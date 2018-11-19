Tim Green: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Green, a former defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, has revealed that he is battling ALS. The illness, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks the nervous system and restricts movement.

Green famously said back in 1996, during an interview with 60 Minutes, that football players were willing to shave years off the ends of their lives in order to have a chance to play every Sunday. 22 years later, Green says he still supports that statement. He also believes that his illness is linked to his years playing professional football.

Green returned to 60 Minutes to talk about his diagnosis on November 18, four days after revealing he had the disease on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tim Green Shared in a Facebook Post That He Was Diagnosed With a Slow-Progressing Version of ALS After Suffering From Neurological Problems For At Least Five Years

Tim Green went public about his health two years after doctors told him he had ALS. Green told 60 Minutes that he had been suffering from neurological problems that were steadily getting worse. A doctor told him in the summer of 2016 that he had ALS. Green told CBS that a second doctor, a neurologist, did not seem overly optimistic at he time, telling him to “Get your affairs in order.”

Green remained quiet about his disease for two years. But he decided to go public as his symptoms became more pronounced. Green shared the news of his diagnosis in a Facebook post on November 14, 2018. It reads in full:

“#TackleALS

It’s okay when life’s a struggle… While the football field is far away, I find myself in a formidable struggle.

For the past five years I’ve been coping with some neurological problems in my hands. At first the doctors thought the damage I’d done to my elbows in football was the culprit, so they operated to release the nerves, but the issue persisted and my voice began to weaken as well. That’s the only reason I’ve had to stop visiting schools to talk with kids. Finally, I was diagnosed with ALS. That’s the bad news. Now the good news: Like many conditions, ALS has different forms. While of course I’d rather not have it at all, I am extremely grateful that mine is a slow-progressing version of the disease. I am also blessed to have Dr. Merit Cudkowicz at Mass General Hospital as my doctor. She is one of the top ALS specialists in the world, but ALS research is grossly underfunded and together, with friends like you, we can make a huge difference to those with the disease and those who will have it in the future. As always, I will spend the coming days and years counting the blessings I have instead of pining for the things I don’t. Today I will take a walk. I will work and write and kiss each of my kids as well as my beautiful wife. That’s a great day. As good as it gets… For the complete story, tune in this Sunday, 11/18, at 7pm to watch 60 Minutes. Please share this post to help raise awareness and learn about the fundraiser I am doing to help Tackle ALS in the episode! On Sunday the fundraiser will go live! Don’t be sorry, let’s beat this!”

2. Tim Green Describes His NFL Career as ‘Magical’ & Says He Stands Behind His Statement in 1996, That Players Would Sacrifice Years of Their Lives in Order to Play

“I think guys would be willing to take 10, 20 years off the end of their lives, in order to get out there on Sunday and play.” 22 years later, now diagnosed with ALS, former Atlanta Falcon Tim Green stands by that statement. Green tells his story, Sunday. https://t.co/dS77vHCXNA pic.twitter.com/UcjflCGjer — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 15, 2018

Tim Green spoke with 60 Minutes back in 1996. By then, he had retired from playing football and had become a commentator for Fox, a position he kept for the next 10 years. He had also earned a law degree and become a published author.

Green’s appearance on CBS at the time coincided with the release of first non-fiction book, titled “The Dark Side of the Game.” During his conversation with Steve Kroft, they discussed the potentially dangerous injuries that can happen on the field.

Green famously said, “I think guys would be willing to take 10, 20 years off the end of their lives, in order to get out there on Sunday and play. I don’t think that the consideration of your physical well-being in the future is in the forefront of any NFL player’s mind.”

Green says he still stands by that remark, telling Kroft that his experience playing professional football was “as magical and wonderful as I dreamed it would be.”

3. Green Has Launched a Non-Profit Organization to Raise Money for ALS Research

Since breaking his silence about his diagnosis, Tim Green is doing what he can to fight back against it. He launched a non-profit organization called “Tackle ALS.” The group is partnering with the Healey Center for ALS at Mass General Hospital. Funds raised will be donated to research efforts.

Green’s former team, the Atlanta Falcons, is supporting their former defensive end on this project. The team announced on its website that it would match up to $100,000 in donations.

According to the ALS Association, there are about 30,000 people in the United States battling ALS. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is two to five years. The ALS Association describes the disease as such:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord. When these cells die, voluntary muscle control and movement dies with them. Patients in the later stages of the disease are totally paralyzed, yet in most cases, their minds remain sharp and alert.

Perhaps the most famous person to live with ALS was renowned scientist Stephen Hawking. He had the disease for 55 years. He passed away in March 2018 at the age of 76.

4. Tim Green Played at Syracuse University, Graduated Co-Valedictorian of His Class & Went On to Play 8 Seasons with the Atlanta Falcons

Tim Green was born and raised in Liverpool, New York, just a few miles away from Syracuse University. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Green started playing football when he was 8 years old. He switched to playing defense in high school, and he chose to play at Syracuse in part because he was told he would play as a freshman. In addition to being an athlete, Green was also a stand-out student, graduating co-valedictorian of his class.

Green was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 1986 NFL Draft. He was picked 17th overall. He stayed his entire professional playing career with the Falcons, retiring after the 1993 season. You can see his career stats here. After leaving the NFL, he was soon picked up by Fox to provide game commentary.

Green stayed very busy during the off-seasons with the Falcons. He began law school in 1987 and earned his law degree while still playing.

Thought I would share this nice article about DOUBLE PLAY that was published in The Daily Orange yesterday:

https://t.co/OKZ86W7F7d — Tim Green (@timgreenbooks) April 4, 2018

He also began writing books. Green has published more than 30 books over the years and is committed to helping young students read. Before ALS damaged his voice, Green loved to travel to schools around the country giving inspirational talks.

According to his website, Green has visited more than 1,000 schools. He donated his speaking fees to buy books for schools in need of them. Green wrote on his website about his love for reading and speaking to students, “It’s like everything in my life was pushing me in this direction and I couldn’t be happier that it has. This has become my passion, my mission in life. I haven’t discovered a cure for cancer or found a solution for peace in the Middle East, but in some small way, I’d like to think I’m helping make the world a better place.”

5. Tim Green is Married With Five Children

Tim Green played for eight years with the Falcons down in Atlanta. But upstate New York is still home. He lives in Skaneateles, New York, which is about 20 miles southwest of his beloved Syracuse.

He’s been married to Illyssa Green since 1989. They have five children: Thane, Tessa, Troy, Tate and Ty.