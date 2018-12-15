Ann Selzer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ann Selzer has been called the best pollster in politics. She is the director of the Des Moines Register’s Iowa poll, one of the most closely-watched polls in American politics. She is also the president of Selzer & Co., a public opinion research firm. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Selzer Rose to Fame in 2008, After Predicting that Obama Would Win the Iowa Caucus

Selzer was relatively unknown in 2008. But the Iowa pollster skyrocketed to national fame after she successfully predicted that Barack Obama would beat out Hillary Clinton to win the Iowa caucus. Back then, Selzer predicted that Obama would ride to victory on a wave of first-time voters. Selzer has said that a key part of her methodology is that she never makes assumptions about voter behavior. Unlike other pollsters, she doesn’t “weight” her polls based on whether certain demographics have voted in the past. Selzer says taht she looks at every poll, and every election, as a “blank slate” — she argues that this attitude allows her to capture changes and transformations in voter behavior, like sudden surges in young voters, or evangelical voters, for example.

2008 wasn’t Selzer’s first triumph. Back in 2004, she successfully predicted the order of Democratic candidates in the Iowa caucus. Selzer’s track record may explain why, according to a Politico survey, Iowan opinion-makers trust their public polling than their counterparts in New Hampshire.

2. Selzer Correctly Predicted that Iowa Would Go For Trump in 2016

Polls were notoriously wrong in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, with most predicting that Hillary Clinton would sweep to an easy victory over Donald Trump. There were, it’s true, some small polls which predicted a Trump victory. But those were generally dismissed as inaccurate in the lead-up to the election. In Iowa, though, Selzer was almost spot-on in her final polling. Her last poll put Trump seven points ahead of Clinton. In the end, Trump beat Clinton by nine points.

Selzer got it wrong earlier in 2016, though, when her poll predicted that Trump would win the Iowa caucus. Her final poll ahead of the caucus put Trump in first place, leading by five points. In fact, Trump came in third place, and Cruz won the caucus by three points. Selzer said at the time that she was almost relieved to be wrong, since she said she had felt a lot of pressure to be the “gold standard” of polls in the country. Selzer said she was happy to be demoted to “silver standard.”

3. Selzer Says She Is Successful Because She ‘Makes No Assumptions’ About Voters

Selzer says that what really sets her apart from other pollsters is that she doesn’t “weight” her polls based on demographics and history. All pollsters weight their polls in one way or another, to make sure that their sampling of respondents is an accurate representation of future voters. Most other pollsters adjust their data so that groups of people who have a history of high voter turnout of given more weight, while groups that have historically low voter turnout are given less weight. But Selzer says that for her, every poll is a “blank slate,” and she ignores history, relying instead on what people say themselves about whether they are planning to vote.

Selzer says, “We make no assumptions about what the electorate is going to look like.” That’s because — she argues — a really good poll has to take into account the possibility of dramatic changes in voter behavior — like the dramatic increase in evangelical turnout in 2016. Poll which rely on historical trends can miss out on that kind of change. Selzer says, “the basis of a lot of social science is that the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, and I add, until there is change.”

4. Selzer Wants to Make Des Moines the Most ‘Science Savvy’ City in America

Selzer is the director of the Science Center, in downtown Des Moines. She has said that she dreams of making Des Moines the “science savviest” city. Selzer says that of course, she wants to keep on “educating and delighting” all the people who walk through the doors of the Science Center. But she also wants to increase outreach and, in her words, “take science to the streets.”

Selzer holds a PhD in communication and research from the University of Iowa. She also studied sociolinguistics at Reading University and earned a BA from the University of Kansas.

5. Selzer Conducted Her First Poll at the Age of Five

Selzer grew up in Topeka, Kansas. Her father was a surgeon, and her mother was a journalist. Selzer had two older siblings and two younger siblings, and has said that she often felt left out when the two oldest and the two youngest teamed up. She said that she had an attitude of “I’ll show them” throughout her childhood.

Selzer carried out her first (informal) poll when she was just five years old. She hated the nickname that the other kids in the neighborhood had given her, so she went door to door, interviewing people about the nickname’s suitability. The poll was almost exclusively stay-at-home mothers; Selzer said she got the result she wanted.