So unfair and not right. You we be missed by so many and the city, world is a lesser place without you in it. 💔”

4. Delamotte Had Been Working as an Arts & Culture Reporter For Cleveland.com Since July 2016 & Studied Journalism at Cleveland State University

Nikki Delamotte joined the staff at Cleveland.com in July of 2016, according to her Linkedin page. On her twitter handle, she explained that she focused on human interest stories, along with design, food and the arts in the Cleveland area.

She was also a freelance writer. Delamotte’s works were published in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Grammy.com. Thrillist, and Cleveland Scene Magazine. She was nominated for two awards in 2014, for Best Blogger and Best Editorial Writing.

Delamotte was dedicated to giving back and doing what she could to help the next generation of writers. She wrote on her Linkedin that she volunteered her time at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Teen Writer’s Boot Camp and taught classes at the Cleveland School of the Arts.

Delamotte graduated from Cleveland State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She also earned a certificate in Multimedia Advertising.