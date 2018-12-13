Gunnar Hassard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gunnar Hassard is an 18-year-old college student accused of targeting Jewish students on campus. He has been charged with a hate crime after police said he hung posters that included Nazi symbolism around the school. This occurred at SUNY Purchase in Harrison, New York.

Hassard was arrested but released on bond. He is due back in court on January 8, 2019.

1. Police: Hassard Displayed Posters Containing Nazi Symbols During Hanukkah

Gunnar Hassard was accused of using Nazi symbolism to prompt fear among members of the Jewish community on the college campus. The alleged crime took place on December 8 at the Purchase campus of the State University of New York. It is located in the town of Harrison, which is about 20 miles north of New York City.

Police said Hassard hung up posters that included swastikas and other symbols of Nazi Germany. According to the felony complaint, which was cited by the Westchester District Attorney’s office, Hassard distributed the posters in areas “frequented and utilized by members of the Jewish community… causing alarm, fear, and annoyance to the members of the campus community during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.”

We have reached out to the Westchester DA’s office about obtaining a copy of the felony complaint.

2. Hassard Has Been Charged With Aggravated Harassment, Which is Defined as a Hate Crime

Westchester County DA announced Purchase College student Gunnar Hassard was arraigned in H… https://t.co/N7YRRbyWkp pic.twitter.com/vbcXA66kc1 — Harrison HamletHub (@HarrisonHub) December 12, 2018

New York State University Police arrested Hassard. He was charged with first-degree Aggravated Harassment, which is a Class E felony in New York. It is also considered a hate crime.

Aggravated harassment is defined under New York’s penal code as such:

“A person is guilty of aggravated harassment in the first degree when with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm another person, because of a belief or perception regarding such person’s race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation, regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct.”

The law specifically mentions Nazi symbols, specifying that a suspect can be convicted if he or she:

“Etches, paints, draws upon or otherwise places a swastika, commonly exhibited as the emblem of Nazi Germany, on any building or other real property, public or private, owned by any person, firm or corporation or any public agency or instrumentality, without express permission of the owner or operator of such building or real property.”

3. Hassard Could Face Four Years Behind Bars if Convicted

Gunnar Hassard was arraigned in Harrison Town Court. He posted a $5,000 and was released from police custody. Hassard is due back in court in early January.

First-degree aggravated harassment carries a serious penalty. If convicted, Hassard could face up to four years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Adimari, Chief of the Westchester District Attorney Rye Branch, is prosecuting the case.

4. Hassard Was On the Golf Team at SUNY Purchase

Hassard was on the golf team at SUNY Purchase. An article on the school’s athletics website from October 2018 references Hassard as a “standout rookie.”

But he appears to have been let go from the team. A link to his bio leads to an error message that reads, “It looks like you’re lost…The page you are looking for no longer exists.”

5. Hassard is Originally From Oneonta, New York

Gunnar Hassard is originally from Oneonta, New York. It is a small city in Otsego County, located about 170 miles northwest of SUNY Purchase.

Hassard’s Facebook page indicates he may be involved in theater. His cover photo shows him standing with classmates who appear to be wearing costumes. His previous cover photo was a poster for “Heathers: The Musical.”

He does not include a lot of information on his public Facebook page. But he lists a favorite quote from Gandhi: “It is better to be violent if there is violence in our hearts than to put on the cloak of nonviolence to cover impotence.”

