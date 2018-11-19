Pop Tart Scowl Photo Is Fake, Boy’s Family Says

This photo of young boy scowling has been shared nearly 100,000 times on Facebook after it was uploaded by user El Prive on November 17. El Prive wrote in the caption, “Y’all pray for my son, nothing wrong with him but I ate his pop tart before his class picture and he said he never smiling again.” The post has also earned more than 20,000 comments and 60,000 likes.

But all might not be what it seems. On the comments thread for El Prive’s post, a woman named Osha Parks commented saying that child in the photo was not the poster’s son and was being exploited. Parks said, “DELETE MY COUSIN PICTURE OFF YOUR PAGE BC YOU IS A LIAR. You not this boy father. WE DON’T EVEN KNOW YOU. If you wanted to post this picture all you had to do was share the original post which came from my sister page. IM REPORTING YOUR PAGE. It’s okay to share and make comments but don’t claim other people’s kids.”

On her own page, Parks posted the photo of the child saying, “Its sad he’s trying to go viral off my little cousin WHO IS NOT HIS SON ‼️ YALL HELP ME REPORT HIS POST 🗣 all you had to do was share my sister post & say whatever you wanted to say but nawl you want to lie like he’s your son 🤦‍♀️.” On November 16, Parks posted the photo of the boy saying, “My lil cousin done went viral.”

That post was shared from another woman, Nika Hunt, who posted the photo on November 15. That post makes no reference to a Pop Tart. The caption reads, “I’m scared of my little cousin y’all, this is his normal face. 😂 Edit: He’s a sweetheart and HE DOES smile, please keep your assumptions and negativity to yourself. 😑” That post was shared 57,000 times, liked 34,000 times and generated 16,000 comments.

According to his Facebook page, El Prive is a former fashion consultant for FashionTV and is from Ben Hill, Georgia. Both Osha Parks and Nika Hunt are both from and live in Georgia.

